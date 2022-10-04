ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

Comments / 10

Lori Woo
2d ago

The kid died from 10 shots by these punks and only get 6 years which means in Cali about 3 years?? The family must be heart broken!

Reply
10
Leonar Mendell
1d ago

Are you kidding only six years and you take somebody’s life what the hell is this world coming to😡

Reply
3
Related
NBC San Diego

18-Year-Old Killed in Shooting in Residential Mira Mesa Neighborhood

An 18-year-old man was killed in a shooting in a residential neighborhood of Mira Mesa on Wednesday, according to San Diego police. Officers responded to reports of a shooting along Deering Street north of Westmore Road just before 9:30 a.m. The neighborhood is a block north of the Village at Mira Mesa shopping center.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chula Vista, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Chula Vista, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
mynewsla.com

Two People Shot in Mar Vista Area; Suspect Sought

Two people were shot and wounded Wednesday in the Mar Vista area, and a suspect was being sought, police said. The shooting was reported at about 11:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of South Barrington Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Paramedics rushed the victims to a hospital....
VISTA, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Two men sentenced to six years in state prison for 17-Year-old boy's shooting death in Chula Vista

Two men were sentenced to six years in state prison on Monday for the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy at Sunset View Park in Chula Vista. Deonte Martinez, 24, and Larry Bradford, 19 pleaded guilty in Chula Vista Superior Court in August to voluntary manslaughter for the March 11, 2021 death of Caleb Beasley in the Chula Vista community of Eastlake. They also pleaded guilty to allegations of using a firearm.
CHULA VISTA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Bradford
NBC San Diego

Motorcylcist Killed Slamming into Bus in Chula Vista

A 21-year-old man died when his motorcycle collided with Metropolitan Transit System bus, police said Wednesday. The incident happened just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Third and Orange avenues, according to a Chula Vista Police Department news release. Motorists who witnessed the collision told police they saw...
CHULA VISTA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Sunset Park#Guns#Violent Crime
NBC San Diego

Pedestrian Who Was Hit by Car Near North Park Was Changing Tire: CHP

A pedestrian was hit by a car overnight while changing a tire on Interstate 805 near North Park, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). The crash happened shortly after 3 a.m. Thursday while the pedestrian was working on their tire on the on-ramp of I-805 southbound near Madison Avenue, CHP said. The crash prompted authorities to temporarily shut down the far right lane of the freeway.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS 8

CBS 8

San Diego, CA
19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

San Diego local news

 https://www.cbs8.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy