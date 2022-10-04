Read full article on original website
Lori Woo
2d ago
The kid died from 10 shots by these punks and only get 6 years which means in Cali about 3 years?? The family must be heart broken!
Leonar Mendell
1d ago
Are you kidding only six years and you take somebody’s life what the hell is this world coming to😡
Neighbors react to 18-year-old shot & killed in Mira Mesa
ABC10 News Reporter Moses Small shares the unanswered questions remaining after a deadly shooting in San Diego's Mira Mesa neighborhood.
Person of interest wanted in South Bay park shooting
Chula Vista police are asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest linked to a shooting at Harborside Park that left two victims wounded.
NBC San Diego
18-Year-Old Killed in Shooting in Residential Mira Mesa Neighborhood
An 18-year-old man was killed in a shooting in a residential neighborhood of Mira Mesa on Wednesday, according to San Diego police. Officers responded to reports of a shooting along Deering Street north of Westmore Road just before 9:30 a.m. The neighborhood is a block north of the Village at Mira Mesa shopping center.
18-year-old man shot, killed in Mira Mesa
An 18-year-old man was shot and killed in the Mira Mesa neighborhood Wednesday morning, San Diego police said.
Two plead guilty to murder, attempted murder in 2018 South Bay crime spree
A man and woman pleaded guilty to murder and attempted murder charges this week stemming from a 2018 South Bay crime spree that left one man dead and a woman paralyzed.
mynewsla.com
Two People Shot in Mar Vista Area; Suspect Sought
Two people were shot and wounded Wednesday in the Mar Vista area, and a suspect was being sought, police said. The shooting was reported at about 11:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of South Barrington Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Paramedics rushed the victims to a hospital....
Two men sentenced for 17-year-old boy's shooting death at Sunset View Park
Two men who pleaded guilty to their roles in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy at a Chula Vista park last year were each sentenced Monday to six years in state prison.
chulavistatoday.com
Two men sentenced to six years in state prison for 17-Year-old boy's shooting death in Chula Vista
Two men were sentenced to six years in state prison on Monday for the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy at Sunset View Park in Chula Vista. Deonte Martinez, 24, and Larry Bradford, 19 pleaded guilty in Chula Vista Superior Court in August to voluntary manslaughter for the March 11, 2021 death of Caleb Beasley in the Chula Vista community of Eastlake. They also pleaded guilty to allegations of using a firearm.
Husband, wife identified in fatal South Bay car crash
The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office identified a driver and passenger who were killed in a car crash in Chula Vista Saturday.
NBC San Diego
Motorcylcist Killed Slamming into Bus in Chula Vista
A 21-year-old man died when his motorcycle collided with Metropolitan Transit System bus, police said Wednesday. The incident happened just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Third and Orange avenues, according to a Chula Vista Police Department news release. Motorists who witnessed the collision told police they saw...
Arrest made in Oceanside hit-and-run crash
The suspected driver in a hit-and-run incident that left a 28-year-old pedestrian hospitalized has been taken into custody, according to the Oceanside Police Department.
NBC San Diego
NBC 7 Investigates: Prosecutors Add Charges Against Rancho Penasquitos Murder Suspect
The man facing murder charges for the death of 42-year-old Connie Dadkhah now faces three new charges. Last Friday, San Diego County’s District Attorney charged Parrish Chambers Jr. with two counts of battery and one count of false imprisonment. NBC 7 Investigates has been following the case since officers...
Motorcyclist dies in collision with MTS bus in Chula Vista
A 21-year-old man died after his motorcycle collided with a Metropolitan Transit System bus in Chula Vista late Tuesday evening, police said.
NBC San Diego
Pedestrian Who Was Hit by Car Near North Park Was Changing Tire: CHP
A pedestrian was hit by a car overnight while changing a tire on Interstate 805 near North Park, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). The crash happened shortly after 3 a.m. Thursday while the pedestrian was working on their tire on the on-ramp of I-805 southbound near Madison Avenue, CHP said. The crash prompted authorities to temporarily shut down the far right lane of the freeway.
Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend in Las Vegas home, leaving daughter alive, held without bail
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend in her Las Vegas home and leaving their infant daughter alive before fleeing to San Diego will continue to be held without bail. Michael Ricks, 25, made his second court appearance since being extradited to Las Vegas from San Diego, where he was arrested […]
Man killed in hit-and-run crash
A pedestrian was killed Monday night in a hit-and-run crash, according to California Highway Patrol.
Officials ID Woman Killed, 39, in Crash on Clairemont-Area On-ramp as Andrea Zerlina Salinas
The county Medical Examiner’s Office Tuesday identified a motorist killed in a collision on a Clairemont-area freeway entrance that also badly injured another driver. Officials said 39-year-old Andrea Zerlina Salinas suffered fatal injuries, as confirmed by paramedics. The crash occurred at about 8:30 a.m. Monday when a 45-year-old man...
Brawl at Valley Center High School under investigation
Officials with the Valley Center-Pauma Unified School District are looking into the circumstances that led to a violent brawl on the campus of Valley Center High School.
Residents concerned about string of fires set at home on K Street
A man appeared in court Wednesday for a string of fires at one home in the San Diego community of Stockton, but neighbors don't think his arrest will be the end of it.
Mailbox explosion rocks Vista neighborhood
A mailbox explosion in Vista was reported Sunday night, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Bomb and Arson Unit.
CBS 8
