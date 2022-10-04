Gov. Justice: Record-setting revenue surpluses prove West Virginia ready for personal income tax cut

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice announced today that West Virginia’s General Revenue collections for September 2022 of $638.8 million were $192.8 million above estimates and 26.6% ahead of prior year receipts. Year-to-date record collections of $1.527 billion were $427 million above estimate and 27.9% ahead of last year.

“We are only three months into this fiscal year, and we’re already at over $420 million in surplus,” Gov. Justice said.

Coming off a $1.308 billion surplus in Fiscal Year 2022 – the greatest year of revenue collections in state history – and all-time records for severance tax collections in July and August, September notched total year-to-date severance tax collections to an all-time record of $272.2 million, $224.8 million above estimate.

September personal income tax collections totaled $260.9 million. Collections exceeded the estimate by nearly $46.7 million and prior year receipts by 20.5%. Record year-to-date collections totaled nearly $608.2 million, an amount that was $75.1 million above estimate and 18.6% ahead of prior year receipts.

Corporation Net Income Tax collections totaled $94.6 million in September. Monthly collections were $54.6 million above estimate and 53.6% ahead of last year. Record year-to-date collections of $102.9 million were $56.9 million above estimate and 36.7% ahead of prior year-to-date collections.

Consumer Sales Tax collections of nearly $147.7 million were $19.0 million above estimate in September and 6.2% ahead of prior September collections. Record cumulative collections of nearly $294.9 million were $49.5 million above estimate and 6.7% ahead of last year.