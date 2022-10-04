Alderson holds last open mic night

ALDERSON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Rain dampened attendance, but not the enthusiasm, for the last Open Mic at the Depot of the 2022 season on Saturday, October 1st at the historic Alderson Train Depot. The series, which ran from May to October on the first Saturday of the month, was designed to give all musicians, but especially “practicing musicians”, a small, friendly venue to try new material and learn from other musicians.

Event organizer and moderator Marcia Sutherland said, “Thanks to Alderson Main Street for hosting the series, and to the volunteers, musicians, and audience who made the evenings successful.” After the event, she reminisced about the project development, recalling how the baggage area was filled with Christmas decorations, junk, dead birds, and coal dust from passing coal trains. Marcia, along with her husband Don and many other volunteers, transformed the baggage area into a small, but inviting space, decorated with her own artwork and old instruments.

Sutherland and Alderson Main Street are already looking ahead to the 2023 season, and will increase their outreach to musicians and audience in the surrounding communities.