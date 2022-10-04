ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alderson, WV

Alderson holds last open mic night

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bpLpZ_0iKmbICk00

ALDERSON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Rain dampened attendance, but not the enthusiasm, for the last Open Mic at the Depot of the 2022 season on Saturday, October 1st at the historic Alderson Train Depot. The series, which ran from May to October on the first Saturday of the month, was designed to give all musicians, but especially “practicing musicians”, a small, friendly venue to try new material and learn from other musicians.

Event organizer and moderator Marcia Sutherland said, “Thanks to Alderson Main Street for hosting the series, and to the volunteers, musicians, and audience who made the evenings successful.” After the event, she reminisced about the project development, recalling how the baggage area was filled with Christmas decorations, junk, dead birds, and coal dust from passing coal trains. Marcia, along with her husband Don and many other volunteers, transformed the baggage area into a small, but inviting space, decorated with her own artwork and old instruments.

Sutherland and Alderson Main Street are already looking ahead to the 2023 season, and will increase their outreach to musicians and audience in the surrounding communities.

Comments / 0

Related
lootpress.com

Come out this weekend for Praise in the Park

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – This weekend Destiny Ministries will be hosting a free Praise in the Park event at Epling Stadium. The event will begin at 12:00 noon and will continue until 6:00pm. Inflatables, giveaways, music, and food will be just a few features to which attendees can look forward.
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Westside Homecoming Dance announced

CLEAR FORK, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Further information has been announced regarding 2022 Homecoming festivities for Westside High School. With the annual homecoming parade having been announced last Wednesday for October 27th, it was announced Thursday that the corresponding Homecoming Dance will follow just two days later, on Saturday, October 29th.
CLEAR FORK, WV
WVNS

Monroe County contest makes town festive with Fall decorations

UNION, WV (WVNS) — This is the first year the Union Area Chamber of Commerce decided to have a Fall decorating competition. A few years ago, they hosted a similar contest for Christmas, but this year have decided to try something different, decorating the streetlamps while still keeping it festive for Fall. Michelle McFall, who […]
MONROE COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Tamarack to host indoor Trick-or-Treating

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The spookiest month of the year is upon us, and preparations are being made throughout the Mountain State for the costumed conquests of treat seeking youngsters. Parents and children alike may be harboring concerns regarding potentially unsatisfactory weather conditions for the upcoming holiday, especially as...
BECKLEY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alderson, WV
Alderson, WV
Government
Lootpress

BU Invites Alumni and Friends for 2022 Homecoming and Family Weekend

BLUEFIELD, VA (LOOTPRESS) – Bluefield University is welcoming alumni and friends to campus for the 2022 Homecoming and Family Weekend, Thursday, October 14 through Sunday, October 16. Leading up to Homecoming and Family Weekend, the Student Activities Leadership Team (SALT) is hosting a Spirit Week with themed daily activities...
BLUEFIELD, VA
Lootpress

Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Announces Opening of the Costume Vault

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Raleigh County Parks and Recreation have announced the opening of the Costume Vault for 2022. Halloween is a fun holiday for kids. Each child should have the opportunity to dress up in a costume. Play is what children do for a living and when added with dressing up it engages imaginative play that helps development. Whether children dress up as their favorite superhero, princess, favorite character or what they want to be when they grow up it helps to develop creative thinking and communication skills. We want all kids to have the opportunity to dress up for Halloween!
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Share the joy of the holidays with Operation Christmas Child

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Millions of children struggle each year, particularly during the holiday season. Operation Christmas Child provides a chance to contribute for those with the means and desire to do so. Whether you’re part of a family, business, organization, or any other type of entity, Operation Christmas...
BECKLEY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Open Mic Night#Volunteers#Christmas#Musicians#Alderson Train Depot#Alderson Main Street
Lootpress

Skylar Reign Jackson

Skylar Reign Jackson was born on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at 4:23 A.M. to Tyler and Kegan Jackson at Princeton Community Hospital in the C-Section suite. She was delivered three days past her due date of Sept. 29, 2022. Both mom and baby are home, healthy, and in recovery. Baby’s...
PRINCETON, WV
WVNS

Mountain Resource Conservation awards grants to local projects

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The Mountain Resource Conservation and Development Council announced on October 3, 2022, more than $19,000 in grants to local organizations that promote education and conservation in the region. The West Virginia Conservation Agency and contributing counties have provided a portion of this funding. The local counties receiving the grant money include: […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Susie L Lang

Susie L Lang, age 59, of Beckley, West Virginia passed away on Monday, July 4, 2022. Susie was born September 5, 1962.
BECKLEY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
WDTV

Experts share safety tips following Gauley drowning

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A recent drowning on the Gauley is prompting the National Park Service (NPS) and other experts to share some water safety tips. In June of 2022, WVVA spoke with Bryant Baker, a raft guide for Ace Adventure Resort in Oak Hill. Baker gave an inside look into the responsibilities placed on river guides.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Judith Matthews

Judith Matthews, age 78, of Beckley, West Virginia passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022. Judith was born October 29, 1943.
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Former McDowell County, WV Resident releases new book

Author Lonnie Mounts announced today that his book entitled “You’re It!” has been published and is now available for purchase. Welcome to the life of Bruce Donner who’s been in hiding for over seven years after one fatal night in his hometown of Dandridge, Tennessee. Douglas Lake was the focal point of Dandridge where Bruce and his friends spent most of their time either in or around the lake. On one particular night, Bruce andhis childhood friend, Randy “Doc” McKinze, had a mishap on one of the back roads around the lake. Later that night, Bruce received a call and learned of the three lives he had taken that were in the car. He was unable to live with that kind of guilt or bring himself to face his family. With Randy’s persuasion, Bruce decided to run away and hide out. Seven years later, Bruce is confronted with his past in his birth town of Roderfield,West Virginia. He had been on the run for all of these years, living the life of a criminal, which he hated and now it seemed he would have to be on the run again… or maybe not. Bruce’s “accuser”, poses a challenge for him, and the adult version of their childhood game “You’re It”, begins! So disguised, he heads back into his home town. Oddly enough, his family was nowhere to be found, and no one recalled of an accident with a car in the lake, killing three people.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Structure Fire off Alexander Lane in Beckley contained, no injuries

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — At 8:50 A.M. on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, a structure fire was reported off the 100th block of Alexander Lane in Beckley. Beckley Fire Department responded, while Jan Care Ambulance cleared the scene. No deaths or injuries have been reported. Continue to follow 59News for updates on this story.
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Bluefield State University receives sizeable donation

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Homecoming is a great time for alumni to revisit their Alma Mater and show their support and what better way for alumni to show their support than a donation to their school? On September 30, 2022, the National Bluefield State University Alumni Association did just that! During BSU’s Homecoming activities the […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
Lootpress

Patricia Ballew

On Wednesday, September 28th, 2022, Patricia Gean Ballew, loving wife and mother, became a beautiful angel at the throne, at the age of 58. Patricia, known by many as “Geanie”, was born February 14th, 1964, to parents Walter Beaulieu and Shelby “Deanie” Cook. She was raised in St. Clair Shore Michigan until the age of 16, when she met the love of her life, Michael Ballew of West Virginia. Mike and Geanie shared an amazing 42 years of Love, Marriage and a Wealth of Memories.
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy