WTHR
Plea agreement raises questions after Richmond police officer pleads guilty to mysterious crime
RICHMOND, Ind. — An Indiana police officer has pleaded guilty to a crime for refusing to help another officer. As part of a plea agreement, the high-ranking cop will no longer be able to serve on a police force anywhere in the state. But what the officer actually did...
wvxu.org
Analysis: With Issue 2, Ohio Republicans seem to go to war with peace-loving Yellow Springs
Such an eclectic, laid-back and peace-loving place the village of Yellow Springs, Ohio, is. Anyone who has ever been there would tell you so. Peace and love. Say no to war. The eternal mantra in Yellow Springs, Ohio. It is such an unlikely place for a political war, waged by...
Detroit News
Dog torture videos, international manhunt leads feds to Michigan trucker
A truck driver from Grand Rapids sexually abused and tortured dogs in videos distributed around the world, according to federal court records that describe the rare use of a federal law targeting dark web wrongdoing. The case charges Lucas Russell VanWoert, 25, with creating and distributing so-called "animal crush" videos,...
Goodbye, Good Riddance: Louisville NAACP Demands AG Daniel Cameron Resign For Mishandling Of Breonna Taylor Case
It appears that Louisville’s branch of the NAACP is having no more of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron‘s perpetual tap dance routine and the organization is demanding that Cameron resign “for failing to conduct a fair and impartial investigation into the fatal police shooting of Breonna Taylor.”
Serious EHD Outbreak Hits Ohio and Indiana
According to a recent National Deer Association (NDA) report, a serious outbreak of epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD) is currently infecting whitetail deer in parts of Ohio and Indiana. EHD is an infectious, viral disease that impacts deer, elk, pronghorn, and bighorn sheep. It is transmitted by biting midges known as “no-see-ums.” The disease is known to kill a significant number of deer across the country each year, especially in the southeast.
Fox 19
Legislation proposed to honor Batavia soldier killed during captivity in Iraq
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - An Ohio representative from West Chester is cosponsoring a House Resolution that would honor the life of a Batavia native soldier who was killed in captivity. Army Staff Sergeant Matt Maupin became the first American Prisoner of War in Operation Iraqi Freedom on April 9, 2004....
Fox 19
Defense points to ‘Land Mafia of India’ for their roles in West Chester quadruple murder
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - Opening statements in the capital murder trial of a man accused of gunning down his wife, her parents and her aunt in Butler County County laid out a previously untold story involving the mafia’s possible involvement in these murders. Gurpreet Singh is accused of...
Fox 19
Tri-State family discovers healthcare aid allegedly stealing from aging mother
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman faces charges after investigators say she stole from a patient in her care 12 times. She allegedly did so while caring for the woman at the woman’s Silverton home. A Hamilton County grand jury on Wednesday indicted 30-year-old Lashawnjaree Bryant on charges of theft.
Indiana Daily Student
LETTER: Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita's visit showed hypocrisy and hatred
Last Friday, the Intercollegiate Studies Institute Buckley Society hosted Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita in the Whittenberger Auditorium at the Indiana Memorial Union. We, the executive board of the College Democrats at IU, vehemently oppose the dangerous ideas Rokita espoused that evening. While we undoubtedly support the right to free...
WIBC.com
Democrat, Libertarian Congressional Candidates Debate In Northern Indiana, Republican Declines Invite
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A debate between congressional candidates in one of Indiana’s northern districts took place Tuesday night. The debate was between Democratic challenger Paul Steury and Libertarian challenger William Henry. The Republican nominee, Rudy Yakym, was also invited to attend the debate but declined. Yakym was chosen to take the Republican nomination after the death of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski earlier this year.
Fox 19
Pedestrian fatally struck on U.S. 50 in Aurora
AURORA, Ind. (WXIX) - A pedestrian was struck and killed on U.S. 50 in southeastern Indiana early Thursday, according to the Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Shane McHenry says the 20-year-old driver from Dillsboro was traveling east on U.S. 50 in the high-speed lane around 6 a.m. when he struck the 39-year-old victim.
WTHR
State files 'emotional' response to ACLU religious freedom abortion lawsuit
INDIANAPOLIS — The state of Indiana argued women filing a religious freedom claim against the new abortion law do not have standing because they’re not pregnant. Lawyers with the attorney general’s office wrote, “preserving human lives outweighs speculative concerns about hypothetical future pregnancies and modest alteration of Plaintiffs’ current sexual and contraceptive practices.”
Can You Openly Drink Alcohol in Public During Evansville’s Fall Festival?
If you have ever attended the West Side Nut Club's Fall Festival in Evansville and wondered if you can legally drink while you are out on Franklin Street, we've got the answer. Indiana Liquor Laws. Like most states, Indiana has a plethora of laws surrounding the sale, consumption, and transportation...
California drug trafficker caught in Indiana sentenced to almost 4 years in prison
INDIANAPOLIS — Felix Becerra-Aguilera, 40, of California will serve 45 months in federal prison after being caught in Indiana. The troopers stopped his red Chevy for following too closely behind another car on I-70 near Greenfield Sept. 13, 2021. Inside the car, troopers found Oxycodone Hydrochloride pills in the...
Inside Indiana Business
Can Indiana’s religious freedom law strike down the state’s abortion ban?
Indiana’s controversial religious freedom law is at the heart of at least two ongoing lawsuits that seek to strike down the state’s near-total abortion ban, fueling debate about where to draw lines between religion and policy. The first legal challenge — a class action lawsuit filed last month...
Fox 19
Tri-State schools enlist help of furry friend to help students with disabilities
MADEIRA, Ohio (WXIX) - A four-legged friend is walking the halls of several Tri-State schools helping students in need. Melissa O’Cull is a physical therapist who works with the service dog, Parma. Together, the two help students with disabilities at Indian Hills, Madeira and Mariemont school districts with a service dog from Canine Companions.
Decision 2022: Key dates to know about Election Day in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — This year, Indiana voters return to the polls to elect one U.S. Senator, nine U.S. Representatives, Secretary of State, Treasurer of State and Auditor of State as well as hundreds of state and local lawmakers. There are also a host of school board candidates and several school...
Fox 19
Shooting at Fairfield hotel leaves 18-year-old dead
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - An 18-year-old has been identified as the victim of a homicide. Kaaree Hipsher-Burton, 18, of Cincinnati, died from a gunshot wound on Sunday, according to the Butler County’s Coroner Office. The Fairfield Police Department said the shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. on the second floor...
Ohio couple arrested in N.Y. 6 years after allegedly killing adopted son who was malnourished, beaten
CLINTON COUNTY, N.Y. (TCD) -- A husband and wife from Ohio were arrested last week several years after one of their children died from abuse and malnourishment. On Sept. 26, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office announced deputies from their office and agents from the U.S. Marshal Service located Katherine and John Snyder II, both 51, and took them into custody on a warrant out of Springfield, Ohio. The press release listed Katherine as the arrestee, but reports say both are accused of killing their 8-year-old son, Adam Snyder.
wdrb.com
Toll dodgers have cost RiverLink at least $200 million. A debt collector will soon go after them.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Since tolling began on three Ohio River bridges in late 2016, RiverLink operators have struggled to collect tolls and late fees from drivers who don't pay. Data show Kentucky and Indiana are missing out on millions of dollars each month that could be used to maintain...
