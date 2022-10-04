HOOD RIVER, Oregon – Since 2015, Ferment Brewing has self distributed its beers in and around the Portland Metro Area, and throughout the Columbia River Gorge. Today, the brewery announced their new partnership with Block 15 Distribution which will expand their availability throughout the state. Beginning this week, Block 15 has taken over distribution in all regions outside the Columbia River Gorge and will celebrate with a series of events throughout the Fall.

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO