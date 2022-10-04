Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brewbound.com
Living The Dream Brings Back Zap! Smash! IPA In 2022
LITTLETON, Colorado – Zap! Smash! IPA by Living The Dream Brewing is now available for the second year, this time across Colorado through distribution with Colorado Craft Distributors. “This beer and its label are a bit of a departure from our usual lineup,” says Living The Dream Brewing Founder...
Brewbound.com
RationAle Brewing Teams Up with Karl Strauss to Strengthen Distribution Throughout SoCal
SAN DIEGO, California – RationAle Brewing™, the San Diego-born, Sonoma-brewed non-alcoholic craft beer brand, announces its partnership with Karl Strauss Brewing Company, the San Diego-based, independent, craft brewery and distributor, to provide new distribution across retail and on-premise accounts throughout Southern California. RationAle will be the distributor’s first and only brand of non-alcoholic beer, in its growing portfolio, as more and more consumers seek options for moderation.
Brewbound.com
Ferment Brewing Joins Block 15 Distribution to Distribute Beer Across Oregon
HOOD RIVER, Oregon – Since 2015, Ferment Brewing has self distributed its beers in and around the Portland Metro Area, and throughout the Columbia River Gorge. Today, the brewery announced their new partnership with Block 15 Distribution which will expand their availability throughout the state. Beginning this week, Block 15 has taken over distribution in all regions outside the Columbia River Gorge and will celebrate with a series of events throughout the Fall.
