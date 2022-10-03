ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We’re going to move home because a bus stop is being built outside our house – I’ll have nowhere to park

By Elsa Buchanan
 3 days ago
A DEVASATED couple say they no choice but to move home because a bus stop is being built outside their beloved home.

The extensive building work is part of a £24million renovation scheme in Cambridge.

The roadworks and subsequent contruction of a bus stop outside his home mean that Julian Blakemen can no longer park his much-needed car outside his house Credit: BPM

Julian and Bethany Blakeman said the construction of a bus stop outside their house is forcing them to look for a property elsewhere.

Julian, a caretaker at a local school, said he needs ready access to his car, as he can be called at all hours of the day in case of emergency.

He said that he is no longer able to park his car outside his house - an issue when he is on call at night.

Julian told Cambridge News: "My biggest fear is if the alarm goes off at who knows what time in the morning I'll have to get up and walk down there."

Wife Bethany said she fears Julian will have to walk to his car in the dark when he is on call.

"It's not safe to walk down Milton Road after dark let alone in the middle of the night," she said.

The Greater Cambridge Partnership (GCP), meanwhile, said they are engaging with local residents about the new cycle path and bus routes plans and designs, which will cost as estimated £24 million.

This includes the location of new bus stops.

The GCP confirmed it will be launching a public consultation on their proposals regarding resident parking, next week.

A spokesman said: "The GCP consulted the public on the Milton Road project in 2015/16 and 2018 and, following feedback from residents and ongoing engagement with the Milton Road Local Liaison Forum (LLF), we made several modifications to the designs, such as the location of bus stops.

"Once construction is complete, the Milton Road Project will provide safer and more reliable bus and active travel journeys between Cambridge and communities to the north to help cut congestion and improve air quality along a busy route in and out of the city."

The upgrade will require an estimated two years of roadworks.

Caretaker Julian Blakeman says he needs his car in case of emergency when he is on call at night Credit: BPM

