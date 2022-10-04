Read full article on original website
Lantern
Men’s Basketball: Holden sustaining work ethic throughout Ohio
Over 100 miles away in Wheelersburg, Ohio, senior guard Tanner Holden felt the Buckeye culture his entire childhood. The Wright State transfer said it’s surreal now wearing a Buckeye uniform after growing up a Marshall fan, as it was the alma mater of his parents, Rodney and Tammy Holden.
Lantern
Men’s Soccer: Pechota’s late goal propels No. 17 Buckeyes to 3-2 win over Northern Kentucky
The No. 17 Ohio State men’s soccer team defeated Northern Kentucky 3-2 on Connor Senn Memorial Match Day at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium Wednesday. The Buckeyes (6-1-4, 2-1-1 Big Ten) won their first game in four matches thanks to freshman midfielder Luciano Pechota’s 88th-minute goal on an assist from senior midfielder Xavier Green.
Lantern
Football: Day, Schiano ‘defending their side’ during fourth quarter dust-up Saturday
As No. 3 Ohio State led Rutgers 49-10 Saturday, one play with less than 10 minutes remaining in the game led to a fourth-down fracas. Ohio State faced fourth down with two yards to go, and second-year punter Jesse Mirco measured up a punt attempt. Catching the football and jogging to his right, Mirco scanned the field and took off about two seconds later, running near the Buckeyes sideline.
Lantern
The Lantern Sports Podcast: Episode 6
The Lantern Sports Podcast returns for its sixth episode, recapping recent Buckeye athletics and previewing the No. 3 Ohio State football team’s first road game of the season at Michigan State Saturday. Assistant Sports Editor Steven Kishpaugh highlights the men’s ice hockey team after earning its first two wins...
Lantern
Residence hall compost program to help Ohio State reach 2025 zero-waste goal
One person’s trash is Ohio State’s treasure as the university expands its composting program to students living in residence halls. Students can now sign up for the composting program by signing a roommate agreement to collect their own residence hall compost bucket, participating in a new initiative aimed at helping Ohio State reach its goal of achieving zero waste by 2025, Tom Reeves, director of sustainability for the Office of Student Life, said.
Lantern
Even villains can dance: Off The Lake Productions prepares for quickly approaching Fall Cabaret
Off The Lake Productions’ upcoming Fall Cabaret provides an opportunity to delve into a philosophical analysis of morality this weekend through mediums of song and dance. Christine Monsour, a fourth-year in psychology and theater and co-director of this year’s Fall Cabaret, said this year’s event is hero and villain themed. Entitled “Heroism, Villainy, and Everything in Between,” the cabaret will continue the yearly Off The Lake tradition in which the student-run, service-based theater organization choreographs a collection of songs pertaining to a chosen theme.
Lantern
Columbus Museum of Art to host monthly interactive studio, looks to increase community interest
The Columbus Museum of Art wants those in the area to run wild with its interactive “Studio at Night,” an open studio experience Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. Returning after a break during the COVID-19 pandemic, “Studio at Night” is an event in which participants can take advantage of the studio’s art supplies while engaging in a specially curated theme, according to the CMA website. The recurring program takes place on the first Thursday of each month, with the cost of entry included in the $5 museum admission fee.
