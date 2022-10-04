The Columbus Museum of Art wants those in the area to run wild with its interactive “Studio at Night,” an open studio experience Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. Returning after a break during the COVID-19 pandemic, “Studio at Night” is an event in which participants can take advantage of the studio’s art supplies while engaging in a specially curated theme, according to the CMA website. The recurring program takes place on the first Thursday of each month, with the cost of entry included in the $5 museum admission fee.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO