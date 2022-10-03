As the Bucks and the NBA head to Abu Dhabi, the truce between the United Arab Emirates and Yemen has just expired

There was an unusual bustle at the Milwaukee Bucks ’ Sports Science Center on Monday afternoon, as team staffers changed into comfortable clothing, wheeled out luggage and pushed carts filled with cases of water and pre-packaged fresh fruit across the street to the bus depot at Fiserv Forum.

The team was finishing a long practice before a flight to the United Arab Emirates, where they would land Tuesday and play exhibition games in Abu Dhabi against the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday and Saturday before coming home.

The decision by the NBA to hold games there was already controversial due to the country’s human rights violations, but the teams also are flying over just after a truce between UAE and neighboring Yemen expired on Sunday.

United Nations Special Envoy to Yemen Hans Grundberg acknowledged the expiration of the truce and in a statement said, “As negotiations continue, the UN Special Envoy calls on the parties to maintain calm and refrain from provocations or any actions that could lead to an escalation of violence.

“I urge them to fulfill their obligation to the Yemeni people to pursue every avenue for peace. Ultimately, Yemenis need an end to the conflict through an inclusive political process and a negotiated settlement. I will continue my relentless efforts to engage with the parties to quickly reach an agreement on a way forward.”

Originally drafted by the United Nations and accepted by the countries in April, the truce has been extended twice, Reuters reported .

Responding to a Journal Sentinel question regarding the safety of the Bucks, Hawks and their traveling parties already in Abu Dhabi and en route to the UAE, NBA executive vice president for communications Mike Bass said in a statement: “We will continue to work with the relevant U.S. authorities to ensure the safety and security of our players, coaches and traveling parties, which is always our top priority.”

Bucks ownership, coaches and players have expressed excitement over the trip and sponsors and families are accompanying the team.

The United States Department of State-Bureau of Consular Affairs has had a Level 3 travel warning for the UAE in place since June “due to the threat of missile or drone attacks.”

In the summary explaining the warning, the Department of State wrote, “Rebel groups operating in Yemen have stated an intent to attack neighboring countries , including the UAE, using missiles and drones. Recent missile and drone attacks targeted populated areas and civilian infrastructure.”

According to The Associated Press, conflict between Yemen and the UAE began in 2014.

