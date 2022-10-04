ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meyer Shank Racing wins IMSA title

Ten hours of racing came down to a nail-biter finish that saw Meyer Shank Racing not only capture its second overall Petit Le Mans victory, but also claim the 2022 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

The 2022 Petit Le Mans was the 25th edition of the 10-hour race, as Meyer Shank Racing wrote the final chapter of the IMSA DPi book with a dramatic victory. The team is looking forward to the next chapter in top-level Prototype competition as it prepares for IMSA GTP competition starting in 2023 with the all-new Acura ARX-06 LMDh.

Having won the Rolex 24 At Daytona with Simon Pagenaud as part of the driver roster, Tom Blomqvist, Oliver Jarvis and Helio Castroneves bookended their IMSA season with another huge victory on Saturday in the season finale onboard the No. 60 MSR Acura ARX-05 DPi.

The team raced to five consecutive runner-up finishes throughout the season setting the stage for a final battle for the IMSA title on Saturday.

