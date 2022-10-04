Read full article on original website
Related
Are Bachelor in Paradise’s Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby Still Together? Spoilers Revealed
Bachelor in Paradise couple Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby will meet on the beaches of Mexico but did their romance stand the test of time? While this is Michael’s first time around on...
EW.com
Bachelor in Paradise preview: Brandon leaves one beach beauty breathless
The last time Bachelor Nation saw Brandon Jones in Mexico, he was getting his heart crushed by Michelle in the season 18 finale of The Bachelorette. The boy must be a glutton for punishment, rose lovers, because as you'll see in this sneak preview of Tuesday's premiere of Bachelor in Paradise, Brandon is back — but this time there's at least one beauty on the beach who is ready to give him her rose.
‘The Bachelorette’ Finale: Rachel Recchia Says She’s ‘Extremely Happy’ Despite Tino Franco Drama
'The Bachelorette' Season 19 finale features trouble between Rachel Recchia and Tino Franco, but Rachel said she's happy with the ending.
Gabby Windey’s Net Worth Reveals How Much She Made as the Bachelorette vs. Her Real Job
As Bachelor Nation’s newest leading lady (one of which, anyways), it makes sense why fans want to know what Gabby Windey’s net worth is and how much she makes as The Bachelorette. Gabby, a 31-year-old ICU nurse from O’Fallon, Illinois, is one of two leads on The Bachelorette season 19, along with Rachel Recchia, a 26-year-old flight instructor from Clermont, Florida. Gabby and Rachel were both contestants on The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard, where they were eliminated in the final three after Clayton chose Susie Evans, a 29-year-old wedding videographer from Virginia Beach, Virginia, as his winner. Gabby and...
NFL・
RELATED PEOPLE
AOL Corp
'The Bachelor': How Rachel and Gabby Feel About Zach Landing the Role (Exclusive)
Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey are reacting to Zach Shallcross being named the next Bachelor. ET's Rachel Smith spoke to the ladies the day after their season finale of The Bachelorette aired, and they had only positive things to say about the next franchise lead. Zach vied for Rachel's heart...
‘Call Me Kat’ To Reunite Mayim Bialik With ‘Big Bang Theory’ Co-Star Kevin Sussman
EXCLUSIVE: There’s going to be a Big Bang Theory reunion on Fox’s Call me Kat. Mayim Bialik will reunite with Kevin Sussman in episode 304 airing October 20. Sussman will guest star as Zac, the owner of a local board game bar where Max and Carter find themselves checking out the competition. Season 3 of Call Me Kat, which premieres on September 29, picks up as Kat (Bialik) decides to take some time off to reset following a few years of hardcore dedication to purchasing and running her cat café. She returns following a lengthy trip across the world feeling refreshed and...
NFL・
Rodney Is in a Love Triangle on 'Bachelor in Paradise’ — Who Does He Pick?
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise. Fan favorite Rodney Matthews is heading down to the beach, y'all! Rodney was definitely one of our choices for The Bachelor during Michelle's season of The Bachelorette before ABC chose Colto – we mean Clayton, so we are super pumped to see him back on our screens.
‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8: What Happened to Michael Allio’s Wife?
Michael Allio discusses his late wife Laura and why he returned for 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 8.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Real Reason Salley Carson Isn't On 'Bachelor in Paradise'—Yet
On tonight's Bachelor in Paradise, a lone suitcase arrived with more questions than answers—and its drama-loving owner no where in sight!. Here's everything we know so far about Salley Carson and whether or not she's joining season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise. Who is Salley Carson?. Salley Carson was...
Victoria From ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Dated Another Bachelor After Peter—What to Know About Her
As one of the most controversial contestants from her Bachelor season, Victoria from Bachelor in Paradise 2022 isn’t known for being boring. But where is she now after her time on The Bachelor and who did she end up with on BiP? Victoria Fuller is one of more than 40 contestants on Bachelor in Paradise season 8. She was originally a contestant on The Bachelor season 24 with Peter Weber, where she was eliminated in week nine in third place. Bachelor in Paradise is a spinoff of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. The Bachelor franchise premiered on ABC in March 2002 with businessman...
tvinsider.com
Aaron Clancy Decided to Give Genevieve Parisi a Shot on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’: “Why Not?”
As Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 gets underway on ABC, returning cast member Aaron Clancy is setting the record straight about his interactions with costar Genevieve Parisi. To hear him tell it, he and Genevieve were “completely platonic” after she got the boot from The Bachelor Season 26, despite another contestant’s accusations to the contrary. But Aaron did set his sights on Genevieve when he got to the beach for Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, he said.
‘Bachelor In Paradise’: Teddi Leaves After Failing To Connect With Andrew
After a successful first date, Teddi Wright accepted Andrew Spencer’s rose at the first rose ceremony on the Oct. 4 episode of Bachelor in Paradise. They were widely regarded as one of the stronger couples, but as week two progressed, Teddi found herself questioning how strong their connection was. Then, Rodney Mathews arrived, who Teddi was interested in. She was left in tears as she agonized over what to do.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Reality Steve Says the Whole Suitcase Drama Was Created by Producers to Embarrass Salley Carson
The 'Bachelor in Paradise' suitcase drama is the new Shrimpgate. We're calling it now. Here's everything we know.
Tom Holland and Zendaya Are the Perfect Spidey Couple! Go Inside Their Sweet Romance
The only thing better than an onscreen love is an offscreen romance! Tom Holland and Zendaya are one of Hollywood’s most high-profile couples, but they like to keep it under wraps from the public eye. Since they’re usually...
ETOnline.com
'Bachelor in Paradise' Recap: An OG Couple Crumbles as One Woman Secretly Leaves the Beach
Bachelor in Paradise isn't for the faint of heart. On Tuesday's episode of the ABC series, the first rose ceremony saw three women leave, a trio of new arrivals sent the beach into chaos, and a day-one couple crumbled under the pressure. Leading up to the rose ceremony, Jacob had...
Kevin McKidd’s Ex-Wife: Everything To Know About ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star’s 4-Year Marriage To Arielle Goldrath
On Grey’s Anatomy, Kevin McKidd‘s character Owen Hunt has had a whirlwind love life. He got divorced from both Christina Yang (Sandra Oh) and Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) before ending up with Teddy Altman (Kim Raver). In real life, Kevin, 49, has similarly been married twice, and sadly neither relationship worked out. Kevin split from his second wife Arielle Goldrath in early 2022 after four years of marriage. Learn about Kevin and Arielle’s marriage, their children, and their split below.
Elite Daily
Iman Benson Brings A New Kind Of Scream Queen To Netflix's Flanagan-Verse
In Elite Daily’s series At The Moment, celebs dish on their current projects, pop culture hot takes, and everything taking over their group chats. In this piece, Iman Benson discusses her role in The Midnight Club and how the new horror series compares to Mike Flanagan’s previous Haunting franchise.
Elite Daily
The Try Guys Posted Their First Video Since Ned’s Cheating Scandal
A week after The Try Guys released a brief statement announcing they would no longer be working with longtime partner Ned Fulmer following his cheating scandal, the group’s remaining members — Keith Habersberger, Zach Kornfeld, and Eugene Lee Yang — explained the ousting in a new YouTube video.
19 Tinder Screenshots From Recently That Show How Wild Modern Dating Is
Cold/gross world out there, y'all.
This Is Us EP Teases Justin Hartley's CBS Pilot The Never Game: 'Imagine Kevin Pearson As an Action Hero'
Manny says “Haaaaaaasta la vista, baby?” The pilot for Justin Hartley‘s potential new series, The Never Game, started shooting today — an occasion that pilot director/executive producer Ken Olin marked by giving the public a hint at what’s in store. “Imagine Kevin Pearson as an action hero,” tweeted Olin, who was an executive producer on Hartley’s recently wrapped NBC drama This Is Us. “Yep. #NoTears.” CBS ordered a pilot for The Never Game in September 2021. The potential drama is based on Jeffery Deaver’s 2019 novel; it follows Hartley’s lone-wolf survivalist Colter Shaw, who roams the country as a “reward seeker,” using his expert...
Comments / 0