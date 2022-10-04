Greenway 100 Registration

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
murfreesborotn.gov

Fire Prevention Open House

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue along with Rutherford County Fire is hosting a free community open house, Saturday October 8, 2022, 10am-2pm at Tennessee Miller Coliseum located at 304 W. Thompson Lane. Lots of fun, games, and food for the whole family.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

Middle Half Marathon - Road Closure Alert

Finish: Historic Downtown Square, Main Street, Murfreesboro. Road Closures begin at 6:30 a.m. Donations to local organizations from past 15 years total almost $500k. Course runs through Middle Tennessee State University, by Oaklands Mansion, around the historic downtown square, down Main Street and is known by runners as being FLAT • FAST • FUN!
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

Tennessee Mammals at the Wilderness Station

With the help of biofacts found across Tennessee, learn which mammals call your great state home. Feel the weight of the fur from a black bear in the Smokey Mountains, see the structure of an opossum skull, and experience the thrill of finding animal prints in the soil. For all ages.
MURFREESBORO, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Murfreesboro, TN
Sports
City
Murfreesboro, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

Patterson Park After School Program

What are you doing after school? Join us a Patterson Park weekdays for sport activities, enrichment programs, field trips, homework help, snacks and more! For ages 8-12.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

Antique Shopping in Downtown Fayetteville

Spend a lovely fall day browsing the charming antique and specialty shops scattered along the courthouse square. Fee includes transportation. Be prepared to walk between stores and restaurants. Limit 15 Deadline: Septemer 27.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

Late(r) Yoga at PCC

A great way to wind down. Focuses on improving your balance and flexibility, while at the same time reducing stress. For beginning and intermediate levels.
MURFREESBORO, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenway 100 Registration
murfreesborotn.gov

City Property Taxes due Dec. 31, 2022

Finance Director and City Recorder/Treasurer Jennifer Brown reminds property owners to pay property taxes on time. City property taxes are due December 31, 2022. As the due date of December 31, 2022, falls on the holiday weekend, payment can be made on or before Jan. 3, 2023, without incurring interest charges.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

Let's Talk Lichen at the Wilderness Station

Indictor species are great tools for communities to understand how ecosystems are doing. The more lichen that is around, the cleaner our air is to breathe. Learn how to identify and appreciate these magnificent species in addition to a staff guided hike. For all ages.
WILDLIFE

Comments / 0

Community Policy