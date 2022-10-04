Greenway 100 Registration

Read full article on original website
murfreesborotn.gov
Middle Half Marathon - Road Closure Alert
Finish: Historic Downtown Square, Main Street, Murfreesboro. Road Closures begin at 6:30 a.m. Donations to local organizations from past 15 years total almost $500k. Course runs through Middle Tennessee State University, by Oaklands Mansion, around the historic downtown square, down Main Street and is known by runners as being FLAT • FAST • FUN!
murfreesborotn.gov
Fire Prevention Open House
Murfreesboro Fire Rescue along with Rutherford County Fire is hosting a free community open house, Saturday October 8, 2022, 10am-2pm at Tennessee Miller Coliseum located at 304 W. Thompson Lane. Lots of fun, games, and food for the whole family.
murfreesborotn.gov
Patterson Park After School Program
What are you doing after school? Join us a Patterson Park weekdays for sport activities, enrichment programs, field trips, homework help, snacks and more! For ages 8-12.
murfreesborotn.gov
PM Metabolic Burn at Patterson Park Community Center
Metabolic Burn Short intense bouts of strength and cardio training followed by short periods of rest. This style of training helps the body burn calories and fat throughout the day.
murfreesborotn.gov
Antique Shopping in Downtown Fayetteville
Spend a lovely fall day browsing the charming antique and specialty shops scattered along the courthouse square. Fee includes transportation. Be prepared to walk between stores and restaurants. Limit 15 Deadline: Septemer 27.
murfreesborotn.gov
Forever Fit at St. Clair Senior Center
This is a circuit class with interval training. We will use various types of equipment for a total body workout. Limit 20 Room 206.
murfreesborotn.gov
Quilting at St. Clair
Volunteers do quilting for people in the community for a donation to the center. Stop by if you want to learn more about quilting and perhaps join in. Room 405.
murfreesborotn.gov
City Property Taxes due Dec. 31, 2022
Finance Director and City Recorder/Treasurer Jennifer Brown reminds property owners to pay property taxes on time. City property taxes are due December 31, 2022. As the due date of December 31, 2022, falls on the holiday weekend, payment can be made on or before Jan. 3, 2023, without incurring interest charges.
murfreesborotn.gov
October ‘In the City’ features Miracle League All Stars and more on YouTube and CityTV
CityTVs monthly video magazine, “In the City,” is airing its latest edition on YouTube, CityTV and other platforms throughout the month of October with the latest City news. Watch show at https://youtu.be/88C2PU9SBm8. Michael Linn White hosts “In the City” with Multi-Media Producer Steve Burris every month in the...
murfreesborotn.gov
Let's Talk Lichen at the Wilderness Station
Indictor species are great tools for communities to understand how ecosystems are doing. The more lichen that is around, the cleaner our air is to breathe. Learn how to identify and appreciate these magnificent species in addition to a staff guided hike. For all ages.
