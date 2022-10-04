ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Florio, first Italian American NJ governor, remembered after Sept. passing

By CBS New York Team
Former NJ Gov. James Florio remembered at Camden County College 00:53

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy spoke about former Gov. James Florio's legacy during a tribute Monday at Camden Community College.

Florio, a Democrat, was the state's first Italian American governor. He died in September at 85.

" New Jersey , this beautiful, diverse and often-times raucous family of 9.3 million, has lost a mentor, a leader and a dear friend to many," said Murphy. "New Jersey has lost a man of principle who proved in both politics and life that we can disagree passionately on issues while remaining true friends with those with whom we disagree."

Florio was elected in 1990 and served one term. He was known for enacting the country's toughest ban on assault weapons and unpopular tax hikes.

