ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Former NYC Council Speaker reveals Stage 3 cancer battle

By CBS New York Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04LeJt_0iKmajjc00

Former NYC Council Speaker shares battle with colorectal cancer 00:32

NEW YORK -- Christine Quinn, the former Speaker of the New York City Council, is sharing her battle with Stage 3 colorectal cancer.

Quinn, 56, reflected on her mother, who died from cancer when she was 56, in an opinion piece for "Vogue" magazine.

Quinn revealed she just finished chemotherapy treatment after having a cancerous tumor removed in May at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

She encouraged everyone to get their check-ups and said a colonoscopy saved her life.

Comments / 4

Related
CBS New York

Lawsuit challenging NYC outdoor dining program dismissed

NEW YORK -- A New York state appellate court dismissed a lawsuit Wednesday challenging New York City's outdoor dining program.The move will allow the city to advance plans to make the program permanent.RELATED STORY: In midst of lawsuit against city, some New Yorkers say they need to see new rules on outdoor diningA statement from a City Hall spokesperson credits outdoor dining for saving 100,000 jobs during the pandemic.Some opponents of the initiative had cited safety and quality-of-life concerns.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYC Council members concerned about migrant camp location

NEW YORK -- There's more opposition to Mayor Eric Adams' decision to build a camp for migrants on Randall's Island.The relief centers first put up at Orchard Beach in the Bronx were dismantled Tuesday because of flooding concerns.READ MORE: Migrant relief center relocating to Randall's Island after concerns from Orchard Beach residentsNow, New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams -- no relation to the mayor -- and members of the Council's immigration committee say Randall's Island has the same environmental challenges because it's also surrounded by water.Council members are urging the mayor to consider indoor locations, including closed hotels in Manhattan.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

President Biden arrives for events in New York and New Jersey

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. -- President Joe Biden is visiting New York and New Jersey on Thursday. Mr. Biden's first stop was to IBM's campus in Poughkeepsie, where he spoke on an effort to create jobs in the Hudson Valley.The president is expected to meet with New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and attend a Democratic National Committee reception in Red Bank. The president will attend another fundraising event Thursday night in New York City. 
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
longisland.com

Renowned Surgeon Named Chair of the Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery at NYU Langone Hospital - Long Island

Mohammed Imam, MD, a leading cardiothoracic surgeon, has been appointed chair of the Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery at NYU Long Island School of Medicine, effective October 1. He will take over for Scott Schubach, MD, who led the department as chair since 2003. Dr. Schubach remains on faculty full-time as director of academic affairs and as the newly appointed surgical specialty advisor for NYU Long Island School of Medicine.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Pol who killed Harlem project could face primary challenge

For developers and housing advocates lamenting the prospect of 10 years without an upzoning in Harlem, there is now hope. Assembly member Inez Dickens, who represented Harlem on the City Council from 2006 to 2016, is considering challenging incumbent Kristin Richardson Jordan in next year’s Democratic primary, the New York Post reported.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

President Biden to visit New York and New Jersey on Thursday

NEW YORK -- President Joe Biden will be in New York and New Jersey on Thursday.The White House announced Tuesday afternoon that the president will visit IBM's facility in Poughkeepsie in Dutchess County to talk about creating jobs in the Hudson Valley.Mr. Biden will also attend a reception in Manhattan for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.He will also stop in Red Bank, New Jersey, for a reception for the Democratic National Committee.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
whee.net

Princess Anne makes surprise visit to New York City

(NEW YORK) — Anne, the princess royal, is known as one of the most hardworking and unassuming members of Britain’s royal family, two traits she showed this week on a surprise visit to New York City. Anne, the only daughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christine Quinn
CBS New York

New York City launches "Project Pivot" school safety initiative

NEW YORK -- New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks and Mayor Eric Adams launched a new school safety initiative on Thursday. "Project Pivot" will connect 138 schools to organizations providing critical social and academic interventions to young New Yorkers. "These are community-based organizations representing every borough in New York City, who have come together to say, that old narrative that our children cannon learn, that our children cannot achieve, we do not accept that," said Banks. "We know that excellence is who we really are and what we're supposed to be about." The city said the initiative's goal is to build a strong connection between children and their school communities. It will also help improve campus climate and culture, reduce punitive discipline and drive classroom success. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyc Council#Cancer Treatment#Linus Colorectal Cancer#Diseases#General Health#The New York City Council
CBS New York

Princess Anne rides Staten Island Ferry

NEW YORK -- Princess Anne returned to royal duties with a trip to New York City on Tuesday, less than a month after the death of her mother, Queen Elizabeth II.The city's Department of Transportation tweeted a photo of the Princess Royal riding the Staten Island Ferry with DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez. The princess is in town for a fundraiser gala.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NJ governor asked Biden for congestion pricing impact study

TRENTON, N.J. -- The plan for congestion pricing in New York City may have hit another bump in the road.Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday he took his request for a full environmental impact study to President Joe Biden, asking that the federal government get involved.RELATED STORY: N.Y. Gov. Kathy Hochul, N.J. Gov. Phil Murphy outline climate change initiativesCBS2 asked the governor about what he plans to do for New Jersey drivers."We will have their back, I promise you that we will not relent," he said. "We cannot double-tax New Jersey commuters. Bad enough through the Lincoln, the Holland, just outrageous over the George Washington Bridge ... Thanks to a lot of inaction, we don't have the assets that allow the commuter the reasonable choice."Murphy has said he doesn't oppose the plan but says it cannot be done at the expense of New Jersey commuters.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Family, friends, FDNY colleagues gather in sad farewell to EMS Lt. Alison Russo

The teary brother of a revered FDNY paramedic randomly stabbed to death in a brutal Queens attack urged action to spare her colleagues from similar fates during a heart-rending Wednesday memorial service for the slain hero. The U.S.-flag draped casket holding Lt. Alison Russo, 61, a 9/11 first responder and 24-year veteran paramedic, arrived at the Tilles Center for the Performing Arts in ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
queenoftheclick.com

Women in Green Bodysuits Robbed Two Women on The Train – Men Didn’t Help

On Sunday, October 2nd at 2:00 am, two 19-year-old women were attached and tossed around on a Queens-bound N train. The two college students were out celebrating a birthday. The greenies robbed the college students of a cell phone and a purse. (Story here) The paper says there are six greenies, I counted nine in green bodysuits. See video:
QUEENS, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Double-ribbon opening for The Brooklyn Hospital Center Emergency Room and Cancer Center Completions

Editors’ Note: As Downtown Brooklyn has weathered Covid and built an infrastructure for its brighter future, one of its most historic treasures, The Brooklyn Hospital Center, has taken a lead role in revival. It was Brooklyn’s first hospital and a leading force when Brooklyn was still an Independent city. Its nursing school trained Walt Whitman when the radical poet, and onetime editor of the Brooklyn Daily Eagle decided to volunteer to serve in the medical corps of the Union Army. It was the birthplace of countless, notable sons and daughters of Brooklyn, not the least of which was Dr. Anthony Fauci. We salute the notable celebration — a double ribbon cutting — of this symbol of the rebirth of Downtown Brooklyn in the new century.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
127K+
Followers
25K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy