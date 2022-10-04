ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

Suspects wanted for latest stolen catalytic converter on Long Island

By CBS New York Team
 2 days ago

Catalytic converter thefts spike in Suffolk County 00:32

RONKONKOMA, N.Y. -- Police on Long Island are searching for the latest suspects accused of stealing a catalytic converter .

According to police, several people allegedly stole the catalytic converter from a Honda CR-V in the driveway at a home in Ronkonkoma just before 6 a.m. on Sept. 10.

Suffolk County has seen a spike in stolen catalytic converters in recent months. There were 289 reported in 2021. As of Aug. 26, 2022, 819 were reported.

