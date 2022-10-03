Read full article on original website
Three Unbelievable Iowa Facts I Bet You Didn’t Know
It doesn't matter if you're new to Iowa, or a lifelong resident, you're likely to learn new facts about the state from time to time. Facts you didn't know, and maybe didn't even think could be tied to our state. Today I have three facts about our state for you...
Iowa Twins Show Why Regular Screenings Are So Important
During the month of October, you can plan on seeing a lot of pink throughout the state of Iowa. October is known as breast cancer awareness month for several countries throughout the world and this is a great reminder for women to schedule their yearly mammograms. According to the CDC, about 264,000 women are diagnosed with breast cancer every year.
Surprising Reason Why Iowa Has Lost Billions Since 1980
When a Natural Disaster strikes, it can impact entire states, the entire country, and the entire continent. They are a sad reality of life and most of the time, there's not a hell of a lot we can do to stop them. Hurricanes, tornados, wildfires, and earthquakes can all cause billions of dollars in damage.
Is This The Best “Small” City in Iowa?
Whether a city is large or small is completely relative to every individual person. To some people who grow up in towns of 2,000 people, they may consider a town like Waterloo (population of about 67,000) huge. To someone who grows up in Des Moines, they might consider a town like Ames small. City size is all in the eye of the beholder. I think that's how that saying goes anyway...
Iowa’s Favorite Halloween Candy in 2022 Might Surprise You
Let me start by getting one thing off my chest: candy corn is delicious. Stop the hate. In general, according to the website Candystore.com, Halloween candy purchasing is going to be back on a huge upswing again this year, potentially setting a record at $3.1 billion! That's up from last year, and we all remember 2020. That year we had the whole lockdown from the pandemic and in our case the derecho. Any candy we purchased around Halloween that year was likely used for stress-eating and not handing out, as there were barely any trick-or-treaters out.
National Pork Organization Makes Big Donations To Iowa Groups
If you were at the Luke Bryan Farm Tour this year, you may have had the opportunity to explore the partnership the show had with Farmland. But if you weren’t, the impact that partnership had on Iowa continues to be present. Farmland recently launched its second year of its...
Deadly Drug Disguised as Candy Expected Be in Iowa By Halloween
Halloween is right around the corner. Having grown up in small-town Iowa, being worried about what folks may have put in the candy they were handing out wasn't really a concern of mine. Sure, we've heard stories about people poisoning candy and the story of a man putting razor blades in apples, but we never had to worry about it.
Five Finalists Named for Iowa’s Best Pork Tenderloin of 2022
To kick off National Pork Month in October, the Iowa Pork Producers are back with their annual competition to crown "Iowa's Best Pork Tenderloin" for 2022. According to a media release sent to this station they have crowned their five finalists, which we will get to in a minute. How...
Remnants Of Hurricane Ian Will Help Iowa Farmers Further Harvest
It’s been a roller-coaster of the last few weeks when it comes to weather in the United States. Here in Iowa, we saw record highs followed by frosts with lows, last Wednesday reaching 29 degrees in areas of Northeast Iowa. Our corn and soybeans that were not fully mature yet faced killing frosts.
Iowa’s First and Oldest Outlet Mall Adds A Variety of New Tenants
Heading into another crucial holiday shopping season, a longtime staple for Eastern Iowa family shoppers is again making changes, and they are banking on customers seeing them as a positive. According to the Cedar Rapids Gazette, Outlets Williamsburg is 31 years old, making it Iowa's first and oldest outlet mall....
Iowa Native To Return As Fan Favorite Character
An Iowa native is returning as a fan favorite in the Marvel Cinematic Universe this year. Iowa has no shortage of representation in some of your favorite superhero movies. Obviously we're all pretty familiar with Jason Momoa, aka Aquaman himself, who grew up in a town right outside of Des Moines.
Hy-Vee Adds Additional Cheese Products On Top Of National Recall
October is starting strong with a Nationwide and multi-county cheese recall. Old Europe Cheese of Michigan has stopped production of its cheeses as the company is taking measures to eliminate contamination from its facility that is linked to the recall. The recall is for cheese that was distributed to stores...
Northeast Iowa Man Sets Another Pumpkin Record
The featured image was not in the Pumpkinfest competition. Fall is underway which means fall events and festivals are in full swing. For some eastern Iowa residents, “it’s not officially Fall until Pumpkinfest”. And this Pumpkinfest was record-breaking. On Saturday, the Pumpkin Capital of Iowa celebrated 34...
Eastern Iowa Couple Awarded Millions After The Death of Their Son
The state of Iowa has agreed to pay a couple from Eastern Iowa $4 million after their nearly two-year-old son died from an undiagnosed strep infection in 2018, according to the Cedar Rapids Gazette. The State Board of Appeals approved the $3.99 million settlement with Scott and Melissa Keating of...
Is It Too Early To Pick Out A Christmas Tree In Iowa?
While you might be putting together your Halloween costume over the next few weeks, some people are already thinking ahead about a different holiday tradition. Yes, it's barely October, but that doesn't mean we can't plan ahead for that first snowfall. The United States is home to approximately 15,000 Christmas tree growers, according to Iowa Christmas Tree Farms.
Mysterious Iowa Murder the Subject of New Movie
It's been nearly a decade since an Iowa woman went missing. Now, audiences will be revisiting the case when the movie about the tragic death of Cari Lea Farver premieres this month. November 13th, 2012 was the last day that the 37 year old Macedonia native was seen alive. Farver's...
Hook, Line, and Cheaters: Midwest Fishermen Shock Fishing World
Two midwestern fishermen have taken the internet by storm as a story has broken about cheating at an end-of-the-year fishing tournament in Ohio. Not exactly the viral story most people hope happens to them. They don't call them "fish stories" for nothing. The Lake Erie Walleye Trail fishing tournament was...
It Might Cost Less Than You Think To Go Solar At Your Iowa Home
In 1954 Daryl Chapin, Calvin Fuller, and Gerald Pearson were the first group of people to give us solar power. According to The History of Solar, they were the first group of people to develop the silicon photovoltaic cell labs, which are capable of converting the sun's energy into power, to run everyday electrical equipment. The fact that there are people smart enough to figure out how to do that makes me wonder if I should even be considered a part of the human species.
Midwest’s Unique Cow Passes Away After Long Life
After 15 years of traveling, events, and building a legacy, the Midwest’s infamous two-nosed cow has passed away. Lucy the cow was born on a Wisconsin farm but there was something different about her. At first, Lucy’s owner Mark Krombholz thought Lucy had been kicked in the face but later found out she had two noses.
The Number of Iowa Counties Named After Women Will Surprise You
Iowa has a lot of counties for a state that's not massive in size. We are, in fact, ranked 23rd in land area in the U.S. Not tiny, but far from the largest. So it's a little strange we have 99 counties. That said, with 99 different counties comes 99...
