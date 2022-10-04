ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SF mayor and DA call for a return to the failed War on Drugs

In a remarkable, at times stunning press conference today, Mayor London Breed and District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced a return to a law-enforcement and incarceration-based system of addressing drug dealing and drug use, something that has never worked anywhere in the world. “It’s a war on fentanyl, this is definitely...
Bay Area artist Stix with the plan

There are certain albums that become iconic for more than just their musical merit—albums whose quality and artistry transcend their lyrics and sounds. Often, those albums are an orchestration of numerous pieces: the musicians themselves, but also producers, writers, photographers, engineers, and in many cases, visual artists. For many...
