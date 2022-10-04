Read full article on original website
SF mayor and DA call for a return to the failed War on Drugs
In a remarkable, at times stunning press conference today, Mayor London Breed and District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced a return to a law-enforcement and incarceration-based system of addressing drug dealing and drug use, something that has never worked anywhere in the world. “It’s a war on fentanyl, this is definitely...
Bay Area artist Stix with the plan
There are certain albums that become iconic for more than just their musical merit—albums whose quality and artistry transcend their lyrics and sounds. Often, those albums are an orchestration of numerous pieces: the musicians themselves, but also producers, writers, photographers, engineers, and in many cases, visual artists. For many...
Feminist faith founders, community archivists: APAture highlights remarkable creators
During her recent stint as artist-in-residence at Chinatown gallery 41 Ross, Heesoo Kwon wanted to do what she could for people in Chinatown. “I wanted to think about how to support the community and the economics there,” she told 48hills. “People were suffering during the pandemic, so I wanted to give positive energy to the neighborhood.”
