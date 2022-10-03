ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson, NC

WRAL News

Man stabbed at Garner bus stop after heated argument

GARNER, N.C. — A man was stabbed at a bus stop in Garner on Thursday night. Garner police told WRAL News they believe the stabbing stemmed from an argument that escalated. The man, in his 60s, was stabbed several times at the bus stop near the Walmart off Fayetteville Road.
GARNER, NC
WRAL News

Trooper involved in crash, 100 mph chase with fugitive

RALEIGH, N.C. — A speeding fugitive on Thursday crashed into a North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper on Poole Road in Raleigh. The chase started in Nash County and ended in a crash after 2 a.m. near New Hope Road. According to the Nash County Sheriff's Office, a police...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Two injured in shooting in Durham neighborhood

DURHAM, N.C. — Two people were shot Thursday in a Durham neighborhood. The shooting was reported around 9 a.m. in the 1500 block of Pennock Road. Sky 5 flew over the scene, where investigators surrounded a home. According to the Durham County Sheriff's Office, the two victims were taken...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Bicyclist hit by pickup truck in Zebulon

ZEBULON, N.C. — A bicyclist was rushed to the hospital after being hit by a pickup truck in Zebulon on Thursday night. The crash happened around 8 p.m. on Pearces Road. A white truck appeared to have front-end damage. The surrounding part of the road is closed as police...
ZEBULON, NC
WRAL News

After 100 mph chase, driver crashes into state trooper in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper on Thursday was involved in a crash on Poole Road near New Hope Road. The crash occurred after 2 a.m. A deputy at the scene told WRAL News a Spring Hope police officer and a Nash County deputy were conducting random traffic stops on U.S. 64. One driver they tried to stop sped away toward Raleigh, leading law enforcement on a chase that reached speeds of 100 mph.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Raleigh leaders propose nine different concepts to improve safety at Five Points intersection

RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh city leaders on Thursday revealed their first concepts for improving the Five Points intersection. Business owners said the area where Glenwood Avenue, Fairview Road, Glenn Avenue and West Whitaker Mill Road meet needs to be safer. In July 2021, a car drove through an art gallery and a restaurants seating area on Glenwood Avenue.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Crews working to pull car from pond near Wake Forest

WAKE FOREST, N.C. — Dozens of first responders on Thursday worked to pull a vehicle from deep water in the Wake Forest area. Sky 5 flew over the scene at Mitchell Mill Road and Medlin Woods Road at 8:15 a.m., where a boat was being used for a possible water rescue in the Watkins Pond.
WAKE FOREST, NC
WRAL News

Williams, Taylor honored with principal, assistant principal of year awards for Wake County schools

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — Wake County Public School System announced their 2022-2023 Principal of the Year and Assistant Principal of the Year on Thursday night. Dr. Annice Williams was named Principal of the Year. Williams has been principal of Bugg Magnet Elementary School since 2020 and was previously principal at Poe Magnet Elementary for eight years.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

