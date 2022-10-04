Read full article on original website
Tranquilized bear falls on bouncy house, thanks to CPW and WMFR
It's a race to eat for Colorado bears as the temperatures begin to drop, and a few are finding their calories in neighborhoods along the front range, rather than the wilderness. On Tuesday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife called on West Metro Fire to help rescue a 6-year-old black bear from a tree in a busy Littleton neighborhood. "The whole neighborhood knew he was there, there were kids out there while we were trying to get him out of the tree so potentially danger to humans if he had remained in the neighborhood any while longer," said Ronda Scholting, public information...
highlandsranchherald.net
Column: Something for kids and seniors
The Castle Rock Parks and Trails Foundation is joining forces with the Town of Castle Rock’s Parks and Recreation Department to maximize already planned renovation work at Butterfield Crossing Park. Survey results from the planning phase of this renovation project demonstrated a collectively strong desire to create a more inclusive playground and shared community space.
City of Englewood files lawsuit against owners of historic depot building
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The owners of the historic Englewood Depot building are facing a lawsuit for not following through on restorations promised when they bought the building nine years ago. That's according to the lawsuit filed by the City of Englewood on Monday. Tom and Patti Parson bought the...
highlandsranchherald.net
Letter - Prioritize quality of life
We all either grew up in Castle Rock, or moved here for a vision of a certain quality of life. This is being eroded by the planning commission, the town administration, the chamber of commerce, and the town/county elected officials. We all knew there was going to be growth in...
DougCo Sheriff warns residents after two bear sightings reported
(Douglas County Sheriff's Office) (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office reports a bear was spotted near Highlands Ranch while another was spotted on camera in western Douglas County.
KKTV
Colorado Springs pup named a finalist for ‘Top 10 Shelter Dog Makeovers’
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A pup in Colorado Springs was named a finalist for the “Top 10 Shelter Dog Makeovers.”. Wahl, a grooming company, issued a news release on Tuesday saying they are working with animal advocate Lee Asher to bring attention to the nationwide contest. The release explains Luna was rescued from a puppy mill and brought to the National Mill Dog Rescue in El Paso County, covered in matS, dirt and sores from years of neglect.
sentinelcolorado.com
PERRY: Aurora has a secret, and The Sentinel is determined to tell it to you — with the help of the courts
The Sentinel would love to tell you what went on behind closed doors at city hall in January before city lawmakers agreed to pay $16,000 to a fellow lawmaker being rebuked for trash-talking then-police chief Vanessa Wilson on talk radio. First, when The Sentinel sued the city to force them...
Family worried about health after moving near burned properties Marshall Fire
LOUISVILLE, Colo. — Nine months after the Marshall Fire there are still a lot of questions from families whose homes survived and they wonder if it's safe to live there even after a ton of work to get rid of the smoke and ash. In Diane Ballard's neighborhood in...
Student in CSU death identified as Littleton teenager
The coroner has identified a student found dead on the Colorado State University campus over the weekend.
DougCo cuts substitute teacher pay despite shortage
(Castle Rock, CO) The Douglas County school district cut substitute teacher pay by just over 10%, despite widespread teacher shortages and recent legislation meant to encourage retired teachers to return as substitutes without losing access to any pension benefits.
After 57 years, farewell at Echo Lake Lodge
It was a warm but sorrowful gathering Sunday night at Echo Lake Lodge as an era is ending following 57 years. The family-owned concessionaire is getting the boot from Denver Parks and Rec and will leave this month. The H.W. Stewart company has run the restaurant and gift shop and has opened its doors for rescuers and people in emergencies since 1965.Denver has said it wants to make changes in the use of the lodge and will update the building. Denver Parks and Rec chose not to renew a two year option on the lease after this year. The city...
thecomeback.com
Massive bear eats fermented apples, takes nap in neighborhood tree
Let he who hasn’t stuffed himself on fermented apples and napped in a tree afterwards offer the first criticism of a bear doing the same thing. On Tuesday in the census-designated place of Highlands Ranch in Douglas County, Colorado, a large brown bear provoked quite the commotion, smashing through a fence and climbing a tree before taking a nap. That reportedly came after some consumption of fermented apples.
DougCo schools release official turnover rates and reasons for leaving
(Castle Rock, CO) Douglas County schools chief human resources officer, Amanda Thompson, released the district’s official turnover rates for last year, noting higher departure rates across principals, assistant principals, and licensed and classified staff.
Veteran needs help repairing fence broken by storm
The Problem Solvers are reaching out to local fence repair companies to find a solution for a veteran and his family.
3 Great Burger Places in Colorado
What is the first thing that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a tasty burger then keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Colorado.
DougCo schools joins chorus of districts denying furry claims
(Castle Rock, CO) Republican gubernatorial candidate Hedi Ganahal set off a firestorm of immediate denials from metro area school districts when she claimed schools tolerate students identifying as cats.
Bear safely removed from tree in Jeffco
A bear wandered into a neighborhood and ended up in a tree too close to people Tuesday morning.
highlandsranchherald.net
Artists of Vita to show works
Veteran wood carver Jerry Case was at work on a tiny hummingbird replica last week for a commission, but he will have a selection of his beautifully crafted wooden birds available on Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., when the artists living at Vita Littleton — a 55-plus age-restricted apartment complex — open their art show and sale to the public.
Is This The Best BBQ Restaurant In Colorado? Survey Says Yes
Colorado loves their barbeque and we've got plenty of awesome options to get your BBQ on in the state of Colorado. One local Colorado restaurant stands out above the rest as far as barbeque restaurants go, but is this one really the best?. Is This The Best BBQ Restaurant In...
Squatters take over a Colorado home; now, the owner is in a homeless shelter
B. Lin found herself homeless after her good intentions squared off against bad people. The clash led to squatters illegally occupying and trashing her once-nice home in a middle-class neighborhood in northeast Colorado Springs. And for more than three months, Lin has been seesawing between living in her car and...
