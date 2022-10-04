ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lone Tree, CO

CBS Denver

Tranquilized bear falls on bouncy house, thanks to CPW and WMFR

It's a race to eat for Colorado bears as the temperatures begin to drop, and a few are finding their calories in neighborhoods along the front range, rather than the wilderness. On Tuesday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife called on West Metro Fire to help rescue a 6-year-old black bear from a tree in a busy Littleton neighborhood. "The whole neighborhood knew he was there, there were kids out there while we were trying to get him out of the tree so potentially danger to humans if he had remained in the neighborhood any while longer," said Ronda Scholting, public information...
LITTLETON, CO
highlandsranchherald.net

Column: Something for kids and seniors

The Castle Rock Parks and Trails Foundation is joining forces with the Town of Castle Rock’s Parks and Recreation Department to maximize already planned renovation work at Butterfield Crossing Park. Survey results from the planning phase of this renovation project demonstrated a collectively strong desire to create a more inclusive playground and shared community space.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
highlandsranchherald.net

Letter - Prioritize quality of life

We all either grew up in Castle Rock, or moved here for a vision of a certain quality of life. This is being eroded by the planning commission, the town administration, the chamber of commerce, and the town/county elected officials. We all knew there was going to be growth in...
CASTLE ROCK, CO
Local
Colorado Society
City
Lone Tree, CO
City
Littleton, CO
KKTV

Colorado Springs pup named a finalist for ‘Top 10 Shelter Dog Makeovers’

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A pup in Colorado Springs was named a finalist for the “Top 10 Shelter Dog Makeovers.”. Wahl, a grooming company, issued a news release on Tuesday saying they are working with animal advocate Lee Asher to bring attention to the nationwide contest. The release explains Luna was rescued from a puppy mill and brought to the National Mill Dog Rescue in El Paso County, covered in matS, dirt and sores from years of neglect.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

After 57 years, farewell at Echo Lake Lodge

It was a warm but sorrowful gathering Sunday night at Echo Lake Lodge as an era is ending following 57 years. The family-owned concessionaire is getting the boot from Denver Parks and Rec and will leave this month. The H.W. Stewart company has run the restaurant and gift shop and has opened its doors for rescuers and people in emergencies since 1965.Denver has said it wants to make changes in the use of the lodge and will update the building. Denver Parks and Rec chose not to renew a two year option on the lease after this year. The city...
DENVER, CO
thecomeback.com

Massive bear eats fermented apples, takes nap in neighborhood tree

Let he who hasn’t stuffed himself on fermented apples and napped in a tree afterwards offer the first criticism of a bear doing the same thing. On Tuesday in the census-designated place of Highlands Ranch in Douglas County, Colorado, a large brown bear provoked quite the commotion, smashing through a fence and climbing a tree before taking a nap. That reportedly came after some consumption of fermented apples.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Colorado

What is the first thing that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a tasty burger then keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
highlandsranchherald.net

Artists of Vita to show works

Veteran wood carver Jerry Case was at work on a tiny hummingbird replica last week for a commission, but he will have a selection of his beautifully crafted wooden birds available on Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., when the artists living at Vita Littleton — a 55-plus age-restricted apartment complex — open their art show and sale to the public.
LITTLETON, CO

