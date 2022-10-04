Read full article on original website
Disney World Has a Secret You Can't Afford Not to Know
Walt Disney (DIS) commercials show families having fun at its theme parks, presenting a visit to Disney World or Disneyland as a magical vacation. That can certainly be the case as both places offer endless fun, a chance to live out fantasies, see beloved characters brought to life, and experience both nostalgia and cutting-edge technologies.
disneyfoodblog.com
PHOTOS: See Inside Disney World After Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian came through Florida this week and caused extensive damage. The storm made its way across the state, initially hitting as a Category 4 hurricane, then went back out into the Atlantic Ocean and is now heading for South Carolina. We’ve seen flooding and damage in areas like Orlando due to the storm, and Disney World was closed for the past 2 days. The parks are now back open, and we’re here to check out what’s going on.
disneyfoodblog.com
What’s New at Magic Kingdom: Would You Pay $18,000 For a ‘Star Wars’ Souvenir?
If you asked a lot of Disney World guests what their favorite park is, many will probably answer Magic Kingdom. We get it — where else are you going to see a castle plucked right out of a princess story or ride the wildest wide in the wilderness or see a fireworks show that will probably bring you to tears? Magic Kingdom is just EXTRA magical, and we visit as much as we can to keep you updated on everything the park has to offer. So here are the latest updates.
disneyfoodblog.com
Just a Bunch of Cool Disney Stuff on Amazon — And It’s ON SALE!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. When it comes to shopping for Disney merchandise, it can be overwhelming trying to figure out where to get the latest and most popular items. Luckily, we’ve got you...
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney’s Character Statues Will Now Talk to You About Halloween!
Halloween in Disney World means lots of tasty treats, big parties in Magic Kingdom, and spooky merchandise galore. If you recently purchased one of the new MagicBand+ bands that Disney released earlier this year, there’s another haunted activity you should try out in the parks!. MagicBand+ is the next...
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney Has Us SNUGGLING Our Food.
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. We’ve seen some cute Disney merchandise, but the Munchlings?! Those are next level. Once Disney revealed these treat-themed plushes, we knew we needed them immediately. That’s why we...
disneyfoodblog.com
DFB Video: How to Feel Like You’re Cheating at Disney World
THESE Disney World advice is SO good, it feels ILLEGAL. Today, we’re gonna discuss some totally legal, but super rare secrets to saving money, getting on MORE rides, and bypassing those super-intense crowds in Disney World. Check out our video below about 30 Weird Things That Happen in Disney...
disneyfoodblog.com
How to Get These 14 Disney World MagicBand and MagicBand+ Designs at a DISCOUNT
Counting down to a Disney World trip? There are a few important things you’ll need to do ahead of time!. You’ll want to book your dining reservations and make your Disney Park Passes. It’s a great idea to download the My Disney Experience app and familiarize yourself before you travel. But if you’re one of the people who also like to buy new MagicBands for your vacation…we’ve got great news!
disneyfoodblog.com
What’s New at Disney’s Animal Kingdom: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Merchandise
Did you know that the Disney World parks can be DANGEROUS?. We’re not talking about physical danger here (although you may want to pack some moleskin in your parks bag — the amount of walking required is no joke). No, the danger here is mostly for our WALLETS. Disney World is consistently coming out with new merchandise, and it gets really hard to resist some of the souvenirs we spot. Come along with us to check out a bunch of new items at Disney’s Animal Kingdom — but don’t say we didn’t warn you!
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Multi-Day Tickets Impacted by Hurricane Ian Extended, Disney Transportation to Halt Tonight, and More Updates Released
Walt Disney World Resort has provided more updates on operations impacted by Hurricane Ian at the parks, including information for multi-day ticket holders along with further updates for Resort Hotel guests and further experience changes. Theme Parks. Walt Disney World will temporarily close our theme parks on Wednesday, Sept. 28...
disneyfoodblog.com
Bone Marrow and Hanging Bacon? Try It With Us in Disney World!
Bacon hanging from a wire, a S’mores Old Fashioned, 5 different kinds of popcorn, and…bone marrow?. Over at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, the Territory Lounge just got a BIG menu overhaul. Disney announced several new snacks and drinks that arrived here recently, and you know we had to try them out ASAP. Come with us to see which of the new items are worth a trip during your next Disney World vacation!
disneyfoodblog.com
DFB Video: You Missed This HUGE Disney World News
The Disney World we used to know is rapidly changing before our eyes. Join us today as we talk about recent openings, extended closures, and possible future projects — here on DFB Guide. Check out our video below about You Missed This HUGE Disney World News!. Are you a...
disneyfoodblog.com
We’re Trying NEW Drinks at Skipper Canteen in Magic Kingdom — Come With Us!
When it comes to dining in Magic Kingdom — we tend to have A LOT of feelings. The park isn’t exactly known for having the best, knock-your-socks-off food, but one table-service spot tends to stand out above the rest. Today, though, we’re not talking secret menu cheese bread or Falls Family Falafel — instead, we’re bringing you with us to try two NEW cocktails at Skipper Canteen!
WDW News Today
Disney Cruise Line Cancels September 30 Sailing of Disney Wish Due to Hurricane Ian
With Hurricane Ian moving ever-closer to Central Florida, Disney Cruise Line has sent out a statement to Disney-affiliated travel agents that the September 30 sailing of the Disney Wish from Port Canaveral has been cancelled. The full statement reads as follows:. “We have been closely monitoring Hurricane Ian with the safety...
hypebeast.com
Disneyland Upcycles Material from Pirates of the Caribbean Ride for $6,500 USD Collectibles
Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California has just found a way to upcycle one of its oldest attractions in the form of the Pirates of the Caribbean Heritage Timeline. The collectible is a cut from the Rusty Fig tree that acted as the ride’s line decor. When it was discovered...
disneyfoodblog.com
Why You CAN’T Just Go to Gideon’s Bakehouse Once This Month in Disney Springs
Love Disney? Love Gideon’s Bakehouse? Love collecting? Well, get ready to mark down some dates in your calendar right now. We’ve seen Gideon’s Bakehouse come out with all kinds of limited-time snacks, merchandise, and more that’ll tempt you to go back time and time again. But, for the month of October, you’ll really want to go back to Gideon’s often for one specific reason.
disneyfoodblog.com
Find Out WHEN Indiana Jones Adventure Is Closing for Refurb in Disneyland
There are some things that Disney fans can’t agree on (shocking — we know!). Who is the best princess? Mickey pretzel or Mickey Premium Bar? And the ultimate showdown — Disney World or Disneyland? For folks heading to Disneyland soon, there’s going to be one less attraction for you to ride, at least temporarily, because Indiana Jones Adventure is closing for refurbishment!
disneyfoodblog.com
Opening DATE Announced for Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway in Disneyland
There’s a very big part of Disneyland Resort that’s getting a makeover right now, and some big changes are coming!. Mickey’s Toontown is getting a bunch of upgrades, from water features to a new park. But, one of the most exciting things coming to the land is a NEW ride — Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway. And now, we FINALLY have an opening date for the new attraction!
disneyfoodblog.com
New Disney x BaubleBar Holiday Items Just Dropped Online!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. 🎶 Deck the halls it’s almost Christmas! Falalalalalalalalalala. 🎶. Whether you’re planning a holiday Disney World trip or just excited to celebrate at home, we’ve got you...
disneyfoodblog.com
Amazon Items You Loved in September
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. At this point, we’re pretty much best friends with our Amazon delivery driver. There are just too many great products we can’t pass up, especially when we are constantly researching them to bring you the best ones we find!
