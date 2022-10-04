ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Vinwelder
2d ago

Yet another reason to consider homeschooling. It's too bad that most Mainers don't make enough money to do so. Anybody that pulls there kids out of school for this should be allowed to put their tax dollars into alternate schooling.

Patrick McDonough
2d ago

teaching false narratives to kids. teach them biology. at least 1 person on that board had some guts to vote to remove.

NB
2d ago

Well if the people allow that board to remain in place then they are to be blamed... Parents vote like your children's lives depended on it cause it does..

