Absecon, NJ

Rock 104.1

Prosecutor: Lindenwold, NJ, Man Arrested for Murder Following Stand-off

Authorities in Camden County say a man was fatally shot Friday night and the person who allegedly pulled the trigger was arrested following a stand-off with police. 23-year-old Ronin Austin Nevels of Lindenwold has been charged with first-degree murder and second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose for killing 23-year-old Isaiah Shaw of Winslow Township, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office.
LINDENWOLD, NJ
Rock 104.1

One Dead, Two Wounded in Camden, NJ, Shootings Sunday Night

Detectives are investigating shootings in Camden Sunday night that left one man dead and two wounded. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says at around 11:20 PM, police received a 9-1-1 call about multiple gunshots in the area of the 1000 block of Diamond Street. Shortly after that call, police received another reporting a man had been shot.
CAMDEN, NJ
Absecon, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Absecon, NJ
Rock 104.1

How E-ZPass Can Repay New Jersey Drivers For Being Overcharged

E-ZPass, we are not mad. We are disappointed. The Turnpike Authority, who operates E-ZPass, has overcharged thousands of New Jersey drivers yet again. I know the perfect way E-ZPass should handle these situations every single time since this will obviously not be singular occurrence. But first, let me give you some information to see if you were overcharged.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
Rock 104.1

A Karen Strikes Back at Galloway Township NJ Facebook Group

The name Karen came out of nowhere a couple of years ago to be the standard name to describe someone who, well, is not very nice. "Karen is a pejorative slang term for an obnoxious, angry, entitled, and often racist middle-aged white woman who uses her privilege to get her way or police other people’s behaviors.
GALLOWAY, NJ
Rock 104.1

Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Man Admits Role in Heroin Distribution Scheme

A man from Egg Harbor Township has admitted his role in a heroin distribution scheme and now potentially faces life in prison and a $10 million fine. U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger says 36-year-old Christopher Gonzalez pleaded guilty on Wednesday to conspiring to distribute over one kilogram of heroin and possession with intent to distribute over one kilogram of heroin.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Rock 104.1

Vehicle Found in Vineland, Cape May Court House Man Missing

Authorities found his car, but a Cape May Court House man is missing. New Jersey State Police say they are trying to locate Roy Osmundsen, 54, of Cape May Court House. State Police say Osmundsen was last seen Tuesday, September 27, just before 10 pm, walking away from his vehicle on State Highway 55, south of milepost 35 in Vineland.
VINELAND, NJ
Rock 104.1

Pemberton, NJ, Woman to Get Minimal Jail Time After Pleading Guilty in Deadly DWI Crash

A woman from Pemberton Township will serve less than a decade behind bars in connection to a deadly DWI crash late last year that claimed the life of a teenager. Under an agreement with the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office, 55-year-old Wanda Sprague pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree aggravated manslaughter in exchange for eight years in state prison.
PEMBERTON, NJ
Rock 104.1

Rock 104.1

