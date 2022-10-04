ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

9NEWS

Thornton police conducting training exercise Thursday

THORNTON, Colo. — Thornton Police Department (TPD) said its officers will be conducting a training exercise Thursday morning. TPD said the training exercise will begin around 7 a.m. Thursday at the Denver Premium Outlets in Thornton. The department said the public should not be alarmed if they see a...
sentinelcolorado.com

Aurora ends police chief search emptyhanded after 2 of 3 finalists withdraw

AURORA | Aurora announced Tuesday afternoon the failure of its first attempt to find a replacement for ousted police chief Vanessa Wilson, after three finalists withdrew or were rejected by city leaders. Officials said they would announce soon how Aurora will proceed in finding a new police chief following weeks...
9NEWS

2 injured in Denver shooting

DENVER — Two people have been taken to the hospital after a shooting in Denver Wednesday night. The Denver Police Department tweeted just before 9:30 p.m. that officers were investigating a shooting in the 3100-block of Downing Street. The extent of the victims' injuries is unknown, police said. Downing...
police1.com

Denver to spend record amount on police, jails

DENVER — Denver’s city leaders want to spend a record amount of money in 2023 on police, fire and jail services as crime continues to rise, response times lengthen and officers remain difficult to recruit. The Denver Department of Public Safety encompasses the city’s police, sheriff and fire...
9NEWS

Report details officers leaving woman in patrol car hit by train

PLATTEVILLE, Colo. — A police report is offering more details about the call that eventually led to officers leaving a woman in a patrol car that was hit by a freight train. Last month, officers pulled over a 20-year-old woman in Weld County after a man said she pointed a gun at him during an alleged road rage incident.
9NEWS

Suspect ID'd in killing of 14-year-old boy at rec center

DENVER — Denver prosecutors announced Thursday that they've charged the 17-year-old suspect accused of killing a 14-year-old boy at a Denver rec center as an adult. Deigo Lopez is accused of killing Josiaz "JoJo" Aragon, who was found dead with apparent signs of trauma outside the Southwest Recreation Center on West Saratoga Place on the afternoon of Aug. 8. It was two days before his 15th birthday.
9NEWS

Man accused of firing gunshots in multiple Boulder locations Monday night

BOULDER, Colo. — A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of shooting a gun into the air in multiple locations Monday night, the Boulder Police Department said. Jacob Derolf was arrested Monday night on suspicion of the following charges:. Misdemeanor prohibited use of weapons. Misdemeanor reckless endangerment. Misdemeanor disorderly...
coloradopols.com

Aurora City Council a Cautionary Tale for 2022

In last November’s Aurora municipal elections, voters elected a slate of Republican candidates to the city council who ran campaigns focused on public safety issues. Nearly one year later, the new people in charge are trying to pretend that crime rates have decreased — providing no actual evidence — while proving to be utterly incapable of finding a qualified person to serve as Aurora’s Chief of Police.
9NEWS

9NEWS

