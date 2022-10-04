Read full article on original website
DougCo Sheriff warns residents after two bear sightings reportedHeather WillardDouglas County, CO
Port Colorado in Aurora will bustle with industry, entertainmentDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Aurora lawmakers check out homeless complex in San AntonioDavid HeitzSan Antonio, TX
3 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Denver jails expand medication-assisted addiction treatmentDavid HeitzDenver, CO
PERRY: Aurora has a secret, and The Sentinel is determined to tell it to you — with the help of the courts
The Sentinel would love to tell you what went on behind closed doors at city hall in January before city lawmakers agreed to pay $16,000 to a fellow lawmaker being rebuked for trash-talking then-police chief Vanessa Wilson on talk radio. First, when The Sentinel sued the city to force them...
9News
Community leaders planning statewide task force on police oversight
Community leaders in Denver and Aurora say a new statewide task force is in the works. It will focus on police oversight, accountability and community engagement.
Student in CSU death identified as Littleton teenager
The coroner has identified a student found dead on the Colorado State University campus over the weekend.
Thornton police conducting training exercise Thursday
THORNTON, Colo. — Thornton Police Department (TPD) said its officers will be conducting a training exercise Thursday morning. TPD said the training exercise will begin around 7 a.m. Thursday at the Denver Premium Outlets in Thornton. The department said the public should not be alarmed if they see a...
Aurora ends police chief search emptyhanded after 2 of 3 finalists withdraw
AURORA | Aurora announced Tuesday afternoon the failure of its first attempt to find a replacement for ousted police chief Vanessa Wilson, after three finalists withdrew or were rejected by city leaders. Officials said they would announce soon how Aurora will proceed in finding a new police chief following weeks...
2 injured in Denver shooting
DENVER — Two people have been taken to the hospital after a shooting in Denver Wednesday night. The Denver Police Department tweeted just before 9:30 p.m. that officers were investigating a shooting in the 3100-block of Downing Street. The extent of the victims' injuries is unknown, police said. Downing...
Denver to spend record amount on police, jails
DENVER — Denver’s city leaders want to spend a record amount of money in 2023 on police, fire and jail services as crime continues to rise, response times lengthen and officers remain difficult to recruit. The Denver Department of Public Safety encompasses the city’s police, sheriff and fire...
Report details officers leaving woman in patrol car hit by train
PLATTEVILLE, Colo. — A police report is offering more details about the call that eventually led to officers leaving a woman in a patrol car that was hit by a freight train. Last month, officers pulled over a 20-year-old woman in Weld County after a man said she pointed a gun at him during an alleged road rage incident.
Calling Out "Culture of Trigger Happiness" in Colorado Police Departments
After a rash of officer-involved shootings over the past two weeks in metro Denver, advocates are calling for the formation of a statewide, community-led task force to handle police oversight. "At what point do we, as an entire city, as an entire metro area, as an entire state, say enough...
Boulder Police increase patrols in University Hill after shootings
BOULDER, Colo. — Boulder Police said they have increased patrols on University Hill in response to a "concerning" increase in gun violence in the area just off the University of Colorado campus. Early Sunday morning, a Boulder officer fired his gun while responding to a shootout near The Sink,...
Teacher hurt in LoDo police shooting still out of work
A young woman celebrating a job promotion was wounded in the LoDo police shooting over the summer. She's not sure if and when she’ll be able to get back to her job as a teacher.
Suspect ID'd in killing of 14-year-old boy at rec center
DENVER — Denver prosecutors announced Thursday that they've charged the 17-year-old suspect accused of killing a 14-year-old boy at a Denver rec center as an adult. Deigo Lopez is accused of killing Josiaz "JoJo" Aragon, who was found dead with apparent signs of trauma outside the Southwest Recreation Center on West Saratoga Place on the afternoon of Aug. 8. It was two days before his 15th birthday.
Woman accused of restraining, choking and cutting Tinder date
Arrest papers say a 22-year-old woman tied up a man she met on Tinder inside her Colorado Springs apartment for hours, while she apparently stabbed, choked, and threatened to kill him.
Man accused of firing gunshots in multiple Boulder locations Monday night
BOULDER, Colo. — A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of shooting a gun into the air in multiple locations Monday night, the Boulder Police Department said. Jacob Derolf was arrested Monday night on suspicion of the following charges:. Misdemeanor prohibited use of weapons. Misdemeanor reckless endangerment. Misdemeanor disorderly...
Judge: Only ‘enumerated’ records of the Denver Health and Hospital Authority are subject to CORA
Rejecting the argument of a trauma surgeon’s lawyers, a judge ruled last week that a 2018 state law limits the scope of Denver Health and Hospital Authority records subject to disclosure under the Colorado Open Records Act. “Based on the plain language of the statute, the Court concludes that...
Aurora City Council a Cautionary Tale for 2022
In last November’s Aurora municipal elections, voters elected a slate of Republican candidates to the city council who ran campaigns focused on public safety issues. Nearly one year later, the new people in charge are trying to pretend that crime rates have decreased — providing no actual evidence — while proving to be utterly incapable of finding a qualified person to serve as Aurora’s Chief of Police.
Family worried about health after moving near burned properties Marshall Fire
LOUISVILLE, Colo. — Nine months after the Marshall Fire there are still a lot of questions from families whose homes survived and they wonder if it's safe to live there even after a ton of work to get rid of the smoke and ash. In Diane Ballard's neighborhood in...
1 juvenile exchanged gunfire with resident after backyard break-in, police say
NORTHGLENN, Colo. — The two juveniles who were fatally shot on Sunday after breaking into the backyard of a Northglenn home were armed with a machete and a semi-automatic handgun, according to the Northglenn Police Department. Officers responded around 2 p.m. Sunday to the 11600 block of Pearl Street...
Weapons found at deadly Northglenn shooting
Two weapons were found at the scene of a deadly Northglenn shooting where two boys allegedly attempted to enter a resident's backyard and exchanged gunfire with the homeowner on Sunday afternoon.
Woman arrested in deadly hit-and-run reported she had seen her vehicle on the news
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A woman arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Lakewood called in to report she had seen her car on the news as wanted in relation to the crash, an arrest affidavit says. A dispatcher then asked Irene Martinez if she knew who was driving...
