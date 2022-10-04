ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman County, AL

Woman killed in Cullman County car crash

By Monica Nakashima
 2 days ago

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A Crane Hill woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Cullman County Monday afternoon.

At approximately 2:30 p.m., Bonnie Pirkle was driving on U.S. 278 when her 2003 Oldsmobile Alero was struck by a 1995 Toyota Tacoma driven by Richard Rosser, 29, of Vinemont.

Pirkle, who was not wearing her seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene. Rooser was injured and went to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The crash occurred on U.S. 278 near Cullman County 1146, approximately four miles west of Cullman. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

