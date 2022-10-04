Read full article on original website
I worked at Disney World for 2 years. Here are 10 things I never buy at the parks.
I worked at the Orlando, Florida, theme parks and now I'm a travel planner, so I've figured out where to cut costs on food, tickets, and merchandise.
Disney’s Iconic EPCOT Attraction Is Now Closed Indefinitely
A visit to Walt Disney World Resort’s EPCOT is not complete without a trip around the beloved World Showcase. But as Guests reach the American Adventure Pavilion, they’ll want to note that the iconic American Adventure attraction is now closed indefinitely. EPCOT is in the middle of its...
Disney World Has a Secret You Can't Afford Not to Know
Walt Disney (DIS) commercials show families having fun at its theme parks, presenting a visit to Disney World or Disneyland as a magical vacation. That can certainly be the case as both places offer endless fun, a chance to live out fantasies, see beloved characters brought to life, and experience both nostalgia and cutting-edge technologies.
PHOTOS: See Inside Disney World After Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian came through Florida this week and caused extensive damage. The storm made its way across the state, initially hitting as a Category 4 hurricane, then went back out into the Atlantic Ocean and is now heading for South Carolina. We’ve seen flooding and damage in areas like Orlando due to the storm, and Disney World was closed for the past 2 days. The parks are now back open, and we’re here to check out what’s going on.
Disney World guests choke on costs of resort restaurant where dinner runs $625 a head
Disney World guests say the theme parks exclusive $625 per person restaurant is an attempt to drive out the middle class for a 'wealthy only' environment. The extravagant Victoria & Albert's restaurant at the Orlando, Florida park just reopened with new prices skyrocketing by a few hundred. Their menu advises...
Disney World Resort Store Permanently Closing
Change is on the way! Walt Disney World Resort previously announced the news that its BoardWalk Inn Resort is preparing for transformation. With the changes come closures, including one of BoardWalk’s shops. On Disney’s Boardwalk, we’ve already said goodbye to ESPN Club restaurant and Ample Hills Creamery. In its...
BREAKING: Walt Disney World Announces Closure of Select Hotels, Water Parks, and Miniature Golf Courses Due to Hurricane Ian
Walt Disney World Resort is currently operating under normal conditions as they prepare to make necessary adjustments based on the latest information from the National Weather Service. Currently, they following closures and policy changes have been announced:. Disney Resort Hotels: Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, Copper Creek Cabins at...
Disney World will close Florida parks for 2 days and ask hotel guests to shelter in place as Hurricane Ian approaches
Walt Disney World is closing all Florida parks on September 28 and 29 as Hurricane Ian passes through the state. Disney is also asking all hotel guests to shelter in place as the Category 4 hurricane approaches Florida. In a statement posted to a company website, Disney said: "For the...
Disney World: Sorry Folks, Park's Closed
Disney, Comcast's Universal, and SeaWorld announced on Tuesday that their parks will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday. Disney and Universal also had nighttime hard-ticket events that they had to cancel during the temporary shutdown. As a pure theme-park play with a heavy interest in Central Florida attractions, SeaWorld Entertainment...
More Details Emerge About Universal Studios' Disney World Killer
Since Comcast's (CMCSA) Universal Studios added "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" in 2007, it's become an actual competitor for Walt Disney's (DIS) Disney World. Before the boy wizard and his friends were brought to Islands of Adventure in 2010 and Universal Studios in 2014, it could be argued that the Comcast park was secondary to what Disney offered.
Disney World closed: Hurricane Ian becomes ninth storm to shut park, stranding some tourists without refunds
Disney has shuttered its Florida parks as Hurricane Ian verged on becoming an “extremely dangerous” Category 5 storm on Wednesday with sustained winds of 155mph. The company released a statement on Tuesday saying that Walt Disney World Resort theme parks and water parks would be closed on Wednesday and Thursday.
All the Menu Changes and Price Increases That Hit Disney World Restaurants Recently
Wow! What a month! It’s hard to believe September has already come and gone. We’ve been celebrating a lot throughout the month, too — we’ve been enjoying Halloween since August (including a night at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party), we’ve been celebrating Hispanic and Latin Heritage Month with a TON of amazing food, and we’re still reeling from all the announcements made at this year’s D23 Expo! But we’ve also been following Disney World restaurant menus and tracking EVERY change!
DFB Video: How to Feel Like You’re Cheating at Disney World
THESE Disney World advice is SO good, it feels ILLEGAL. Today, we’re gonna discuss some totally legal, but super rare secrets to saving money, getting on MORE rides, and bypassing those super-intense crowds in Disney World. Check out our video below about 30 Weird Things That Happen in Disney...
How to Save BIG at Disney’s Aulani Resort in Hawai’i!
This may come as a surprise, but not all Disney vacations are created equally. Between Disney World, Disneyland Resort, Disneyland Paris, Disney cruises, and more — there might be a Disney vacation out there for just about everyone. You can even relax beachside at Disney’s Aulani Resort & Spa in Hawai’i! And, if you’ve always wanted to visit this resort but just haven’t gotten around to it yet, now might be a perfect time because NEW discounts are available for select guests at Disney’s Aulani Resort & Spa!
DFB Video: You Missed This HUGE Disney World News
The Disney World we used to know is rapidly changing before our eyes. Join us today as we talk about recent openings, extended closures, and possible future projects — here on DFB Guide. Check out our video below about You Missed This HUGE Disney World News!. Are you a...
How to Go Behind-the-Scenes of Disney’s Oogie Boogie Bash
Have you ever wanted to go behind the scenes at Disney?. You can make reservations now for three behind-the-scenes tours in Disney World that give you a look at what makes Disney magic happen, and if you’ve really got the money to spend, you can book a VIP Tour with a private tour guide who can tell you anything and everything about the parks. If you’re over on the west coast and looking for something special to do in the parks for Halloween, check out the new one-day-only Oogie Boogie backstage event!
Bone Marrow and Hanging Bacon? Try It With Us in Disney World!
Bacon hanging from a wire, a S’mores Old Fashioned, 5 different kinds of popcorn, and…bone marrow?. Over at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, the Territory Lounge just got a BIG menu overhaul. Disney announced several new snacks and drinks that arrived here recently, and you know we had to try them out ASAP. Come with us to see which of the new items are worth a trip during your next Disney World vacation!
ALL the EPCOT 40th Anniversary Merchandise You Can Get Online!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. EPCOT just celebrated its 40th anniversary in Disney World and there were a bunch of fun festivities!. We saw new snacks, special performances, photo ops, and a bunch of...
Southwest Is Offering $29 Flights for a Limited Time!
Air travel hasn’t been super great lately, but airlines are trying to make up for it with great deals!. a lot of delays and cancelations on flights over the past several months, along with route cancelations, and more. But, we’ve also been seeing airlines offering some really awesome deals with low airfare. And right now, you could save BIG on your upcoming flights!
Disney’s Wilderness Lodge Getting Delicious New Food Options
When planning a vacation at Walt Disney World Resort, there are so many Resort hotel options to choose from. From fun Value Resorts like Art of Animation and All-Star Movies to Moderate Resorts like Caribbean Beach Resort and Deluxe Resorts like Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge, there is something for almost every budget.
