ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTUL

Dutch Bros Coffee coming to Sapulpa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Dutch Bros Coffee is coming to Sapulpa. The coffee chain just submitted permits to start building their sign with the City of Sapulpa, at 115 East Taft Street. This is the fifth Dutch Bros Coffee location to pop up in the Tulsa area in recent...
SAPULPA, OK
KTUL

'Don't feed the geese': Tulsa Parks urges public

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — There's a new sign in Hunter Park that reads – "Please don't feed the waterfowl" – with a list of reasons why, including water pollution. "When you look at the ponds in these situations, you get a lot of water quality issues when you have geese," said Tim Thornton of Tulsa Parks.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vinita, OK
Government
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Vinita, OK
Tulsa, OK
Government
City
Tulsa, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Owasso witnesses recent business boom

OWASSO, Okla. — Inflation and supply chain issues are not slowing growth in Owasso. Several new businesses are coming to town. “We hear often that Owasso has enough chicken coffee and cannabis so we have definitely diversified out of that, we have added some national chains that people have been asking for for a very long time,” said Chelsea Feary, President and CEO of the Owasso Chamber of Commerce.
OWASSO, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Arvest Trust Bartlesville Welcomes New Vice President

Arvest Wealth Management has announced that David Boyer will be the new vice president and trust officer of Arvest Trust Bartlesville. Boyer began working for Arvest in 1995 in trust administration and just recently worked in Dewey as the manager of the Central Trust Operations. He has also worked as a trust officer in the Tulsa market.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anna Mitchell
Person
Chuck Hoskin
News On 6

Oklahoma Department Of Wildlife Conservation Hosts Hunter Education Course

Deer season is officially underway in Oklahoma. Archery season kicked off Saturday and next weekend is all about the kids for youth gun season. Colin Berg with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation joined the News On 6 team on Wednesday to talk about a Hunter education course taking place this weekend, hosted by the ODWC.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Sandite Pride News

City of Sand Springs announces new Chili's Grill & Bar coming to RiverWest development

Sand Springs, Okla. (October 3, 2022) - The City of Sand Springs and Dallas-based Brinker International, today announced a new Chili's Grill & Bar is coming to Sand Springs and will be located in the City-owned RiverWest project. Construction is projected to begin in July 2023 on the now vacant corner at Main Street and Alexander Blvd., just east of El Maguey restaurant and Aldi.
SAND SPRINGS, OK
KTUL

City of Tulsa announces utility rate increase

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Tulsa announced that beginning in October, certain fixed rate structures on utility bills will be changing. They say these rate changes are due to inflation, supply chain challenges, and increases in contract prices between the City and its vendors. Rate changes are...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cultural Tourism#Cherokee Nation#Welcome Center#Economy#Art Installations#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance
KTUL

Tulsa Regional Chamber completes Intercity Visit to Denver

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Regional Chamber wrapped up its 2022 Intercity Visit in Denver, Colorado Wednesday. The visit is the 13th in an annual series of visits to peer cities to learn best practices and hear success stories. More than 100 attendees from across northeast Oklahoma –...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

City Of Sapulpa Demolishes Historic Building To Revitalize Downtown

The city of Sapulpa says a historic building in downtown Sapulpa couldn’t be saved but says it will be replaced by something better. City leaders said several buildings are being torn down and new growth will be coming as a result of it. Last week, the historic Tyler Building built in 1909 was torn down. The City of Sapulpa had been working with the owner and the Sapulpa main street organization to save the building for the last four years but the city says the combination of COVID-19, rising costs, and the building becoming unsafe they decided to tear it down.
SAPULPA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Fall Festival Now Open at Oklahoma Heritage Farm

Oklahoma Heritage Farm opened for its annual Fall Festival in the last week of September but it is not too late to get in on the pumpkin fun because the Festival doesn’t close until October 31. At the fully-functional, family-owned farm there are dozens of activities for all ages,...
RAMONA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
bartlesvilleradio.com

Dancing with the Bartlesville Stars

Dancing with the Bartlesville Stars to benefit Paths to Independence is Saturday, October 8, at 6:30pm at the Bartlesville Community Center. Although the event is sold out, a waiting list has been created in case ticket holders can not attend. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, dancers Doug Quinn and Betsy Eve said you can get on that waiting list by calling 918-337-6231.
BARTLESVILLE, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy