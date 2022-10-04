The city of Sapulpa says a historic building in downtown Sapulpa couldn’t be saved but says it will be replaced by something better. City leaders said several buildings are being torn down and new growth will be coming as a result of it. Last week, the historic Tyler Building built in 1909 was torn down. The City of Sapulpa had been working with the owner and the Sapulpa main street organization to save the building for the last four years but the city says the combination of COVID-19, rising costs, and the building becoming unsafe they decided to tear it down.

