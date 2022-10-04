Read full article on original website
Friends Reflect After Tulsa Businessman, Retired Fire Marshal Drowns On Skiatook Lake
Friends are sharing their memories of a man who drowned on Skiatook Lake on Sunday. Terry McGee worked with the Tulsa Fire Department for 26 years before retiring. The fire department said he drowned while trying to save his grandchildren. Terry McGee was an assistant fire marshal with the department,...
KTUL
Dutch Bros Coffee coming to Sapulpa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Dutch Bros Coffee is coming to Sapulpa. The coffee chain just submitted permits to start building their sign with the City of Sapulpa, at 115 East Taft Street. This is the fifth Dutch Bros Coffee location to pop up in the Tulsa area in recent...
KTUL
Oklahoma Representative says Tulsa Public Schools needs safety plan after deadly shooting
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — This week, Tulsa Public Schools announced plans to stagger games to increase security following the deadly shooting at McLain High School, but Oklahoma Rep. Regina Goodwin says that's not good enough. She says this past week has been rough for her district and believes there...
KTUL
'Don't feed the geese': Tulsa Parks urges public
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — There's a new sign in Hunter Park that reads – "Please don't feed the waterfowl" – with a list of reasons why, including water pollution. "When you look at the ponds in these situations, you get a lot of water quality issues when you have geese," said Tim Thornton of Tulsa Parks.
KTUL
The Tulsa Zoo is preparing for their HalloZooeen event later this month
They also brought a special Animal Ambassador with them!
New senior care facility set to open in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — North Tulsa is getting a new residential care facility. It’s called called the House of Eden. “The need for north Tulsa is definitely the resources,” said Owner Kayla Nsien. Nsien said the House of Eden is a home in a “commercial-like setting.”. The...
Owasso witnesses recent business boom
OWASSO, Okla. — Inflation and supply chain issues are not slowing growth in Owasso. Several new businesses are coming to town. “We hear often that Owasso has enough chicken coffee and cannabis so we have definitely diversified out of that, we have added some national chains that people have been asking for for a very long time,” said Chelsea Feary, President and CEO of the Owasso Chamber of Commerce.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Arvest Trust Bartlesville Welcomes New Vice President
Arvest Wealth Management has announced that David Boyer will be the new vice president and trust officer of Arvest Trust Bartlesville. Boyer began working for Arvest in 1995 in trust administration and just recently worked in Dewey as the manager of the Central Trust Operations. He has also worked as a trust officer in the Tulsa market.
KTUL
'This is overwhelming': Oklahoma veterans visit war memorials through Honor Flight
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma veterans had the opportunity Tuesday to go on an adventure they'll never forget thanks to the Oklahoma Warriors Honor Flight. The group flew out early Tuesday morning from Tulsa and arrived in the nation's capital to a hero's welcome. The first stop on their...
News On 6
Oklahoma Department Of Wildlife Conservation Hosts Hunter Education Course
Deer season is officially underway in Oklahoma. Archery season kicked off Saturday and next weekend is all about the kids for youth gun season. Colin Berg with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation joined the News On 6 team on Wednesday to talk about a Hunter education course taking place this weekend, hosted by the ODWC.
Sandite Pride News
City of Sand Springs announces new Chili's Grill & Bar coming to RiverWest development
Sand Springs, Okla. (October 3, 2022) - The City of Sand Springs and Dallas-based Brinker International, today announced a new Chili's Grill & Bar is coming to Sand Springs and will be located in the City-owned RiverWest project. Construction is projected to begin in July 2023 on the now vacant corner at Main Street and Alexander Blvd., just east of El Maguey restaurant and Aldi.
KTUL
City of Tulsa announces utility rate increase
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Tulsa announced that beginning in October, certain fixed rate structures on utility bills will be changing. They say these rate changes are due to inflation, supply chain challenges, and increases in contract prices between the City and its vendors. Rate changes are...
City of Tulsa announces changes on sewer, stormwater and trash rates
TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa announced that certain fixed rate structures on City of Tulsa utility bills will change in October. The City of Tulsa said changes will result in the typical City of Tulsa residential utility bill increasing by about $7/month. The increase is due to...
KTUL
Tulsa Regional Chamber completes Intercity Visit to Denver
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Regional Chamber wrapped up its 2022 Intercity Visit in Denver, Colorado Wednesday. The visit is the 13th in an annual series of visits to peer cities to learn best practices and hear success stories. More than 100 attendees from across northeast Oklahoma –...
News On 6
City Of Sapulpa Demolishes Historic Building To Revitalize Downtown
The city of Sapulpa says a historic building in downtown Sapulpa couldn’t be saved but says it will be replaced by something better. City leaders said several buildings are being torn down and new growth will be coming as a result of it. Last week, the historic Tyler Building built in 1909 was torn down. The City of Sapulpa had been working with the owner and the Sapulpa main street organization to save the building for the last four years but the city says the combination of COVID-19, rising costs, and the building becoming unsafe they decided to tear it down.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Fall Festival Now Open at Oklahoma Heritage Farm
Oklahoma Heritage Farm opened for its annual Fall Festival in the last week of September but it is not too late to get in on the pumpkin fun because the Festival doesn’t close until October 31. At the fully-functional, family-owned farm there are dozens of activities for all ages,...
KTUL
Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent speaks out following McLain deadly shooting
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Four days after a teen was killed and three other people were injured in a shooting at the McLain High School homecoming football game, the school district is finally speaking out. Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist said this week has been tough for...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Dancing with the Bartlesville Stars
Dancing with the Bartlesville Stars to benefit Paths to Independence is Saturday, October 8, at 6:30pm at the Bartlesville Community Center. Although the event is sold out, a waiting list has been created in case ticket holders can not attend. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, dancers Doug Quinn and Betsy Eve said you can get on that waiting list by calling 918-337-6231.
Muskogee Recycling Center celebrates opening of new building
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Muskogee city leaders celebrated the opening of a new building at the Muskogee Recycling Center this week, the city announced. The building was made possible through a partnership between the city of Muskogee and INCOR, the city said. The partnership between the two organizations spans more...
Dispute erupts in Bartlesville over Pride event drag show
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — A dispute has erupted in Bartlesville over the drag show that was performed during a Pride event in the city. More than 2,000 people have signed a petition against it. They’re also asking Bartlesville City Council to ban events like the drag show from happening in public places.
