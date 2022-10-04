Read full article on original website
Lindsey Graham insists 'the people are with us' and invokes 14th Amendment as he doubles down on his 15 week abortion ban - while fellow GOP Sen. Mike Rounds becomes the latest ally to reject the bill
South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham is forging ahead with his bill to ban abortion nationwide after 15 weeks, declaring confidently that 'the people are with us' during a Sunday television interview. It comes despite a growing number of his fellow GOP Senators distancing themselves from the legislation after being...
Sen. Ted Cruz Votes Against Changing Law That Made Him Center Of Attention On Jan. 6
The Texas Republican falsely suggested voter fraud swings presidential elections to Democrats.
POLITICO
Rick Scott brought a treat to the Senate GOP lunch today: Polling showing Ron Johnson ahead in his Wisconsin reelection race.
On Monday, Oz tweeted that he believed "same-sex couples should have the freedom to get married as straight couples." Roy quote tweeted his response:. We asked Pennsylvania Republicans whether they agree with Roy that the Senate GOP should focus on issues other than codifying same-sex marriage. And none of them necessarily disagreed with Roy, even those who voted for a House bill that wrote same-sex marriage into law back in July.
WaPo gives Sen. Patty Murray 'Four Pinocchios' for saying Republicans plan to 'end' Social Security, Medicare
The Washington Post handed down four "Pinocchios" to Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., for her claim warning of the "end" Social Security and Medicare if Republicans take control of Congress. Murray, who is fighting in a tightening reelection battle against GOP challenger Tiffany Smiley, tweeted on Sunday, "Republicans plan to end...
With help from Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul, Kentucky can lead on animal issues again
Let’s face it: Not many people look at the two senators from Kentucky and see a couple of warm and fuzzy guys. Sen. Mitch McConnell, is widely recognized as a master legislator but also a bare-knuckled tactician in the art and exercise of power. Sen. Rand Paul, has laser-focused fidelity to libertarian ideals, and his ability to withstand pressure when he is a crowd of one says more than a little something about his resolve. No matter...
Liz Cheney is the only Republican member of Congress to explicitly condemn Trump's racist remarks about Mitch McConnell's wife Elaine Chao— but disapproval among the GOP is growing
A growing number of conservatives are condemning Donald Trump's most recent Truth Social diatribe. Trump referred to former Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao with a racist nickname. Rep. Liz Cheney and several former Trump White House aides and advisors have denounced the post. Several prominent conservatives this week denounced former...
Marjorie Taylor Greene wants Mitch McConnell out of the picture
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., is seen outside the U.S. Capitol on Friday, June 24, 2022. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) On Wednesday's edition of former Trump adviser Steve Bannon's podcast "War Room," Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) slammed Senate Majority Mitch McConnell (R-KY) — and outlined how she believes voters in Arizona could end his career.
Marco Rubio, Who Last Month Said Abortion Regulation Should Be Left to the States, Endorses a Federal Ban
Many Republicans were dismayed by the federal abortion ban that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R–S.C.) unveiled this week, viewing it as politically unwise and constitutionally suspect. But yesterday Sen. Marco Rubio (R–Fla.), who is running for reelection this year, announced that he is co-sponsoring Graham's bill, which would prohibit abortion at 15 weeks of gestation or later. Rubio's support for the bill blatantly contradicts the position he was taking just a few weeks ago, when he said abortion regulation should be left to the states, and his avowed support for federalism more generally.
New Hampshire GOP Gov. Chris Sununu says he thanks his 'lucky stars' that he didn't get 'conned' into a Senate bid
N.H. GOP Gov. Chris Sununu says he's thankful he didn't get "conned" into running for the Senate. In an interview with Rolling Stone, he described the Senate as "the B team, compared to governors." Instead of looking toward Washington, DC, Sununu chose to run for a fourth term as governor.
A competitive Senate race in North Carolina has Republicans worried
Sept 9 (Reuters) - In his campaign for the U.S. Senate in North Carolina, Republican candidate Ted Budd has described himself as a "conservative warrior" and a "liberal agenda crusher." But some of his fellow Republicans worry he is not fighting hard enough.
Protesters heckle GOP senators in downtown DC after Lindsey Graham unveils national abortion ban
Republican senators were heckled in downtown Washington DC Tuesday evening as they attended a gala hosted by an anti-abortion group celebrating the downfall of Roe vs Wade.A handful of GOP lawmakers were guests of honour at an event hosted by Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, an anti-abortion nonprofit organisation named after the famous (and staunchly reglious) women’s rights activist. Among those who attended were both of South Carolina’s US senators, Tim Scott and Lindsey Graham.Roughly 100 protesters gathered outside the National Building Museum late in the afternoon and chanted slogans which included “our bodies our choice”, and “pro-life...
GOP oversight chief says a full-blown investigation into Hunter Biden is unavoidable if Republicans retake the House this fall: 'We believe he's compromised Joe Biden'
Examining Hunter Biden's entire existence isn't something Rep. James Comer said the GOP relishes, but it's also something they just can't drop.
Fairfield Sun Times
Zinke attacks Libertarian Lamb, Tranel points to GOP opponent’s ‘lies’
Republican Ryan Zinke, Libertarian John Lamb, and Democrat Monica Tranel debate in Butte for the U.S. House of Representatives. (Keila Szpaller/The Daily Montanan) When Monica Tranel corrected Ryan Zinke on the full name of the monopoly power utility in Montana, the audience broke the “no cheering” rule. Zinke,...
Rival calls incendiary ad by Kentucky Sen. Paul ‘dangerous’
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Rand Paul was the victim of a violent attack in 2017 when his neighbor slammed into him from behind outside his Kentucky home. Earlier that year, Paul took cover when a gunman opened fire while GOP members of Congress practiced for a charity baseball game.
White House declines to call Mitch McConnell a 'MAGA' Republican
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will no longer provide examples of so-called "Make America Great Again" Republicans from the podium after naming and shaming Reps. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) last week.
GOP Sen. Mike Lee holds a narrow edge over independent Evan McMullin in the Utah Senate race: poll
Mike Lee leads Evan McMullin 36%-34% in a new Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics poll. The Utah Senate race is shaping up to be one of the most competitive statewide contests in years. The key to victory is the support of the state's moderate voters, per Hinckley director Jason Perry.
Sen. Mike Lee touts Mike Pence's endorsement in Utah Senate race
Sen. Mike Lee's re-election campaign released a video this week promoting Vice President Mike Pence's endorsement in the closely watched U.S. Senate race versus independent candidate Evan McMullin. Between the lines: Pence's backing of Lee, who is seeking his third Senate term, could prove significant in Utah where many Republicans...
Sen. Rick Scott Won't Condemn Trump's Racist Attack on Mitch McConnell's Wife
“As you know, the president likes to give people nicknames," said Scott, who chairs Senate Republicans' campaign committee.
McConnell works to box out Manchin
The GOP leader is pushing his members to block the West Virginia senator's energy permitting bill, the latest loop in their roller-coaster relationship.
linknky.com
Boone County GOP censures Sen. Mitch McConnell, calls for resignation
The Boone County Republican Party censured Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell in a symbolic move last week over his support of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act. The act, which was passed in July, enhances background checks by giving authorities 10 business days to search through juvenile and mental health records for those between the ages of 18 and 21 trying to purchase a gun. It also gives money to states to implement “red flag” laws that allow police to temporarily remove guns from dangerous people and prevents domestic abusers from purchasing firearms.
