NEW YORK (AP) — Tyrese Maxey scored 20 points, Julian Champagnie and Furkan Korkmaz finished with 15 each as the Philadelphia 76ers defeated Brooklyn 127-108 as the Nets finally had all three of their big stars on the floor at the same time. Kevin Durant had 13 points for the Nets, Kyrie Irving had nine points and four assists and Ben Simmons — making his first appearance for Brooklyn since he was acquired from Philadelphia last season — added six points and five assists. Nic Claxton scored 12 points, making all six of his shots from the field, Edmond Sumner also scored 12 while Royce O’Neale — acquired from Utah in an offseason trade — finished with 11 points.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO