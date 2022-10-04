Read full article on original website
Video of unfortunate moment between Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons goes viral
Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons clearly still need some time to adjust to each other as teammates. Video went viral this week of a rather unfortunate moment the two Brooklyn Nets stars had prior to Monday’s preseason contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. Simmons badly missed a shot attempt in warm-ups, and the ensuing carom struck an unsuspecting Irving in the head and face area. Take a look.
Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant react to Ben Simmons' preseason debut
Playmaking forward Ben Simmons finally took the court for the first time in a Nets uniform and his new teammates had nothing but positive words for Simmons’ first game back. In a post-game interview, Simmons told Andrew Jackson of FOX Sports that he felt, “amazing.” Simmons continued, “I’m grateful to just step on that floor in the NBA. So yeah, a lot of fun out there.”
Dwyane Wade’s Exit From TNT Has Pleased Most NBA Fans
Any NBA fan who has seen social media during Dwyane Wade's TNT shows knows that he's generally considered unimpressive. The post Dwyane Wade’s Exit From TNT Has Pleased Most NBA Fans appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Details Emerging From Draymond Green, Jordan Poole Fight
A physical altercation between Golden State Warriors teammates Draymond Green and Jordan Poole reportedly unfolded during Wednesday's practice. According to The Athletic, the Warriors are considering disciplinary action toward Green after he hit Poole. "When a heated interaction with guard Jordan Poole escalated, Green forcefully struck Poole and needed to...
Ben Simmons Booed at Home While Missing First Two Preseason Free Throws
VIDEO: Ben Simmons booed in Brooklyn while shooting free throws.
Legendary Women's Basketball Star Has Died At 37
Tiffany Jackson, a former All-American for Texas' women's basketball team, passed away. She was 37 years old. Jackson passed away after a battle with breast cancer. The former Texas star was the No. 5 pick in the 2007 WNBA Draft. Over the course of her career in the WNBA, Jackson...
ESPN Announces Decision On Broadcaster Hubie Brown
Nobody has seen more or can share more NBA knowledge than ESPN/ABC broadcaster Hubie Brown. And according to The Athletic's Richard Deitsch, the 89-year-old will be back to call games on the network for his 18th season and 36th in total (though in a limited capacity). Per Deitsch: "Hubie Brown,...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Monday's Gisele Photo
Gisele Bundchen was spotted at a Miami gym by herself on Monday. Photos of her at the gym were obtained by TMZ Sports. Bundchen has been in the news for the past two months due to her reported rift with Tom Brady. It was recently said that she remained away from Brady during Hurricane Ian.
NFL・
Steve Nash names Nets starters alongside Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons for preseason opener
Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash announced ahead of their preseason opener that Joe Harris and Nic Claxton would start alongside Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons. Claxton moves into the starting center role following the departure of Andre Drummond. Harris gets the nod Monday as Brooklyn’s last starter, a spot that has been a question mark entering this season. The 31-year-old has started all but four of his games played over the last four seasons.
Look: Shaquille O'Neal Reveals How Much He Weighs Now
Shaquille O'Neal is working on his fitness goals during retirement. Appearing on the Impaulsive podcast, the former Los Angeles Lakers superstar detailed his desire to become a "sex symbol." The big man started shedding weight after realizing he had "that Charles Barkley retirement body." He also revealed an unusual goal...
KTVZ
Maxey scores 20 as Philly beats Nets in Simmons debut
NEW YORK (AP) — Tyrese Maxey scored 20 points, Julian Champagnie and Furkan Korkmaz finished with 15 each as the Philadelphia 76ers defeated Brooklyn 127-108 as the Nets finally had all three of their big stars on the floor at the same time. Kevin Durant had 13 points for the Nets, Kyrie Irving had nine points and four assists and Ben Simmons — making his first appearance for Brooklyn since he was acquired from Philadelphia last season — added six points and five assists. Nic Claxton scored 12 points, making all six of his shots from the field, Edmond Sumner also scored 12 while Royce O’Neale — acquired from Utah in an offseason trade — finished with 11 points.
NBA World Reacts To LeBron James, Las Vegas News
On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers faced off in a preseason matchup against the Phoenix Suns in Las Vegas. NBA superstar LeBron James clearly enjoys his time in Sin City — so much so that he had some telling comments during his postgame interview. LeBron — who has...
Observations from Ben Simmons' Nets debut in preseason loss to Sixers
Ben Simmons made his long-awaited debut for the Brooklyn Nets in Monday’s preseason game hosting the Philadelphia 76ers. Not only was it Simmons’ first game with the Nets, but it was also his first game in over a year — since his former Sixers’ infamous Game 7 loss to the Atlanta Hawks in the 2021 Eastern Conference semifinals.
Ezekiel Elliott Has Scary Message For Rest Of The NFL
It might not be pretty, but the Dallas Cowboys have been stacking up wins over the past few weeks. Speaking to the media this Wednesday, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott said it's a good thing the team has won games despite playing flawless football. If anything, it shows that Dallas...
Ken Griffey Jr. Reveals Special Phone Call To LeBron James
LeBron James and Hall of Fame outfielder Ken Griffey Jr. are mutual admirers of each other's work. James has long paid his respect to the baseball legend by weaving influences from his iconic Air Griffey Max sneakers into his own signature Nike line, and likely looks up to "The Kid" for achieving the dream of playing with his father in the MLB; something that James aspires to do with his sons one day in the NBA.
Look: Sports World Praying For Brittney Griner's Wife
Cherelle Griner's wife admitted that she's "terrified" for the WNBA star, who remains in custody in Russia. Brittney Griner, one of the league's best players, has been in Russian custody since earlier this year. The former Baylor Bears star was arrested at the airport in early 2022. Griner has since been sentenced to nine years in prison for drug possession.
Video: Things Got Extremely Heated On 'First Take' This Morning
Things are known to get heated on the set of ESPN's "First Take." Especially on Wednesday's when Chris "Mad Dog" Russo joins the debate desk. Today's topic was Aaron Judge and the home run record, where Stephen A. Smith maintains Barry Bonds is the true home run king, steroids and all. While Russo believes that to be an absolute disgrace.
Mike Francesa Wasn't Happy With 1 Aspect Of Aaron Judge's Home Run Record
Aaron Judge finally made history and broke the American League home run record on Tuesday night. Judge hit his 62nd homer against the Texas Rangers, breaking the tie with former New York Yankee slugger Roger Maris. It rightfully got a lot of attention in the sports world, but one thing...
Sixers’ not-so-secret weapon and 2 takeaways from Philly’s preseason home opener vs. Cavs
PHILADELPHIA – The 2022-23 Philadelphia 76ers played the first game in front of their home crowd on Wednesday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers. In their preseason home opener, the Sixers treated the fans to a thrilling 113-112 victory over the Cavs. Joel Embiid played his first game with P.J....
Nets’ Ben Simmons After First Game in 470 Days: It Was ‘Amazing’
Simmons teamed with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant in the starting lineup (and Joe Harris and Nic Claxton), though starters on both sides played limited minutes. Still, it was something that Simmons hadn’t experienced in a long time — game action. “Amazing. I’m grateful just to be able...
The Spun
