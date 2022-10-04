ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Video of unfortunate moment between Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons goes viral

Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons clearly still need some time to adjust to each other as teammates. Video went viral this week of a rather unfortunate moment the two Brooklyn Nets stars had prior to Monday’s preseason contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. Simmons badly missed a shot attempt in warm-ups, and the ensuing carom struck an unsuspecting Irving in the head and face area. Take a look.
BROOKLYN, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant react to Ben Simmons' preseason debut

Playmaking forward Ben Simmons finally took the court for the first time in a Nets uniform and his new teammates had nothing but positive words for Simmons’ first game back. In a post-game interview, Simmons told Andrew Jackson of FOX Sports that he felt, “amazing.” Simmons continued, “I’m grateful to just step on that floor in the NBA. So yeah, a lot of fun out there.”
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

Steve Nash names Nets starters alongside Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons for preseason opener

Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash announced ahead of their preseason opener that Joe Harris and Nic Claxton would start alongside Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons. Claxton moves into the starting center role following the departure of Andre Drummond. Harris gets the nod Monday as Brooklyn’s last starter, a spot that has been a question mark entering this season. The 31-year-old has started all but four of his games played over the last four seasons.
BROOKLYN, NY
KTVZ

Maxey scores 20 as Philly beats Nets in Simmons debut

NEW YORK (AP) — Tyrese Maxey scored 20 points, Julian Champagnie and Furkan Korkmaz finished with 15 each as the Philadelphia 76ers defeated Brooklyn 127-108 as the Nets finally had all three of their big stars on the floor at the same time. Kevin Durant had 13 points for the Nets, Kyrie Irving had nine points and four assists and Ben Simmons — making his first appearance for Brooklyn since he was acquired from Philadelphia last season — added six points and five assists. Nic Claxton scored 12 points, making all six of his shots from the field, Edmond Sumner also scored 12 while Royce O’Neale — acquired from Utah in an offseason trade — finished with 11 points.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Nets’ Ben Simmons After First Game in 470 Days: It Was ‘Amazing’

Simmons teamed with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant in the starting lineup (and Joe Harris and Nic Claxton), though starters on both sides played limited minutes. Still, it was something that Simmons hadn’t experienced in a long time — game action. “Amazing. I’m grateful just to be able...
BROOKLYN, NY
