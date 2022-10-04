Read full article on original website
WLFI.com
Lafayette Jeff senior 'excited' to moderate trustee debate
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – Last week, News 18 introduced you to the high school student who helped moderate the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's debate. Now, it is time to meet the student who will take center stage tomorrow. Lafayette Jeff senior Ethan Harrington will co-moderate the Fairfield and Wabash Township...
Current Publishing
Republicans a no-show at League of Women Voters Hamilton County forum
The League of Women Voters of Hamilton County’s Oct. 4 forum featuring candidates for Indiana Statehouse races became a one-sided affair after all five Republican invitees decided not to attend. The event at Carmel City Hall was designed to allow voters to hear from Republican and Democratic candidates in...
WLFI.com
Lindberg residents upset over Lindberg Road project
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The City of West Lafayette held a public information meeting about the Lindberg Road project on Tuesday. The project plans to fix a number of things. Those include sewage issues, potholes, and a new trail will also be added. Many residents who live on...
Current Publishing
Zionsville Councilor calls for Mayor Styron’s resignation
Zionsville Town Council member Bryan Traylor called for Mayor Emily Styron’s resignation during the Oct. 3 Town Council meeting following statements the mayor made during her presentation regarding changes to the 2023 budget. Traylor called for Styron’s resignation after she left the meeting. Traylor took issue with remarks Styron...
WLFI.com
LIVE STREAM 5 p.m.: Debate between candidates for trustee of Fairfield and Wabash townships
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — WLFI will be airing a debate between candidates for trustee of Fairfield and Wabash townships tonight at 5 p.m. App viewers click HERE to watch the debate. The debate will be held at Jefferson High School and will be aired on WLFI News 18 as...
City councilor calls for Purdue admins' resignations
More than 2,000 people have signed a change.org petition calling for the resignation of two Purdue administrators. Ted Hardesty, a Purdue student and West Lafayette city councilor, started the petition about noon Monday, and it gained more than 1,500 signatures in less than 11 hours. The petition demands the resignations...
WLFI.com
Daily Fuel Tracker 18
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 is helping you out by tracking the lowest gas prices on both sides of the river. In Lafayette, the Marathon on Teal Road has gas for $3.81 a gallon. In West Lafayette, the Circle K on Sagamore Parkway has gas for $4.11...
WLFI.com
St James campus designated a protected site
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A local church is now designated as a protected historic site. Sean Lutes with the Historic Preservation Commission said designating St James as a protected site will ensure the campus keeps its historical feel despite future exterior changes or construction in the area. Lutes said...
WLFI.com
Fire Prevention Show lights up Sunnyside Intermediate School
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Kids at Sunnyside Intermediate School were fired up for the Fire Prevention Show hosted by the Lafayette Fire Department Wednesday afternoon. Every Fall, LFD entertains and educates the community about the importance of fire safety and what to do in case of an emergency. Skits and stories are performed live by firefighters from the department.
wrtv.com
Residents of McCutcheon Hall at Purdue University react to homicide
WEST LAFAYETTE – Students at Purdue University attended class on Wednesday, but the mood on campus was somber. It followed a violent night where allegedly the roommate of 20 year old engineering student Varun Chheda stabbed him to death. Students who lived in the dorm where it happened said they were shocked such a violent act could happen on campus where they feel safe.
WLFI.com
TSC students, parents invited to school safety forums
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Tippecanoe School Corp. will host a series of meetings to inform parents on a variety of school safety issues. The first forum happens at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the auditorium at McCutcheon High School. TSC Safety and Security Manager Aaron Gilman will provide information on...
WLFI.com
Lafayette Jefferson teacher under investigation
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A teacher at Lafayette Jefferson High School is currently being investigated by the Lafayette Police Department and the Lafayette School Corporation. The teacher is being accused of making inappropriate actions towards multiple students. Late last week, four female students at Lafayette Jefferson High School told...
clintoncountydailynews.com
CSF Board Ups Starting Pay for Adjunct Teachers in Hopes of Filling Vacancies
The Community Schools of Frankfort Board of Education approved raising the starting pay for adjunct teachers in hopes of getting more teachers who qualify do not have their teaching degrees as yet at their September 27 meeting. Board members voted 4 to 1 with board member Mandi Mitchell voted “no”...
WLFI.com
LFD Fire Prevention Show taking place Wednesday evening
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — One of LFD's hottest events is happening Wednesday night. Every fall, Lafayette Fire Department hosts the Fire Prevention Show to both entertain and educate the community about the importance of fire safety. The show is performed live and involves skits and stories by members of the fire department.
horseandrider.com
Strangles at Indiana Horse Boarding Facility
On Oct. 3, an attending veterinarian confirmed a horse positive for strangles at a boarding facility in Hamilton County, Indiana. Five horses are suspected positive, and 17 horses were exposed. The facility is under voluntary quarantine. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from the...
indypolitics.org
Mears Leads Carrasco In New Poll
A survey conducted by Indy Politics and ARW Strategies of likely voters in Marion County between September 25th and 26th shows Ryan Mears with a commanding lead over Cyndi Carrasco in the Marion County Prosecutor’s race. Democrat Ryan Mears leads Republican Cyndi Carrasco 51% to 30%, with 19% of...
WLFI.com
Judge declares mistrial in Lafayette murder case
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A judge declared a mistrial Tuesday after he said a defense attorney misrepresented evidence in a murder case. Jermaine Garnes was supposed to stand trial this week in the death of a 3-year-old boy. He's accused of punching the toddler and causing extensive internal injuries.
WLFI.com
Jeff High School student 'excited' to moderate trustee debate
Lafayette Jeff senior Ethan Harrington will co-moderate the Fairfield and Wabash Township Trustees debate tomorrow. Harrington says he regularly keeps up with local government.
WISH-TV
3 members of northwest Indiana family die in head-on crash
INDIANOLA, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say three members of a northwest Indiana family have died in a fiery, head-on collision in eastern Illinois. The Vermilion County, Illinois, Sheriff’s Department says 52-year-old Lee J. Hall, 46-year-old Felisha J. Hall and their daughter, 18-year-old Madison G. Hall, all of Oxford, Indiana, were killed in the crash early Sunday on a road near Indianola, Illinois.
