Lafayette, IN

WLFI.com

Lafayette Jeff senior 'excited' to moderate trustee debate

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – Last week, News 18 introduced you to the high school student who helped moderate the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's debate. Now, it is time to meet the student who will take center stage tomorrow. Lafayette Jeff senior Ethan Harrington will co-moderate the Fairfield and Wabash Township...
WLFI.com

Lindberg residents upset over Lindberg Road project

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The City of West Lafayette held a public information meeting about the Lindberg Road project on Tuesday. The project plans to fix a number of things. Those include sewage issues, potholes, and a new trail will also be added. Many residents who live on...
Current Publishing

Zionsville Councilor calls for Mayor Styron’s resignation

Zionsville Town Council member Bryan Traylor called for Mayor Emily Styron’s resignation during the Oct. 3 Town Council meeting following statements the mayor made during her presentation regarding changes to the 2023 budget. Traylor called for Styron’s resignation after she left the meeting. Traylor took issue with remarks Styron...
The Exponent

City councilor calls for Purdue admins' resignations

More than 2,000 people have signed a change.org petition calling for the resignation of two Purdue administrators. Ted Hardesty, a Purdue student and West Lafayette city councilor, started the petition about noon Monday, and it gained more than 1,500 signatures in less than 11 hours. The petition demands the resignations...
WLFI.com

Daily Fuel Tracker 18

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 is helping you out by tracking the lowest gas prices on both sides of the river. In Lafayette, the Marathon on Teal Road has gas for $3.81 a gallon. In West Lafayette, the Circle K on Sagamore Parkway has gas for $4.11...
WLFI.com

St James campus designated a protected site

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A local church is now designated as a protected historic site. Sean Lutes with the Historic Preservation Commission said designating St James as a protected site will ensure the campus keeps its historical feel despite future exterior changes or construction in the area. Lutes said...
WLFI.com

Fire Prevention Show lights up Sunnyside Intermediate School

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Kids at Sunnyside Intermediate School were fired up for the Fire Prevention Show hosted by the Lafayette Fire Department Wednesday afternoon. Every Fall, LFD entertains and educates the community about the importance of fire safety and what to do in case of an emergency. Skits and stories are performed live by firefighters from the department.
wrtv.com

Residents of McCutcheon Hall at Purdue University react to homicide

WEST LAFAYETTE – Students at Purdue University attended class on Wednesday, but the mood on campus was somber. It followed a violent night where allegedly the roommate of 20 year old engineering student Varun Chheda stabbed him to death. Students who lived in the dorm where it happened said they were shocked such a violent act could happen on campus where they feel safe.
WLFI.com

TSC students, parents invited to school safety forums

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Tippecanoe School Corp. will host a series of meetings to inform parents on a variety of school safety issues. The first forum happens at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the auditorium at McCutcheon High School. TSC Safety and Security Manager Aaron Gilman will provide information on...
WLFI.com

Lafayette Jefferson teacher under investigation

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A teacher at Lafayette Jefferson High School is currently being investigated by the Lafayette Police Department and the Lafayette School Corporation. The teacher is being accused of making inappropriate actions towards multiple students. Late last week, four female students at Lafayette Jefferson High School told...
WLFI.com

LFD Fire Prevention Show taking place Wednesday evening

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — One of LFD's hottest events is happening Wednesday night. Every fall, Lafayette Fire Department hosts the Fire Prevention Show to both entertain and educate the community about the importance of fire safety. The show is performed live and involves skits and stories by members of the fire department.
horseandrider.com

Strangles at Indiana Horse Boarding Facility

On Oct. 3, an attending veterinarian confirmed a horse positive for strangles at a boarding facility in Hamilton County, Indiana. Five horses are suspected positive, and 17 horses were exposed. The facility is under voluntary quarantine. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from the...
indypolitics.org

Mears Leads Carrasco In New Poll

A survey conducted by Indy Politics and ARW Strategies of likely voters in Marion County between September 25th and 26th shows Ryan Mears with a commanding lead over Cyndi Carrasco in the Marion County Prosecutor’s race. Democrat Ryan Mears leads Republican Cyndi Carrasco 51% to 30%, with 19% of...
WLFI.com

Judge declares mistrial in Lafayette murder case

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A judge declared a mistrial Tuesday after he said a defense attorney misrepresented evidence in a murder case. Jermaine Garnes was supposed to stand trial this week in the death of a 3-year-old boy. He's accused of punching the toddler and causing extensive internal injuries.
WISH-TV

3 members of northwest Indiana family die in head-on crash

INDIANOLA, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say three members of a northwest Indiana family have died in a fiery, head-on collision in eastern Illinois. The Vermilion County, Illinois, Sheriff’s Department says 52-year-old Lee J. Hall, 46-year-old Felisha J. Hall and their daughter, 18-year-old Madison G. Hall, all of Oxford, Indiana, were killed in the crash early Sunday on a road near Indianola, Illinois.
