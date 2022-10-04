Read full article on original website
Poultry Festival Entertainment Coming to the Stage Including New Acts
October 4, 2022 - Entertainment at the 46th East Texas Poultry Festival is proud to welcome these new acts to the stage including Dixie Rae an 11 year old East Texas Girl and The Blake Brothers Bluegrass Band form De Berry, Texas, along with some familiar entertainers. Thursday, October 6,...
Every Veteran Has a Story: Simeon Norris Bridges
©By Larry Hume (VFW Post 8904) Simeon was enrolled at Southern Methodist University, Dallas, Texas when the United States entered the World War on April 6, 1917. He registered for the military draft in Center, Shelby County the following month on May 29, 1917. His registration card (Form 1, draft # 2405) noted: he was a natural born citizen; student; single; Caucasian; no prior military service; and no exemption to the draft was claimed. Physically he was described as of medium height and built with blue eyes and red hair.(2)
David's Daily Devotion for October 6
October 6, 2022 - Good Morning! It’s Thursday, October 6. Today, here in Shelby County, Texas, we begin our annual festival celebrating all things chicken - Poultry Fest! And, this morning, we look at festivals from the Bible. There are three major Jewish festivals each year. The most famous...
Pineywoods Outreach Center Open For Special School Break Hours
October 5, 2022 - The Pineywoods Outreach Center will be open during the day on Monday, October 10 - Wednesday, October 12 from 10am - 2pm for all school aged children in the Shelby County area. Lunch will be provided. For more information contact Marquita at 936-657-0037.
Joaquin ISD FIRST Rating
October 3, 2022 - Joaquin ISD is pleased to announce an “A =Superior Achievement” rating on the 2021-22 School Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas (FIRST). A financial management report explaining our FIRST rating will be presented during the regular scheduled board meeting at 6pm on Monday, October 17, 2022 in the Joaquin ISD Board Room.
USDA Urges Producers to Submit Applications for 2022 Grazing Loss Assistance by Jan. 30
October 6, 2022 - To Expedite Future Assistance, Gather and Submit Loss Records Now for Livestock Forage Disaster Program. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reminds ranchers and livestock producers that they may be eligible for financial assistance through the Livestock Forage Disaster Program (LFP) for 2022 grazing losses due to a qualifying drought or fire. The deadline to apply for 2022 LFP assistance is January 30, 2023.
Fall Festival at Mount Calvary Full Gospel Church
October 4, 2022 - Fall Festival at Mount Calvary Full Gospel Church 5527 FM 417 East Shelbyville, TX 75973 on Oct. 22, starts at 5:00pm. Maze Blowup, Ring Toss, Outside Games, Board Games, Cake Walk, Prizes & Candy, 42 Domino Players, Serving Chili & Hot dogs. All children must be...
Narcotics Raid Yields Large Cache of Meth; Sheriff Challenges, "Get Straight or Relocate"
October 5, 2022 - Shelby County Sheriff Kevin W. Windham reports the arrest of Denisa Permenter, 49, of Joaquin, and Lawrence Pierce, 34, of Garrison. On Monday, October 3, 2022, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at the Huxley Bay Marina R.V. Park in Shelbyville. The search warrant was performed after an extensive narcotics investigation by the SCSO Criminal Investigation Division.
Shelbyville JV Game Cancellation; Junior High Still to Play
October 5, 2022 - The Shelbyville Dragon JV football game has been cancelled for this Thursday, October 5, 2022 against Garrison. Junior High 7th grade will start at 5pm and 8th grade will follow.
SFA Nursing Students Offering Free Drive-through Flu Vaccinations
October 4, 2022 - Students in Stephen F. Austin State University’s DeWitt School of Nursing are inviting community members to “Say Boo to the Flu” with a free drive-through flu vaccination event Oct. 7-8 at the DeWitt School of Nursing located at 5707 North St. In partnership...
U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), Nacogdoches Now Open
October 5, 2022 - The Nacogdoches Service Center is now open and appointments are encouraged. Our staff will also continue to work with agricultural producers via phone, email, and other digital tools. Contact us at 936-564-5891, ext 2 to make an in-person or phone appointment. Please visit farmers.gov/coronavirus for the...
