Remembering former Cougar great – Kevin Crouse
This past week was the birthday of a former Cougar great. Though he was and probably is best known as a Cougar football player, his story goes far beyond, and far deeper, than the football field. It’s been a while now, but that player still has a big impact on so many people, myself included.
EARLY YEARS: A junior billiards player from Roanoke County is preparing for a world championship
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -If you play pool at Wolf’s Den Billiards in Roanoke, you might have encountered this 15-year-old phenom. Precilia Kinsley, otherwise known as “Killer P” has a keen eye and some amazing stick skills. In her teenage circle, she says her sport is a rarity.
ACCE Bass Fishing Tournament Fundraiser on tap Saturday
New River Community College Educational Foundation is hosting the 2022 Big ACCE Bass Tournament on Saturday, Oct. 15 to support Access to Community College Education (ACCE) at NRCC for Pulaski County students. The fishing tournament will be held at Claytor Lake State Park with launch at 7:30 a.m. or first...
Roanoke County school bus involved in crash near Northside High School
A Roanoke County School bus was hit by a vehicle early this morning near Northside High School. District officials say no students were on board Bus 45 at the time of the incident.
'23 dual-sport prospect visits Virginia Tech, talks recruitment
Fredericksburg Christian School (VA) senior Luke Chilton has amassed college interest both on the basketball court and on the football field. The 6-foot 7-inch, 235-pound prospect holds basketball opportunities at Stevenson, Alvernia, Bridgewater, and others, but his calling could be on the gridiron. “I’m down to play both, but I’m...
Fatality under investigation in Giles County
Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Giles County. The crash occurred Oct. 5, 2022 shortly after 2 a.m. in the 700 block of North Main Street in Pearisburg. A tractor-trailer and a pickup truck collided and came to rest in the median. The driver of the pickup...
Remembering Loretta Lynn: 1971 Performance at Pulaski Co. Correctional Unit
PULASKI CO., Va. (WDBJ) - The news of Loretta Lynn’s death this week brought a flood of tributes, for her groundbreaking career in country music and for her compassion. We found a perfect example in our own archives. It was June 1971, and WDBJ7 Anchor and Reporter John Lambert...
VSP investigating fatal crash on Route 460 in Giles County
GILES COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash that happened on Route 460E in Giles County Wednesday morning. The crash involved a tractor trailer and occurred in the Pearisburg area near Thomas Drive, according to VDOT. As of 5 a.m., all east lanes as well...
7@four previews Craig County Fall Festival
NEW CASTLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Craig County Fall Festival is coming up Saturday. Among the festivities will be a street fair, antique car show, food and live music, plus a dance contest. Watch the video to see Lenny MacDonald and Jackie Taylor on 7@four to tell us about the...
Light the Courthouse Pink ceremony is Wednesday, Oct. 12
You are invited to the Light the Courthouse Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Ceremony on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at 6:45 p.m. on the lawn of the Stone Courthouse, located at 52 W Main Street, in the town of Pulaski. The ceremony is hosted by Pulaski County.
Town of Pulaski moves to reduce speeds coming into town
The Town Council voted on September 6th to change the speed limit to 35 mph throughout the town. Staff immediately met with VDOT officials to advise them of this decision and requested that VDOT reduce the speed in the county on Rt 11 north and south and Rt 99 as they approach the town limits. VDOT agreed to a speed reduction and will be processing that change hopefully in the near future.
Virginia Tech football coach Brent Pry on struggles: ‘We’re closer than they think’
Give Virginia Tech football coach Brent Pry credit for wanting to exude positive vibes. “The message to the team was we’re closer than they think. We just got to do more things right, then all the sudden, it’s a knotted-up game in the fourth quarter. We’ve got a chance to win it against good people,” Pry told reporters at his weekly presser on Tuesday.
Virginia Tech fans must watch ACC Network special on legendary coach Frank Beamer
If you’re feeling a bit nostalgic or struggling to come to terms with the current state of the Virginia Tech football program, then the ACC Network can make you feel better. The ACC Network debuted “ACC Legends: Frank Beamer” on Monday and replayed it throughout the day Tuesday. As expected, it was excellent.
10/8: Free Concert at NRCC
The music of Marshall Page and Coal Mountain and Dixie Bluegrass Boys will be featured during New River Community College’s Concert Series event on Sat., Oct. 8, 2022. Music will begin at 6 p.m. in 117 Edwards Hall at NRCC in Dublin. Marshall Page is an accomplished singer/songwriter from...
The Town Council in Pulaski voted to change speed limit
PULASKI, Va. (WSET) — The Town Council in Pulaski voted to change the speed limit throughout the town. This vote took place on September 6. The town said that staff immediately met with VDOT officials to advise them of this decision and requested that VDOT reduce the speed limit in the county.
Man dies after vehicle crash in Franklin County
From Virginia State Police– Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred September 29th , at 3:17 a.m. on Route 678, one tenth of a mile south of Route 688 in Franklin County. A 2004 Jeep Cherokee was traveling north on...
Bedford County Planning Commission approves permits for Halesford Harbour projects in Moneta
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - In February 2019, Stewart Garland acquired Halesford Harbour, and in 2021, Garland acquired the 15942 Moneta Road parcel. Now, Accupoint Surveying and Design LLC is working to obtain two special use permits make significant changes to the areas. A public hearing went before the Bedford...
Police release name of driver who died after crash in Franklin County
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Police have released the name of a man who died after a crash in Franklin County Thursday. Police say the crash occurred at 3:17 a.m. on Rt. 678, one-tenth of a mile south of Rt. 688 In Franklin County. 80-year-old Raymond Chisom was driving a Jeep...
Blacksburg working to revitalize old laundromat
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Blacksburg is working to revitalize the old Cooks Cleaning Center on N. Main Street in Blacksburg. Blacksburg purchased the property a few years ago and has been working to clean out toxins ever since. The town hopes to turn the building into a...
Roanoke County home total loss after morning fire
Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded at 8:36 a.m. on Monday, October 3, 2022 to the 5700 block of Enchanted Lane, in the Clearbrook area, for the report of a residential structure fire. Upon arrival units from Station 7 (Clearbrook) found a one story brick home with smoke and fire showing from the roof of the structure. No one was home at the time of the fire. A family of 7 occupied the structure but were all gone at the time of the fire. There were no injuries. The fire was brought under control in about 40 minutes. Due to the lack of hydrants in the area, a tanker shuttle was utilized to bring sufficient water to fight the fire. The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is on scene to investigate. The house is a total loss.
