ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
pcpatriot.com

Remembering former Cougar great – Kevin Crouse

This past week was the birthday of a former Cougar great. Though he was and probably is best known as a Cougar football player, his story goes far beyond, and far deeper, than the football field. It’s been a while now, but that player still has a big impact on so many people, myself included.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
pcpatriot.com

ACCE Bass Fishing Tournament Fundraiser on tap Saturday

New River Community College Educational Foundation is hosting the 2022 Big ACCE Bass Tournament on Saturday, Oct. 15 to support Access to Community College Education (ACCE) at NRCC for Pulaski County students. The fishing tournament will be held at Claytor Lake State Park with launch at 7:30 a.m. or first...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pulaski County, VA
Education
Local
Virginia Education
City
Pulaski, VA
County
Pulaski County, VA
Pulaski County, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Sports
247Sports

'23 dual-sport prospect visits Virginia Tech, talks recruitment

Fredericksburg Christian School (VA) senior Luke Chilton has amassed college interest both on the basketball court and on the football field. The 6-foot 7-inch, 235-pound prospect holds basketball opportunities at Stevenson, Alvernia, Bridgewater, and others, but his calling could be on the gridiron. “I’m down to play both, but I’m...
BLACKSBURG, VA
pcpatriot.com

Fatality under investigation in Giles County

Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Giles County. The crash occurred Oct. 5, 2022 shortly after 2 a.m. in the 700 block of North Main Street in Pearisburg. A tractor-trailer and a pickup truck collided and came to rest in the median. The driver of the pickup...
GILES COUNTY, VA
WSLS

VSP investigating fatal crash on Route 460 in Giles County

GILES COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash that happened on Route 460E in Giles County Wednesday morning. The crash involved a tractor trailer and occurred in the Pearisburg area near Thomas Drive, according to VDOT. As of 5 a.m., all east lanes as well...
GILES COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#School Sports#Highschoolsports#Linus K12#Linus Middle School
WDBJ7.com

7@four previews Craig County Fall Festival

NEW CASTLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Craig County Fall Festival is coming up Saturday. Among the festivities will be a street fair, antique car show, food and live music, plus a dance contest. Watch the video to see Lenny MacDonald and Jackie Taylor on 7@four to tell us about the...
NEW CASTLE, VA
pcpatriot.com

Light the Courthouse Pink ceremony is Wednesday, Oct. 12

You are invited to the Light the Courthouse Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Ceremony on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at 6:45 p.m. on the lawn of the Stone Courthouse, located at 52 W Main Street, in the town of Pulaski. The ceremony is hosted by Pulaski County.
PULASKI, VA
pcpatriot.com

Town of Pulaski moves to reduce speeds coming into town

The Town Council voted on September 6th to change the speed limit to 35 mph throughout the town. Staff immediately met with VDOT officials to advise them of this decision and requested that VDOT reduce the speed in the county on Rt 11 north and south and Rt 99 as they approach the town limits. VDOT agreed to a speed reduction and will be processing that change hopefully in the near future.
PULASKI, VA
Augusta Free Press

Virginia Tech football coach Brent Pry on struggles: ‘We’re closer than they think’

Give Virginia Tech football coach Brent Pry credit for wanting to exude positive vibes. “The message to the team was we’re closer than they think. We just got to do more things right, then all the sudden, it’s a knotted-up game in the fourth quarter. We’ve got a chance to win it against good people,” Pry told reporters at his weekly presser on Tuesday.
BLACKSBURG, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
NRVNews

10/8: Free Concert at NRCC

The music of Marshall Page and Coal Mountain and Dixie Bluegrass Boys will be featured during New River Community College’s Concert Series event on Sat., Oct. 8, 2022. Music will begin at 6 p.m. in 117 Edwards Hall at NRCC in Dublin. Marshall Page is an accomplished singer/songwriter from...
DUBLIN, VA
WSET

The Town Council in Pulaski voted to change speed limit

PULASKI, Va. (WSET) — The Town Council in Pulaski voted to change the speed limit throughout the town. This vote took place on September 6. The town said that staff immediately met with VDOT officials to advise them of this decision and requested that VDOT reduce the speed limit in the county.
PULASKI, VA
wfirnews.com

Man dies after vehicle crash in Franklin County

From Virginia State Police– Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred September 29th , at 3:17 a.m. on Route 678, one tenth of a mile south of Route 688 in Franklin County. A 2004 Jeep Cherokee was traveling north on...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Blacksburg working to revitalize old laundromat

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Blacksburg is working to revitalize the old Cooks Cleaning Center on N. Main Street in Blacksburg. Blacksburg purchased the property a few years ago and has been working to clean out toxins ever since. The town hopes to turn the building into a...
BLACKSBURG, VA
wfirnews.com

Roanoke County home total loss after morning fire

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded at 8:36 a.m. on Monday, October 3, 2022 to the 5700 block of Enchanted Lane, in the Clearbrook area, for the report of a residential structure fire. Upon arrival units from Station 7 (Clearbrook) found a one story brick home with smoke and fire showing from the roof of the structure. No one was home at the time of the fire. A family of 7 occupied the structure but were all gone at the time of the fire. There were no injuries. The fire was brought under control in about 40 minutes. Due to the lack of hydrants in the area, a tanker shuttle was utilized to bring sufficient water to fight the fire. The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is on scene to investigate. The house is a total loss.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy