Crawford County, PA

Local group supporting veterans by pairing service dogs to them

By Chelsea Swift
YourErie
YourErie
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ykc5T_0iKmYFsK00

Funds are being raised for a new group that trains dogs to work with veterans in Crawford County.

Members of the Meadville Chapter of Business and Professional Women are learning more about Paws Trained Servicing Disabled or PTSD.

It’s a new group that pairs veterans with service dogs. The Business and Professional Women chose this group to receive five veteran-themed art pieces for upcoming fundraising events.

The creator of the group said that so far, two of the dogs she’s trained are now helping veterans. She said there are eight more she’s training to help others in need.

Community remembers Jackie Ratcliff-Brown, Erie’s first African American deputy chief of police

One organizer said she felt it was important to support local veterans with these kinds of services.

“They’re part of our community and if it weren’t for them, we wouldn’t be standing here now that’s my opinion. They’ve kept us free, they’ve taken care of us and we need to take care of them when we can,” said Louanne Bearfield, district director, Business and Professional Women.

“The dog can alert, paw the person, nudge the person, and hopefully said recipient is going to make sure that they take the dog outside, get some fresh air, and once that starts to be part of that person’s lifestyle, their whole mood changes,” said Lauri Noll, owner, Paws Trained Servicing Disabled.

PTSD will be hosting several other events this year, they are as follows:

  • A sponsor for Meadville Chamber of Commerce “Women in Business Expo” Oct. 26, 2022, from 4-6 p.m. at The Country Club of Meadville.
  • A contributor for the Meadville Chamber of Commerce “Member’s Auction” Nov. 2, 2022, to be held at The Movies of Meadville. The auction begins 6 p.m., and PTSD has contributed a 25% Discount Certificate for a Service Dog in Training in 2023, a value of $1,750.
  • Veteran’s Day Fundraiser on Nov. 11, 2022 at Riverside Brewing Company of Cambridge Springs, from 4-8 p.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
