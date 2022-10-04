Jason and Austin discuss how the NFL power rankings have shifted following Week 4. First, they discuss the team of the week, the Bills, and why they are still in the top spot (2:21). Then, they discuss a few teams Austin might be too high on (11:50). Next, they pick a game of the week and a shame of the week heading into Week 5 (41:13). Finally, they are joined by Steven Ruiz to discuss some of the movement on this week’s QB rankings, and how big is the panic button in Green Bay (45:49)?

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO