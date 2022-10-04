Read full article on original website
Related
disneytips.com
Disney’s Iconic EPCOT Attraction Is Now Closed Indefinitely
A visit to Walt Disney World Resort’s EPCOT is not complete without a trip around the beloved World Showcase. But as Guests reach the American Adventure Pavilion, they’ll want to note that the iconic American Adventure attraction is now closed indefinitely. EPCOT is in the middle of its...
I worked at Disney World for 2 years. Here are 10 things I never buy at the parks.
I worked at the Orlando, Florida, theme parks and now I'm a travel planner, so I've figured out where to cut costs on food, tickets, and merchandise.
disneydining.com
Disney World announces the PERMANENT closure of Guest-favorite attraction at Animal Kingdom
On Wednesday morning, Disney World announced plans to close a popular attraction at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and we’re sad to see the hilarious show spread its wings and fly away, if we’re honest. Disney’s KiteTails joined the line-up of attractions at Disney’s Animal Kingdom as part of...
disneyfoodblog.com
PHOTOS: See Inside Disney World After Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian came through Florida this week and caused extensive damage. The storm made its way across the state, initially hitting as a Category 4 hurricane, then went back out into the Atlantic Ocean and is now heading for South Carolina. We’ve seen flooding and damage in areas like Orlando due to the storm, and Disney World was closed for the past 2 days. The parks are now back open, and we’re here to check out what’s going on.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Disney World Has a Secret You Can't Afford Not to Know
Walt Disney (DIS) commercials show families having fun at its theme parks, presenting a visit to Disney World or Disneyland as a magical vacation. That can certainly be the case as both places offer endless fun, a chance to live out fantasies, see beloved characters brought to life, and experience both nostalgia and cutting-edge technologies.
Disney World guests complain of ‘broken down’ rides and ‘dirty facilities’ in Orlando as ticket prices soar
Several Disney World guests have complained about “broken down” rides and “dirty facilities” at the Orlando, Florida, resort amid soaring ticket prices. These complaints come as the price of a ticket to Walt Disney World has increased by 3,871 per cent over the past 50 years.
msn.com
Couple Shares 'Parking Secret' at 'Disneyland' That Could Be a Game-Changer
Whether you're going to Disneyland or Disney World, parking at the parks is always a pain. It's one of the many reasons people like to get to the parks early in the morning- among other reasons, it gives them a chance to grab a parking spot before all the good spaces fill up!
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Disney’s Hollywood Studios 9/26/2022 (Store Facade Collapses, Fuzzy Pink Spirit Jersey, Alligator Loki Plush, & More)
Hello, Hollywood! We’re out exploring the streets of Disney’s Hollywood Studios before Hurricane Ian makes an appearance. Join us as we find new merchandise, check on attraction wait times, and more. Everybody wave good morning to our favorite Disney Ducks, Donald and Daisy!. The store facade of Keystone...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
disneydining.com
Just a Little Hungry? Eat This at Disney World
Have you ever felt snack-ish at Walt Disney World? Regardless of if you are dashing around Disney’s Magic Kingdom, country crawling in the EPCOT World Showcase, attraction hopping at Hollywood Studios, or animal watching in Disney’s Animal Kingdom, there are good food options at every turn. But what...
disneyfoodblog.com
ALL the EPCOT 40th Anniversary Merchandise You Can Get Online!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. EPCOT just celebrated its 40th anniversary in Disney World and there were a bunch of fun festivities!. We saw new snacks, special performances, photo ops, and a bunch of...
disneyfoodblog.com
DFB Video: You Missed This HUGE Disney World News
The Disney World we used to know is rapidly changing before our eyes. Join us today as we talk about recent openings, extended closures, and possible future projects — here on DFB Guide. Check out our video below about You Missed This HUGE Disney World News!. Are you a...
disneyfoodblog.com
How to Save BIG at Disney’s Aulani Resort in Hawai’i!
This may come as a surprise, but not all Disney vacations are created equally. Between Disney World, Disneyland Resort, Disneyland Paris, Disney cruises, and more — there might be a Disney vacation out there for just about everyone. You can even relax beachside at Disney’s Aulani Resort & Spa in Hawai’i! And, if you’ve always wanted to visit this resort but just haven’t gotten around to it yet, now might be a perfect time because NEW discounts are available for select guests at Disney’s Aulani Resort & Spa!
disneyfoodblog.com
What’s New at Disney’s Animal Kingdom: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Merchandise
Did you know that the Disney World parks can be DANGEROUS?. We’re not talking about physical danger here (although you may want to pack some moleskin in your parks bag — the amount of walking required is no joke). No, the danger here is mostly for our WALLETS. Disney World is consistently coming out with new merchandise, and it gets really hard to resist some of the souvenirs we spot. Come along with us to check out a bunch of new items at Disney’s Animal Kingdom — but don’t say we didn’t warn you!
disneyfoodblog.com
How to Get These 14 Disney World MagicBand and MagicBand+ Designs at a DISCOUNT
Counting down to a Disney World trip? There are a few important things you’ll need to do ahead of time!. You’ll want to book your dining reservations and make your Disney Park Passes. It’s a great idea to download the My Disney Experience app and familiarize yourself before you travel. But if you’re one of the people who also like to buy new MagicBands for your vacation…we’ve got great news!
disneyfoodblog.com
Just a Bunch of Cool Disney Stuff on Amazon — And It’s ON SALE!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. When it comes to shopping for Disney merchandise, it can be overwhelming trying to figure out where to get the latest and most popular items. Luckily, we’ve got you...
ComicBook
Walt Disney World to Resume Theme Park Operations in Phased Approach Starting Friday
Walt Disney World just posted a new update on their approach to Hurricane Ian. As the tropical storm continues to head through Florida, the company opted to close it's doors through Friday in a show of abundant caution. Now, it seems as though things might not be as severe as forcasted, which means there's a chance the park could be open to Guests this weekend. Disney isn't promising anything, but they are evaluating options at this time. Other theme parks have already felt the effects of Hurricane Ian. Over at Universal Studios, a ride has been damaged by the storm. Nothing has reportedly been harmed by the wind and the rain over at Walt Disney World, so maybe the show will go on. Check out their prepared statement for yourself down below.
Disneyland Resort rolls out app updates
The Disneyland Resort has added new features to its Disneyland app to enhance guests’ experiences, the park announced Tuesday. A new complimentary car locator feature will debut later this month and help park visitors find their vehicles. The latest update will be available for the Mickey & Friends, Pixar Pals, Toy Story and Simba parking […]
disneyfoodblog.com
Opening DATE Announced for Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway in Disneyland
There’s a very big part of Disneyland Resort that’s getting a makeover right now, and some big changes are coming!. Mickey’s Toontown is getting a bunch of upgrades, from water features to a new park. But, one of the most exciting things coming to the land is a NEW ride — Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway. And now, we FINALLY have an opening date for the new attraction!
disneydining.com
Disney Offering Boxed Meals For Hurricane-Stranded Guests
Hurricane Ian has now made landfall in Florida as a Category 4 Hurricane — with massive storm surges, flooding, and sustained winds of 155 miles per hour. The storm is expected to weaken as it continues across the state, but the Orlando area will still be hit with intense wind and rain. The weather will be so severe that Walt Disney World Resort has announced a closure of its four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, and EPCOT — along with its one open water park — Typhoon Lagoon — as well as Disney Springs.
disneyfoodblog.com
DFB Video: How to Feel Like You’re Cheating at Disney World
THESE Disney World advice is SO good, it feels ILLEGAL. Today, we’re gonna discuss some totally legal, but super rare secrets to saving money, getting on MORE rides, and bypassing those super-intense crowds in Disney World. Check out our video below about 30 Weird Things That Happen in Disney...
Comments / 0