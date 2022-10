Buy Now Lake Dallas wide receiver Niki Gray (1) stiff-arms Frisco Memorial defensive back Austin Gaudreau (27) on a punt return during the teams’ game at Falcon Stadium on Friday. Al Key/DRC

We’re now over halfway through the high school football regular season with five weeks remaining for teams to make playoff pushes and secure seeding.

Argyle, Krum and Ponder had their byes last week while the other eight schools in the Denton Record-Chronicle’s coverage area were in action. Those schools combined for an even .500 showing of 4-4 last week as Aubrey, Guyer, Ryan and Lake Dallas took home victories.