Yardbarker

Steelers teammates like rookie QB Kenny Pickett's 'swagger'

In a 24-20 loss against the Jets, rookie QB Kenny Pickett added flavor to the bland entree that has been the Steelers' offense. Teammates loved it. "He plays with swagger," said wide receiver Diontae Johnson in a Monday news conference. "Everybody respects him." The 24-year-old former Pitt star replaced Mitch...
The Spun

Look: Kenny Pickett's Girlfriend Reacts To Him Being Named Steelers Starting Quarterback

Earlier this offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted former Pitt standout Kenny Pickett with the No. 20 overall pick. On Sunday afternoon, Heisman Trophy finalist made his regular season debut for the Steelers. He started the second half of Pittsburgh's game against the New York Jets after Mitchell Trubisky and the Steelers offense got off to a sluggish start.
