disneyfoodblog.com
How to Save BIG at Disney’s Aulani Resort in Hawai’i!
This may come as a surprise, but not all Disney vacations are created equally. Between Disney World, Disneyland Resort, Disneyland Paris, Disney cruises, and more — there might be a Disney vacation out there for just about everyone. You can even relax beachside at Disney’s Aulani Resort & Spa in Hawai’i! And, if you’ve always wanted to visit this resort but just haven’t gotten around to it yet, now might be a perfect time because NEW discounts are available for select guests at Disney’s Aulani Resort & Spa!
disneyfoodblog.com
How to Go Behind-the-Scenes of Disney’s Oogie Boogie Bash
Have you ever wanted to go behind the scenes at Disney?. You can make reservations now for three behind-the-scenes tours in Disney World that give you a look at what makes Disney magic happen, and if you’ve really got the money to spend, you can book a VIP Tour with a private tour guide who can tell you anything and everything about the parks. If you’re over on the west coast and looking for something special to do in the parks for Halloween, check out the new one-day-only Oogie Boogie backstage event!
disneyfoodblog.com
Just a Bunch of Cool Disney Stuff on Amazon — And It’s ON SALE!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. When it comes to shopping for Disney merchandise, it can be overwhelming trying to figure out where to get the latest and most popular items. Luckily, we’ve got you...
disneyfoodblog.com
The Secret To Saving on Disney Board Games During Target Deal Days
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. We’re gearing up for the winter season, and depending on where you live that might mean some snow days are in your future!. You could spend your time...
disneyfoodblog.com
How to Get These 14 Disney World MagicBand and MagicBand+ Designs at a DISCOUNT
Counting down to a Disney World trip? There are a few important things you’ll need to do ahead of time!. You’ll want to book your dining reservations and make your Disney Park Passes. It’s a great idea to download the My Disney Experience app and familiarize yourself before you travel. But if you’re one of the people who also like to buy new MagicBands for your vacation…we’ve got great news!
Carnival Cruise Line Makes a Big Dining Change
Cruises may not be entirely about eating, but meals, snacks, and ill-advised late-night food choices play a key role in many passengers' trips. When you cruise on a Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) ship, you get a lot of dining options. Your choices vary by ship, of course, but your basic...
Video: Dubai's $5 billion Moon-themed luxury resort looks out of this world
Dubai could be home to a Moon-themed luxury resort built at an estimated cost of US$ 5 billion before the end of this decade, Arabian Business reported this week. The concept for the resort comes from the Canadian architectural company, Moon World Resorts Inc (MWR). The city of Dubai is...
Shoppers Are Wearing These Cozy Lounge Pants 'Every Single Day' — and a 3-Pack Is on Sale for $35
“I bought another set almost immediately” As temperatures fall, there's no doubt that many of our closets start seeing more cozy clothes. That's right, it's finally loungewear season: As soon as a chill is in the air, the sweats come back out and start their heavy rotation through winter. Looking to upgrade your collection? Then consider the Real Essentials Ultra-Soft Lounge Joggers, which are currently on sale at Amazon for up to 42 percent off. The pants are made from a poly-spandex blend that's perfectly stretchy and cozy, so...
kidsactivitiesblog.com
Costco is Selling $25 Holiday Lanterns That’ll Light Your Way to The Holidays
First, Costco released a bunch of different Disney Holiday decorations and now, they are moving onto more traditional holiday decor. Just a few days ago I noticed Costco released these gorgeous Holiday Lanterns that come in 3 different designs: A Christmas Tree, A Snowman and Santa. Honestly, it’s hard not...
dornob.com
Thailand’s Latest Resort Looks Like the Billowing Sails of a Luxury Ship
Thailand’s Hon Thom Island will soon be home to a new luxury resort that makes you seriously wonder if it’s about to set sail into the ocean. The plans, recently revealed by the Singapore team of global architectural firm 10 Design, feature an enormous tower close to the waterfront that’s “designed to evoke a pair of billowing sails departing into the Gulf of Thailand.”
disneyfoodblog.com
What’s New at Disney’s Animal Kingdom: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Merchandise
Did you know that the Disney World parks can be DANGEROUS?. We’re not talking about physical danger here (although you may want to pack some moleskin in your parks bag — the amount of walking required is no joke). No, the danger here is mostly for our WALLETS. Disney World is consistently coming out with new merchandise, and it gets really hard to resist some of the souvenirs we spot. Come along with us to check out a bunch of new items at Disney’s Animal Kingdom — but don’t say we didn’t warn you!
disneyfoodblog.com
A NEW Feature Will Help You Find Your Car in Disneyland Resort!
There is a TON of stuff you can do on Disneyland Resort’s mobile app. You can mobile order food, make Lightning Lane reservations through Genie+, check wait times, see park hours, and so much more. And, Disney is adding even more to the app to help you make your trip even better. A NEW feature is coming soon that will make losing your car in Disneyland a thing of the past.
disneyfoodblog.com
Opening DATE Announced for Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway in Disneyland
There’s a very big part of Disneyland Resort that’s getting a makeover right now, and some big changes are coming!. Mickey’s Toontown is getting a bunch of upgrades, from water features to a new park. But, one of the most exciting things coming to the land is a NEW ride — Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway. And now, we FINALLY have an opening date for the new attraction!
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney Has Us SNUGGLING Our Food.
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. We’ve seen some cute Disney merchandise, but the Munchlings?! Those are next level. Once Disney revealed these treat-themed plushes, we knew we needed them immediately. That’s why we...
disneyfoodblog.com
All the Menu Changes and Price Increases That Hit Disney World Restaurants Recently
Wow! What a month! It’s hard to believe September has already come and gone. We’ve been celebrating a lot throughout the month, too — we’ve been enjoying Halloween since August (including a night at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party), we’ve been celebrating Hispanic and Latin Heritage Month with a TON of amazing food, and we’re still reeling from all the announcements made at this year’s D23 Expo! But we’ve also been following Disney World restaurant menus and tracking EVERY change!
disneyfoodblog.com
Southwest Is Offering $29 Flights for a Limited Time!
Air travel hasn’t been super great lately, but airlines are trying to make up for it with great deals!. a lot of delays and cancelations on flights over the past several months, along with route cancelations, and more. But, we’ve also been seeing airlines offering some really awesome deals with low airfare. And right now, you could save BIG on your upcoming flights!
disneyfoodblog.com
What’s New at Magic Kingdom: Would You Pay $18,000 For a ‘Star Wars’ Souvenir?
If you asked a lot of Disney World guests what their favorite park is, many will probably answer Magic Kingdom. We get it — where else are you going to see a castle plucked right out of a princess story or ride the wildest wide in the wilderness or see a fireworks show that will probably bring you to tears? Magic Kingdom is just EXTRA magical, and we visit as much as we can to keep you updated on everything the park has to offer. So here are the latest updates.
disneyfoodblog.com
Amazon Items You Loved in September
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. At this point, we’re pretty much best friends with our Amazon delivery driver. There are just too many great products we can’t pass up, especially when we are constantly researching them to bring you the best ones we find!
Business Insider
This luxury airport hotel had runway views but probably wasn't worth $272 as there was no desk to work at
I checked in to the Sofitel at London Gatwick Airport, located just minutes from departures. Sofitel has hotels globally, including several at airports, for families and business travelers. The $272 room had good WiFi, but a lack of a desk meant it wasn't the best base for working. Finding a...
disneyfoodblog.com
The Nostalgia Is REAL With McDonald’s Halloween Happy Meal Announcement
We don’t know why McDonald’s is determined to bring all of our childhood memories back, but we’re absolutely here for it. Earlier, we tried out one of the new Happy Meals that were designed specifically for adults. They come with nostalgic toys that had us feeling so sentimental. Now, another one of our favorite fast food memories is being brought back — just wait for the flashbacks you’ll feel when you see the latest announcement.
