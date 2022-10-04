Read full article on original website
Kim Kardashian Says She Received a 'Different Level of Respect' When She Was with Kanye West
"I mean, when I was with Kanye, and he was introducing me to a lot of people, I think that definitely got a lot of people to have a different level of respect," Kim Kardashian said Kim Kardashian is opening up about how her relationship with Kanye West impacted her celebrity status. Speaking with Interview editor-in-chief Mel Ottenberg for the magazine's September 2022 American Dream issue, the SKIMS founder, 41, recalled the moment she realized she "arrived in high society." "I mean, when I was with Kanye, and he...
CNN reporter breaks down why Kim Kardashian is being fined $1.3 million
Kim Kardashian agreed to pay a $1.26 million fine to the Securities and Exchange Commission to settle civil charges after the reality TV star touted a crypto asset, EthereumMax, on Instagram. CNN’s Christine Romans has the details.
Kim and Khloé Kardashian Both Used Gestational Carriers to Expand Their Families
Less than six months after Season 1 highlighted Kourtney Kardashian's engagement and IVF journey, Kim Kardashian's burgeoning relationship with Pete Davidson, and Kylie Jenner's second (but still mysterious) pregnancy, The Kardashians is back for Season 2. The famous sisters and matriarch Kris Jenner are dealing with new issues, business ventures, and growing pains this time around.
Kim Kardashian Puts Her Minimalist Calabasas Condo on the Market for $3.5 Million
You can now keep up with Kardashians IRL. We all know the Kardashian-Jenner clan loves to buy real estate in wealthy California enclaves and now you have the chance to scoop up Kim’s Calabasas pied-à-terre for a cool $3.5 million. The beauty and shapewear mogul originally purchased the property in 2017 for $1.6 million while she was married to rapper and now estranged husband, Kanye West, reported Dirt. Two years later, the monochromatic, monastery-style flat appeared to be back on the market but was never sold. Now listed with Compass, let’s hope things go better the second time around.
Kanye West Reportedly in Negotiations With Black-Owned Brands After Severing Ties With Gap
Late last week, an attorney for Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, told The Associated Press that a letter was sent to Gap on Thursday (Sept. 15) to terminate the contract between the clothing chain and West’s company, Yeezy. Less than 48 hours since the announcement, rumors began...
Kim Kardashian Has to Take Her Top Off to Text When Wearing Built-In Gloves: 'It's a Real Issue'
Kim Kardashian knows that fashion is not all functional. During an interview on Live with Kelly and Ryan, which aired on Sept. 26, the reality television star opened up about the great lengths she'll go to for her avant-garde style, especially when it comes to her one-piece Balenciaga looks. "First...
Kanye West Signs His Sixth Lawyer In Ongoing Kim Kardashian Divorce
Amid combative divorce proceedings with ex Kim Kardashian, Kanye West has moved forward with hiring his sixth divorce lawyer. This comes after West’s previous lawyer, Samantha Spector, stepped away from the case, citing an “irreconcilable breakdown in the attorney-client relationship.” West seems to have trouble hanging onto legal representation, which is preventing the divorce from being settled. However, the rapper seemingly hired heavy-hitters, so this may be a sign that the former couple is a step closer to finalizing their uncoupling.
Kim Kardashian Has To Shell Out Over A Million After Getting Charged By The U.S. Government
Kim Kardashian may be a reality TV star on top of being the billionaire founder of beauty and clothing brands, but she, like so many other celebrities, also pulls in quite a bit of money just by being an influencer. With 331 million followers on Instagram alone, she holds a lot of power over fans who are willing to take her suggestions about how to spend their money. One of her partnerships, however, got her in some trouble with the federal government, resulting in The Kardashians star shelling out a $1.26 million settlement.
Special Effects? 'Kardashians' Fans Speculate Editors Gave Kim A 'CGI Tear' As She Gets Emotional Over Khloé's Heartbreak & Tristan's Paternity Scandal
Another day, another wild Kardashian theory. Fans of the famous family's Hulu series are questioning whether editors stepped in to enhance an emotional scene featured in the season 2 premiere, RadarOnline.com has learned. A TikTok user has gone viral after sharing a 24-second clip in which Kim Kardashian becomes upset...
Kim Kardashian agrees to pay SEC $1.3 million over undisclosed Instagram crypto post payments
Kim Kardashian has agreed to pay $1.26 million to settle charges relating to an Instagram post about a crypto company. Kardashian was paid $250,000 to publish a post about EMAX tokens, the SEC said Monday. She shared the post on Instagram without disclosing how much she'd been paid for it,...
Khloé Kardashian slams Kanye West, defends Kim’s parenting: ‘Enough already’
Khloé Kardashian begged Kanye West to leave Kim Kardashian and their family alone in a fiery Instagram comment Wednesday. “Ye, I love you,” the Good American co-founder began. “I don’t want to do this on social media but YOU keep bringing it here. “You are the...
Kanye West Accuses Kim Kardashian of ‘Basically’ Kidnapping Their Daughter Chicago
Kanye West appears to be accusing his ex-wife Kim Kardashian of "basically" kidnapping the former couple's daughter, Chicago West. On Wednesday (Oct. 5), Kanye West hit up his infamous Instagram account with the kidnapping accusation along with a screenshot of an IG comment Kim Kardashian's sister Khloe made on Ye's post from a few hours prior in reference to the recent backlash he's received as the result of his "White Lives Matter" t-shirts. In response to Khloe's plea for the famed rapper-producer to stop airing out his grievances with the Kardashian family in the public space, Kanye doubled down on his previous statements that Kim had been intentionally keeping their daughter Chicago away from him.
Supreme’s creative director calls Kanye West “an insecure narcissist”
Kanye West has attracted the ire of Tremaine Emory, creative director for Supreme, after West accused Bernard Arnault, CEO of LVMH, of "killing [his] best friend" Virgil Abloh. Abloh became the artistic director of Louis Vuitton's menswear collection in 2018 and passed away from cancer in 2021. West's Instagram post,...
Kanye & Khloe Are Feuding Over His IG Posts About Kim & The Kids
On Oct. 3., Kanye West made headlines for wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt during his Yeezy show at Paris Fashion Week. Now, the ongoing controversy has evolved to be about his public disputes with members of the Kardashian family on social media. To recap, Kanye accused Kim...
Beats and Kim Kardashian’s Sold Out Earbud Collab Is Back in Stock on Amazon — Shop Now
If you want to take your love for Kim Kardashian's minimalist aesthetic to the next level, then this is the collab for you. The mom, businesswoman, and TV personality has teamed up with the sound savants at Beats by Dre for a new earbud release in Kardashian's signature neutral palette.
Khloé Kardashian poses with little 'twin' Chicago West as she steals spotlight once again
Khloé Kardashian might have been the most talked-about sister from the squad in recent weeks, but little Chicago West is slowly taking the spotlight. Kim Kardashian’s daughter stole hearts during Milan Fashion Week. There’s nothing more important than the family’s support. Momager Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, and three...
John Oliver Recognizes Kim Kardashian’s Influence In Helping Solve Art Fraud Scheme
John Oliver was back on HBO and HBO Max with a new episode of Last Week Tonight where Kim Kardashian got a special mention. The comedian gave the entrepreneur accolades for helping solve an art fraud scheme a couple of years ago. “A few years back, at the Met Gala,...
Fans Are Calling Out "Great British Bake Off" For Racist Stereotypes During Its "Mexican Week" Episode
The episode seemingly boiled Mexican culture down to sombreros, maracas, tacos, and "Juan" jokes.
