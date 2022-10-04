Kim Kardashian may be a reality TV star on top of being the billionaire founder of beauty and clothing brands, but she, like so many other celebrities, also pulls in quite a bit of money just by being an influencer. With 331 million followers on Instagram alone, she holds a lot of power over fans who are willing to take her suggestions about how to spend their money. One of her partnerships, however, got her in some trouble with the federal government, resulting in The Kardashians star shelling out a $1.26 million settlement.

