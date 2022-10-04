ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

49ers Week Four Grades

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the LA Rams in Monday Night Football. The 49ers are now 2-2 and leading the NFC West. They are 2-0 against NFC West teams. With the win, here are my week four grades for each general position. Defense Week Four Grade: A+. The 49ers’ defense...
NFL
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Why are the Packers playing in London vs the Giants at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium? An overview of the NFL's International Series.

Just a prediction: church attendance in Wisconsin will take a dip on Sunday. The Packers are playing bright and early at 8:30 a.m.against the New York Giants in London, the first time Green Bay has participated in the NFL's International Series. The game will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium; here's what you...
GREEN BAY, WI
ESPN

Best ManningCast moments from San Francisco 49ers vs. LA Rams

The San Francisco 49ers beat the Los Angeles Rams 24-9 on Monday Night Football in the final game of Week 4, and Peyton and Eli were on the ManningCast to break down the action. These two teams last met in January's NFC title game, where the 49ers fell 20-17 to...
NFL
Deadline

Rams Linebacker Bobby Wagner Floors Fan Who Runs On Field During ‘Monday Night Football’

What might have been the most exciting moment of Monday Night Football for the Los Angeles Rams’ faithful had nothing to do with the game itself. When a fan who ran onto the field carrying a pink smoke bomb eluded field security and ran close to the Rams bench, the team’s All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner exploded from the sidelines and put a devastating hit on the man. It may have been the best tackle of the game for the Rams, who got leveled by the 49ers 24-9. It was only the fourth time in the tenure of coach Sean McVay that the...
NFL
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers LT Trent Williams (ankle) said he is “80 percent sure” he will come back before his four-week recovery time. (Josina Anderson) 49ers OT Colton McKivitz has a sprained MCL in his knee, according to HC Kyle Shanahan, and will be “out awhile.” (Nick Wagoner) The...
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

NFL Week 4: Follow live as Rams battle 49ers on MNF

Week 4 of the NFL season comes to a close Monday, as the Los Angeles Rams battle the San Francisco 49ers. San Francisco leads the all-time series 75-68-3 (including the postseason), and Niners coach Kyle Shanahan boasts a 7-4 record against Rams coach Sean McVay. However, Los Angeles won the most recent meeting, 20-17, in the NFC Championship Game last season. The Rams have not won at San Francisco since 2018.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Jerry Jones hoping Cowboys, 49ers meet again in playoffs

The San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys do not play each other during the regular season. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones hopes his team has an opportunity to face the Niners in the playoffs, though. As is often the case, the Cowboys' 2021 playoff run ended after one game. This time,...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Takeaways From The 49ers win over the LA Rams

With week four over, the Monday night football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams ended in a blowout, with the Niners winning 24-9 in Levi Stadium. The game asserts that the 49ers are playoff contenders when the pieces fall into place. With the Niners having a six-game winning streak over the Rams since 2019, the 49ers flexed their strength throughout the game. San Francisco shows their might to LA with the offense showing their skills, with Deebo Samuel and Jeff Wilson having a great night. Along with the running game and wideouts being great, the Niners’ defense also stomped down the Rams’ offense. San Francisco shows that they can win against playoff contenders with a chance to do more this season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
atozsports.com

MNF Reveals Areas the Dallas Cowboys Can Exploit vs the LA Rams

There’s no doubt the Dallas Cowboys watched Monday Night Football. The LA Rams are their next opponent and San Francisco has laid out how to beat the defending Super Bowl Champions. How the 49ers watched and learned from LA’s game against the Buffalo Bills, the Cowboys will need to...
DALLAS, TX

