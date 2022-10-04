COUNTY VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT: Holly Pond, Good Hope dominate day 1

GOOD HOPE, Ala. – This year’s Cullman County Volleyball Tournament officially got underway at Good Hope High School Monday night, and we had six matches on day one to get the ball rolling. Fairview, West Point and Holly Pond swept their way through the opening round and the top-seeded Lady Raiders defeated the Lady Aggies in their first match of the tournament. The Lady Broncos downed the Lady Warriors in a dramatic three sets to stay in the winner’s bracket and in an elimination match, the Cold Springs Lady Eagles topped Hanceville to keep their county championship hopes alive.

Fairview 2 – Vinemont 0 (25-23, 25-18)

The Lady Aggies took an earl, 4-1 lead in their first set against Vinemont but the Lady Eagles rallied to cut the lead to 9-7 and eventually tie things up at 14 midway through the set. Fairview led just 18-17 as the set went on but the Lady Aggies were able to fend off the late push from Vinemont and edge the Lady Eagles in the opening set 25-23.

Fairview held just a 6-5 lead over Vinemont early in the second set, but the Lady Aggies were able to extend that lead to 16-11midway through the set. Fairview maintained control as the set progressed and the Lady Aggies pulled away to complete the sweep and advance past the Lady Eagles with a 25-18 win.

Fairview advanced to play Good Hope in the next round.

Holly Pond 2 – Hanceville 0 (25-18, 25-11)

The Lady Broncos jumped out to a 9-5 lead in their opening set against Hanceville and they were able to stretch that lead to 17-12 at the set went on. Holly Pond maintained a 20-16 advantage late in the set and despite a great effort from the Lady Bulldogs, the Lady Broncos went on to take the first set 25-18.

Holly Pond had even more success in the next set, building an 11-1 early lead over Hanceville. The Lady Broncos continued to dominate and pulled away to win the second set 25-11 to complete the sweep and advance in the winner’s bracket.

West Point 2 – Cold Springs 0 (25-13, 25-15)

The Lady Warriors didn’t have much to stress about in the first set against Cold Springs. They took an early, 10-3 lead and after the Lady Eagles climbed back to make it 15-10, West Point outscored Cold Springs 10-3 the rest of the way to secure a 25-13 win in the opening set.

The second set was a little more exciting. Cold Springs led the Lady Warriors 5-4 early but a 12-2 run by West Point made it 16-7 midway through the set. The Lady Eagles battled back to trim the lead to 23-15 at one point, but they couldn’t get closer than that and the Lady Warriors held on to take the second set 25-15 and advance in the winner’s bracket.

Good Hope 2 – Fairview 0 (25-18, 25-13)

Good Hope got the bye to start out the tournament and faced off against Fairview, who took care of Vinemont in straight sets. The first set was close early on as Good Hope held a slim 8-5 lead, but Fairview was able to cut it to 9-8. A huge Lady Raider run, though, pushed their lead to 16-8. The Lady Aggies trimmed it to 17-12 as they looked to make that big push to get back in the game, but Good Hope was able to add on to their lead as they scored four straight points to make it 21-12. Fairview ended up cutting it to 23-18, but the Lady Raiders were able to get the final two points of the set to take the first set, 25-18.

The second set saw Good Hope jump out to a quick 4-1 lead and they would continue to add on to their lead as a 7-0 run made it 11-2. The Lady Aggies looked to make it a game as a little run cut their deficit to six at 14-8. But as quick as a flash, the Lady Raiders pushed their lead to double digits as another big run made it 22-8 and they would go on to take the second set, 25-13. Good Hope moved on to the semi-final round as they will take on Holly Pond on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Holly Pond 2 – West Point 1 (25-19, 24-26, 15-12)

Holly Pond and West Point took care of Hanceville and Cold Springs, respectively, as they faced off against each other with a spot to take on Good Hope on the line. The first set saw Holly Pond take care of business, 25-19. The second set was a completely different story as the Lady Broncos jumped out to a 6-3 lead; a huge run helped Holly Pond pushed their lead to 12-7. West Point cut it to 12-8, but the Lady Broncos went on a big run to make it an 18-9 lead for them as they looked to finish off the Lady Warriors in a sweep. West Point, though, responded in a huge way as they scored the next nine straight points to tie things up at 18 and later on, took a 22-20 lead. Holly Pond came back to take a slim 24-23 lead, but the Lady Warriors finished off their amazing comeback in style as they got the final three points to win the second set, 26-24.

The third set saw Holly Pond get off to a quick 4-0 lead and they would later push their lead to 9-2, but once again, West Point would not make things easy for the Lady Broncos as another big run cut it to 9-6. Holly Pond held a 10-6 lead, but the Lady Warriors got five straight points to take an 11-10 lead. The second set was tied at 12 after a Holly Pond point and the Lady Broncos ended up getting the final three points to take the set and the game, 15-12, as they will take on Good Hope at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Cold Springs 2 – Hanceville 0 (25-20, 25-13)

Cold Springs and Hanceville took on each other in the loser’s bracket game. Hanceville held an early 4-2 lead in the first set, but Cold Springs scored five straight points to take a 7-4 lead. The Lady Bulldogs, though, took the lead right back at 8-7 after a 4-0 run of their own. Hanceville had an 11-9 lead in the middle of the first set, but the Lady Eagles would come back to take a 13-12 lead and would later increase their lead to 19-14. Hanceville later made it a 23-19 contest, but Cold Springs was able to get the final two points of the first set as they ended up winning, 25-20.

The second set saw Hanceville jump out to a 7-4 lead, but Cold Springs came back to tie it up at seven. The Lady Eagles would continue their run as they scored five straight points to take a 12-7 lead. The Lady Bulldogs cut the deficit to three at 12-9, but Cold Springs ended up taking off from there, as they pushed their lead to 17-10. They later made it 23-11 and would go on to sweep the Lady Bulldogs, 25-20, and 25-13.

Cold Springs will move on to take on Fairview in the loser’s bracket game on Tuesday at 4 p.m. on Court 2.

