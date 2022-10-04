ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman County, AL

COUNTY VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT: Holly Pond, Good Hope dominate day 1

By Nick Griffin/ Sammy Confer
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 2 days ago

GOOD HOPE, Ala. – This year’s Cullman County Volleyball Tournament officially got underway at Good Hope High School Monday night, and we had six matches on day one to get the ball rolling. Fairview, West Point and Holly Pond swept their way through the opening round and the top-seeded Lady Raiders defeated the Lady Aggies in their first match of the tournament. The Lady Broncos downed the Lady Warriors in a dramatic three sets to stay in the winner’s bracket and in an elimination match, the Cold Springs Lady Eagles topped Hanceville to keep their county championship hopes alive.

Fairview 2 – Vinemont 0 (25-23, 25-18)

The Lady Aggies took an earl, 4-1 lead in their first set against Vinemont but the Lady Eagles rallied to cut the lead to 9-7 and eventually tie things up at 14 midway through the set. Fairview led just 18-17 as the set went on but the Lady Aggies were able to fend off the late push from Vinemont and edge the Lady Eagles in the opening set 25-23.

Fairview held just a 6-5 lead over Vinemont early in the second set, but the Lady Aggies were able to extend that lead to 16-11midway through the set. Fairview maintained control as the set progressed and the Lady Aggies pulled away to complete the sweep and advance past the Lady Eagles with a 25-18 win.

Fairview advanced to play Good Hope in the next round.

Holly Pond 2 – Hanceville 0 (25-18, 25-11)

The Lady Broncos jumped out to a 9-5 lead in their opening set against Hanceville and they were able to stretch that lead to 17-12 at the set went on. Holly Pond maintained a 20-16 advantage late in the set and despite a great effort from the Lady Bulldogs, the Lady Broncos went on to take the first set 25-18.

Holly Pond had even more success in the next set, building an 11-1 early lead over Hanceville. The Lady Broncos continued to dominate and pulled away to win the second set 25-11 to complete the sweep and advance in the winner’s bracket.

West Point 2 – Cold Springs 0 (25-13, 25-15)

The Lady Warriors didn’t have much to stress about in the first set against Cold Springs. They took an early, 10-3 lead and after the Lady Eagles climbed back to make it 15-10, West Point outscored Cold Springs 10-3 the rest of the way to secure a 25-13 win in the opening set.

The second set was a little more exciting. Cold Springs led the Lady Warriors 5-4 early but a 12-2 run by West Point made it 16-7 midway through the set. The Lady Eagles battled back to trim the lead to 23-15 at one point, but they couldn’t get closer than that and the Lady Warriors held on to take the second set 25-15 and advance in the winner’s bracket.

Good Hope 2 – Fairview 0 (25-18, 25-13)

Good Hope got the bye to start out the tournament and faced off against Fairview, who took care of Vinemont in straight sets. The first set was close early on as Good Hope held a slim 8-5 lead, but Fairview was able to cut it to 9-8. A huge Lady Raider run, though, pushed their lead to 16-8. The Lady Aggies trimmed it to 17-12 as they looked to make that big push to get back in the game, but Good Hope was able to add on to their lead as they scored four straight points to make it 21-12. Fairview ended up cutting it to 23-18, but the Lady Raiders were able to get the final two points of the set to take the first set, 25-18.

The second set saw Good Hope jump out to a quick 4-1 lead and they would continue to add on to their lead as a 7-0 run made it 11-2. The Lady Aggies looked to make it a game as a little run cut their deficit to six at 14-8. But as quick as a flash, the Lady Raiders pushed their lead to double digits as another big run made it 22-8 and they would go on to take the second set, 25-13. Good Hope moved on to the semi-final round as they will take on Holly Pond on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Holly Pond 2 – West Point 1 (25-19, 24-26, 15-12)

Holly Pond and West Point took care of Hanceville and Cold Springs, respectively, as they faced off against each other with a spot to take on Good Hope on the line. The first set saw Holly Pond take care of business, 25-19. The second set was a completely different story as the Lady Broncos jumped out to a 6-3 lead; a huge run helped Holly Pond pushed their lead to 12-7. West Point cut it to 12-8, but the Lady Broncos went on a big run to make it an 18-9 lead for them as they looked to finish off the Lady Warriors in a sweep. West Point, though, responded in a huge way as they scored the next nine straight points to tie things up at 18 and later on, took a 22-20 lead. Holly Pond came back to take a slim 24-23 lead, but the Lady Warriors finished off their amazing comeback in style as they got the final three points to win the second set, 26-24.

The third set saw Holly Pond get off to a quick 4-0 lead and they would later push their lead to 9-2, but once again, West Point would not make things easy for the Lady Broncos as another big run cut it to 9-6. Holly Pond held a 10-6 lead, but the Lady Warriors got five straight points to take an 11-10 lead. The second set was tied at 12 after a Holly Pond point and the Lady Broncos ended up getting the final three points to take the set and the game, 15-12, as they will take on Good Hope at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Cold Springs 2 – Hanceville 0 (25-20, 25-13)

Cold Springs and Hanceville took on each other in the loser’s bracket game. Hanceville held an early 4-2 lead in the first set, but Cold Springs scored five straight points to take a 7-4 lead. The Lady Bulldogs, though, took the lead right back at 8-7 after a 4-0 run of their own. Hanceville had an 11-9 lead in the middle of the first set, but the Lady Eagles would come back to take a 13-12 lead and would later increase their lead to 19-14. Hanceville later made it a 23-19 contest, but Cold Springs was able to get the final two points of the first set as they ended up winning, 25-20.

The second set saw Hanceville jump out to a 7-4 lead, but Cold Springs came back to tie it up at seven. The Lady Eagles would continue their run as they scored five straight points to take a 12-7 lead. The Lady Bulldogs cut the deficit to three at 12-9, but Cold Springs ended up taking off from there, as they pushed their lead to 17-10. They later made it 23-11 and would go on to sweep the Lady Bulldogs, 25-20, and 25-13.

Cold Springs will move on to take on Fairview in the loser’s bracket game on Tuesday at 4 p.m. on Court 2.

Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
The Cullman Tribune

PREP VOLLEYBALL: Addison downs Central Florence on senior night

ADDISON, Ala. – Addison hosted the 4A Central Florence Lady Wildcats on Senior Night at Allen Stephenson Gym in a closely contested volleyball game. The Lady Bulldogs took the match in four sets, 25-14, 24-26, 25-20 and 25-21. The first set started out fairly equally, as the teams split the first ten points. “Dynamite” Dacey Baker blasted the poor ball into the court floor for a kill and that seemed to jump start the Lady Dawgs. Lydia “Barbie” Ergle got the serve and Addison scored six straight points to take a 12-5 lead. After two quick Central points to cut the lead to 12-7, Addison...
ADDISON, AL
The Cullman Tribune

‘Never let anything stop you from loving the game of softball’: Cold Springs’ Hope Speegle excited for upcoming season

BREMEN, Ala. — Last season was a solid one for the Cold Springs Lady Eagles as they finished 11-10 on the season under first-year head coach Paige Adams. Cold Springs sophomore Hope Speegle talked about last season and what she learned during the year. “I think it went really well with the varsity having a new head coach. Coach Adams and Coach Bruce Parker was a blessing to our team for both varsity and JV. I learned that the girls will always have your back no matter what,” Speegle said. “Coach Adams is the sweetest and always has a servant’s heart....
BREMEN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

39th annual Cullman County Band Exhibition hosts 9 area bands

CULLMAN, Ala. – The 39th annual Cullman County Band Exhibition took place Saturday at Cullman High School’s Oliver Woodard Stadium. The stands were filled with those excited to see the halftime shows the nine area bands spent the last few months perfecting. Like most years, the bands participated after having marched in the Cullman County Fair Parade earlier in the afternoon. The band lineup included: Cullman Middle SchoolHolly Pond High SchoolCold Springs High SchoolVinemont High SchoolGood Hope High SchoolHanceville High SchoolFairview High SchoolWest Point SchoolCullman High School Each band performed its unique show with elements curated by directors and members, with parents, other family and friends given the opportunity to appreciate their hard work. The high school bands have fielded their halftime shows at football games, but the Cullman County Band Exhibition allows band students and directors countywide to see and celebrate the shows of their peers. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Vinemont, AL
City
Good Hope, AL
City
Hanceville, AL
County
Cullman County, AL
City
Holly Pond, AL
Cullman County, AL
Sports
City
West Point, AL
Good Hope, AL
Sports
The Cullman Tribune

Wallace State releases Summer 2022 President’s and Dean’s Lists

HANCEVILLE, Ala. — Wallace State Community College congratulates the 226 students named to the President’s List and Dean’s List for the Summer 2022 semester. To earn a spot on the Wallace State President’s List, students must maintain a perfect 4.0 GPA for the semester while taking a course load of 12 or more hours. Placement on the Dean’s List is awarded to students maintaining a 3.5 GPA or higher while also taking a course load of at least 12 hours.    President’s List    Adamsville: Bethany Morrison   Addison: Seth A. Parris   Albertville: Douglas Colton Harper   Anniston: Jordan Nichole Mills   Arab: Christopher Joseph D’Angelo, Connor C. Hutchins, Joe Richard...
HANCEVILLE, AL
anglerschannel.com

Phoenix Bass Fishing League Regional Set for Lewis Smith Lake

CULLMAN, Ala. (Oct. 4, 2022) – The Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine’s Mississippi, Mountain, Savannah River and Volunteer divisions will finish out their 2022 season later this month in Cullman, Alabama, Oct. 20-22, with the Phoenix Bass Fishing League Regional Presented by T-H Marine at Lewis Smith Lake.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Carolyn Faye Harbison

Carolyn Faye Wadsworth Harbison, of Arley, peacefully entered into rest at her home, with her family by her side on Sept. 30, 2022. She was born March 12, 1935 and is preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, former Mayor of Arley: Albert Brent Harbison; her son, former Mayor of Arley: Allan Brent Harbison; her siblings: Maitland Newsome, Louise McCormic, Dothene Aaron, Dorthen Wadsworth, Sherman Wadsworth, Inez Wadsworth, and her parents, J.E. and Dessa Wadsworth, all of Arley. She is survived by her son: Philip Harbison; daughter: Michelle Harbison Netherton (Bruce); daughter-in-law: Ann Harbison; brother: Ray Wadsworth; four...
ARLEY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Mary Beth Pichelmayer-Perkins

A graveside service for Mary Beth Pichelmayer-Perkins of Harvest (formerly of Hanceville) will be 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7th at Hopewell Cemetery in Hanceville. Reverend Randy Evers will be officiating. Visitation for the public will be from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Hanceville Funeral Home on Friday prior to the service. Mrs. Perkins was born on June 24, 1950, to the late Billy Drew and Mary Eleanor (Putman) Pichelmayer in Birmingham, Alabama. She died at the age of 72 on Oct. 3, 2022, in Harvest, Alabama. Survivors include her children: Jay (Denise) Hawkins, Todd Key and Erik (Danielle) Perkins; grandchildren: Jala Vinzant, Mat Hawkins, Ailiyah Key, Amelia Perkins and Scarlett Perkins; great grandchildren: Kytes Ledbetter, Leighton Vinzant and Parker Vinzant; and sister: Christy Young.
HANCEVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#County Championship#Raiders#The Cold Springs
The Cullman Tribune

Community mourns loss of Terrell and Candace Glass

CULLMAN, Ala. – A husband and wife from Hayden, Alabama, known for their kindness and friendship, were killed Friday night, Sept. 30, in a motorcycle crash in Guntersville. Terrell and Candace Glass, both 31, were members of the Saints Motorcycle Club (MC) in Birmingham. Cullman Saints MC President Alex “Touché” Jones said he knew the couple for about a year, and they had been with the Birmingham MC for six months.   “They would ride together on their (Harley-Davidson) Street Glide on our rides,” Jones said. “Friday night, they had went to Guntersville to have dinner with one of our brothers. This is...
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: William Lee Kent

Funeral services for William “Bill” Lee Kent of Daleville, AL, formerly of Cullman, will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8th at New Prospect Baptist Church in Hanceville. Visitation for the public will be from 1 to 2 p.m. at the church on Saturday prior the funeral service. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery. Mr. Kent, who was a retired helicopter pilot for the United States Army, was relieved of his duties here on earth and flew to his heavenly home on Oct. 3, 2022. He was born on July 16, 1939, in Blount County, Alabama. Bill began his career with...
DALEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The story of Lillian Foust Mobley: 100 years and counting

A lady of great accomplishment and longevity celebrated her 100th birthday on Sept. 22, 2022. She was born on Sept. 22, 1922, to Samuel Andrew Foust and Jessie Dodson Foust. She is the oldest of 40 grandchildren. Mrs. Mobley’s Foust family came to America (i.e., Peter) just a few years after the Revolutionary War. Peter was born in Germany in June 1776. It is very fitting that the Foust family name in Germany means “lucky” or “fortunate.” That sure applies to Lillian Foust Mobley. Mrs. Lillian’s parents were married in 1921. They moved several times in the 1920s and 30s. So, their...
CULLMAN, AL
AL.com

Body of north Alabama man missing for 2 months found in Blount County

The body of a north Alabama man who disappeared for nearly a month was found Friday in Blount County following a tip, authorities said Wednesday. Human remains found near the Town of Susan Moore were positively identified by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences as those of James Tracy Denson, who was last seen alive Aug. 6 in Guntersville and reported missing Sept. 2, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said.
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Larry Leroy Ragsdale

Larry Leroy Ragsdale of Cullman passed away on Sunday, Oct. 2, at Cullman Regional Medical Center of heart failure following a long period of illness and pain.  He was born the second of three sons to Melda Ponder Ragsdale and Carlton Cornell Ragsdale on March 21, 1941, in Cullman, Alabama.  He was preceded in death by his parents and his younger brother Ronnie Ragsdale. He attended East Elementary School and Cullman High School where he played varsity football for one year, receiving a busted nose from his old pal Eddie Peinhardt (quite by accident!).  His lifelong high school friends have remained...
CULLMAN, AL
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Federal Grants Come Through for Trio of VFDs in Cullman (AL)

Oct. 5—Beyond the two paid municipal departments in the cities of Hanceville and Cullman, first-response fire coverage for most of Cullman County comes from one of the 26 volunteer fire departments that operate with no subsidized backing from any connected local government entity. Fire dues from residents within each...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Family fun returns with the Cullman County Fair Oct. 6-15

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Fair, a premier county event recognized throughout the region as one of the South’s best, returns Thursday evening, Oct. 6, at 5 p.m. with its opening ceremony. The fair is officially a “senior citizen,” celebrating its 68th year under the Cullman Lions Club’s leadership at the club’s best estimate.   Fair hours and highlights (according to the online calendar as of Oct. 5) include:  Thursday, Oct. 6 5-10 p.m.  Tiny and Petite Fair Princess Pageant at the Coca-Cola Theater at 7 p.m.  Friday, Oct. 7 5-10 p.m.  Saturday, Oct. 8 2-10 p.m.  Miniature horse show in Tri Green Arena at 6...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Candlelight Walking Tour provides Cullman history highlights

CULLMAN, Ala. – Julie Burks and Michael Sullins hosted the Oktoberfest Candlelight Walking Tour on Thursday evening beginning under the statue of Cullman founder John G. Cullmann. With well over 100 walkers hungry for local history joining the pair along the path, the tour guides weaved tales from the 1930s along Second Avenue Northeast and U.S. Highway 278.  Traffic lights are coming to Cullman  In April of 1931, six traffics lights, similar in type to those in the big city of Birmingham, are reported to be on their way to Cullman. The lights were placed at the intersection of Bee Line Highway...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Hugh Earl Burks

Funeral service for Hugh Earl Burks, 76, of Vinemont will be at 12 noon, Tuesday, Oct. 4th, 2022, at Cullman Funeral Home Chapel with interment in Burning Tree Cemetery and Pastor Phillip Ashley officiating.  The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 10 a.m. – 12 noon. Cullman Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Mr. Burks passed away Friday, Sept. 30th, 2022, at his residence.  He was born March 30, 1946, to Earlie Hue & Effie Mae Sloan Burks.  He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters: Wanda Holcombe, Ann Bennett Graves; brother: Harold Allen Burks; daughter-in-law: Jennifer Duran Burks. Survivors include his wife of 51 years: Jackie Spradlin Burks; sons: Kevin Hugh Burks, Jason Lee (Michael Montgomery) Burks; brother: A.G. (Faye) Burks; sisters: Alice (Jerry) White, Imogene McClendon; grandchildren: Connor Hugh Burks, Hannah Laine Burks, Magdalen Claire Burks, Nora Olivia Burks, Emerson Rose Burks; nieces, nephews, family and friends.
VINEMONT, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
583K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy