ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moraine, OH

4-vehicle crash on Ohio interstate kills inmate; others hurt

By CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JKxiY_0iKmXWfe00

KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (10/3) 03:20

MORAINE, Ohio (AP) — A four-vehicle crash on an Ohio interstate claimed the life of a jail inmate and injured others who were assigned to a highway litter cleanup detail, authorities said.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash on I-75 south of the exit for the University of Dayton was reported shortly after 11 a.m. Monday.

A box truck struck the sheriff's office transport van, which crossed the roadway, struck a concrete barrier and then was hit by two other vehicles, said Lt. Geoffrey Freeman, the Dayton Daily News reported . One inmate was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck said in a statement that three inmate workers and a sheriff's deputy were treated at local hospitals and released. Two uninjured inmate workers were returned to the jail "where they received mental health counseling," the statement said.

The name of the inmate killed in the crash wasn't immediately released pending notification of relatives. The highway patrol's Dayton post is investigating the crash.

Comments / 1

Related
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Ohio inmate killed while picking up litter

A deputy with the Solid Waste Litter Program was in a marked Sheriff's Office transport van behind a group of inmates who had volunteered to pick up trash from the side of I-75 southbound. Just after 11 a.m., a box truck veered off the lane and struck the rear of the transport van, pushing it into the inmates. The van then struck a concrete barrier and hit two other vehicles.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WANE-TV

Traffic stop in Ohio leads to arrests for fentanyl possession

CELINA, Ohio (WANE) Police arrested two Celina, Ohio men following a traffic stop after what appears to be fentanyl was discovered in their vehicle. Tuesday just before 7 p.m. a Mercer County Sheriff’s Department deputy pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation near the intersection of Fort Recovery Minster Road and U.S. 127. The deputy called for a K-9 unit and saw the passenger, identified as Dustin Kitchen, 27, try to hide something according to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department.
CELINA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Cars
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
County
Montgomery County, OH
City
Moraine, OH
State
Ohio State
Moraine, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Accidents
Montgomery County, OH
Accidents
Montgomery County, OH
Crime & Safety
WLWT 5

Inmate dead, others injured after crash along Ohio interstate

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio — An inmate has died after several inmates and a sheriff's deputy were hit by a car along Interstate 75 on Monday. It happened around 11:03 a.m. when a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Deputy assigned to the Montgomery County Solid Waste Litter Program said he and several inmates were hit by another vehicle along I-75 near Edwin C. Moses Boulevard.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on US 50 in Clermont County

MILFORD, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on US 50 in Clermont County. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health Counseling#The Inmate#Traffic Accident#Kdka Tv#The University Of Dayton#The Dayton Daily News
WDTN

Search underway for missing Beavercreek teen

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office has asked the community to be on the lookout for a missing teen in the Beavercreek area. According to a release by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, 17-year-old Danasia Johnson-Dennis ran away from her home in Beavercreek Township. Authorities believe that Danasia may be staying with […]
BEAVERCREEK, OH
wktn.com

Drivers Treated at Scene of Crash Monday Afternoon

Two drivers escaped with minor injuries after a crash that occurred this past Monday afternoon in the 15,000 block of U.S. 68 south of Kenton. According to information from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, Daniel Wildermuth, of Lewistown, attempted to pass a truck pulling farm equipment and being operated by Seth Creamer, of Kenton, at the same time that vehicle was turning left.
KENTON, OH
dayton247now.com

8-year-old and a 5-year-old hit by van after exiting school bus

UPDATE: Captain Flagg with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office told Dayton 24/7 Now's Bryn Caswell that an 8-year-old and a 5-year-old were struck by a van after getting off of their school bus on Tuesday afternoon. "We were dispatched out here just before 4 o'clock this afternoon on the report...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
peakofohio.com

New Bremen couple arrested after traffic stop at Indian Lake

Washington Township Police made a felony drug bust last week during a traffic stop. Tollie Hicks, 52, of New Bremen was stopped for speed on State Route 235 near County Road 91. As officers approached the vehicle a white substance was seen being thrown out of the car. Hicks was...
NEW BREMEN, OH
WKRC

18-year-old found dead in second floor hotel hallway

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WKRC) - One person was found dead in a Fairfield hotel hallway on Sunday. Fairfield Police and Fire Departments responded to a report of a shooting at the Holiday Inn Express shortly before 5:30 a.m. An 18-year-old man was found dead in the second floor hallway. The circumstances...
FAIRFIELD, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
82K+
Followers
31K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy