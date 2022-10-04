ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarrant County, TX

Tarrant County Sheriff investigating in-custody death

By Julia Falcon
 2 days ago

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Tarrant County Sherriff's Office is investigating a death that happened in-custody.

On Sept. 24, Shamond Lewis was booked into the Dallas County Jail for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

On Sept. 23, he was transported to Parkland Memorial Hospital after a medical episode at the Dallas County Jail. There were no further details about Lewis' condition.

Lewis, 24, was pronounced dead on Sept. 30 at PMH.

