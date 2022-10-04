Read full article on original website
Related
NBCMontana
MSU kicks off Homecoming downtown this Friday
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana State University's Homecoming pep rally is slated for this Friday downtown. MSU and the Downtown Bozeman Association will host the pep rally and festivities at the intersection of Main Street and Willson Avenue. Participants include coach Brent Vigen, 2022 football team captains, Champ, the Spirit...
NBCMontana
Bozeman 'M' lights up this Tuesday
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana State "M" will light up this Tuesday night from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Each year, a crew of ASMSU student leaders hike dozens of non-flammable LED lights to line the M's perimeter. The Bozeman Fire Department says there is no need to call...
NBCMontana
Bozeman to celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day on Peets Hill
MISSOULA, MT — The city of Bozeman, along with Mountain Time Arts, Montana State University and Extreme History Project will celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day at Peets Hill on Monday. The event kicks off at 6 p.m. with speeches and a round dance. Patti Baldes will perform “Rematriate” with women...
NBCMontana
Old Gardiner Road in Yellowstone to be opened by Nov. 1
MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. — Yellowstone National Park, along with the Federal Highway Administration, have determined that the Old Gardiner Road will open regular traffic no later than Nov. 1. "The two-lane project will be extended up to two weeks to ensure over 5,000 feet of guardrail are properly...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBCMontana
Missing hunter found dead near Truman Gulch
MISSOULA, MT — The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office has identified the missing hunter and determined his cause of death. Officials report the hunter was 65-year-old Joseph Raymond Balyeat from Bozeman and his death was due to natural causes. A missing hunter was found dead in the Truman Gulch area...
NBCMontana
New parking garage moves forward in Bozeman
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Gallatin County Commission and the city of Bozeman came to an agreement on Tuesday night to move forward with an outline of a new parking garage. The parking garage is expected to be built behind the Gallatin County Courthouse which is on 3rd Avenue and West Mendenhall Street.
NBCMontana
Bozeman library receives $50,000 gift toward renovations
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Bozeman Public Library received a $50,000 donation from First Security Bank toward renovations that are part of a campaign to improve library service in the Gallatin Valley. Renovations began last month and include new learning labs, quiet reading areas, a small recording studio and a...
NBCMontana
Gallatin Co. reduces office hours for 2 offices
MISSOULA, MT — Gallatin County announced two of its offices will be temporarily reducing hours due to staffing shortages. The Gallatin County Justice Court and 911 Records new public hours will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Staff will still be working from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m....
RELATED PEOPLE
NBCMontana
Bozeman firefighters respond to home attic fire
MISSOULA, Mont. — Bozeman fire officials responded to an attic fire coming from a duplex on Monday morning. The call came in around 8:30 a.m. for thick smoke reported from a building on the 500 block of North 19th Avenue. Crews arrived on the scene and attacked the blaze,...
Comments / 0