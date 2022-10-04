ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNBC

83% of workers have seen or experienced quiet firing—7 signs to look for

If you've noticed your boss isn't acknowledging your hard work and contributions like they used to, they might be quiet firing you. According to Team Building, a team development company, quiet firing is a "passive-aggressive approach to performance management." This concept can show up in different ways — both deliberately and inadvertently. Instead of outright firing employees, these managers will make the workplace as unpleasant as possible, by encouraging employees to quit or neglecting them through lack of feedback or resources.
Stacy Ann

Opinion: There Are Often Early Warning Signs A Manipulator Is Trying Their Victims

When I was young, I was always taught that physical abuse was the only thing really wrong in a relationship and that if someone ever hit me it was time to walk away. I wasn’t informed about the devastating effects of psychological abuse, or how manipulation could manifest in many different ways, which made me an extremely easy target for several controlling relationships.
kalkinemedia.com

Six ways you may consider while preparing for recession

When tough times descend, our natural fight-or-flight tendency comes to the fore. A financial doom like a recession is also a situation that forces us to be worried and defensive. For instance, a recession in the economy brings tough times for people. When two consecutive quarters mark negative growth, a...
Inc.com

Want a Good Relationship with Your Boss? Leave Ego at the Door

Recently, I've worked with two successful, ambitious, high-performing executives who are facing the same challenge. They excel at maintaining productive, positive relationships with the people they lead, but cannot do the same with their own bosses. They succeed at managing down, but struggle to manage up. According to my first...
psychologytoday.com

A Common Misunderstanding That Leads Couples Into Conflict

There are several types of support that relationship partners commonly offer each other: emotional, tangible, and informational. It is not uncommon for there to be a mismatch between the kind of support one partner seeks and the kind of support their partner offers. Learning to discuss explicitly the kinds of...
Inc.com

The Biggest Leadership Lesson from the Biggest Patagonia Donation

Imagine you're an exec with plenty of money, deciding what to do with the very successful privately-held company you founded. If you're Yvon Chouinard, founder of Patagonia, you donate it to perpetually support the environmental causes you believe in. All $3 billion worth. For leaders, there is so much pressure...
Inc.com

Why You Should Never Build a Product Before Finding a Customer That Wants It

Serial Entrepreneur Ron Ben-Zeev has built companies in multiple industries, including cloud software and real estate. Yet his current company, World Housing Solution--a three-time Inc. 5000 honoree based in Sanford, Florida--almost failed because Ben-Zeev didn't follow a fundamental rule of entrepreneurship.--Ron Ben-Zeev, as told to Steven Weiss. About 11 years...
ohmymag.co.uk

Covid-19: Experts warn of new symptom as 'devastating' wave hits Britain

Health experts in the UK are raising alarm over a possible ‘devastating’ wave of Covid-19 this autumn. This warning is coming on the back of a 14% increase in the number of Covid-19 positive cases in the week ending September 20, the first sustained rise since mid-July, according to the Office for National Statistics. The cause of the new wave is not certain, but experts say the government’s guidelines on symptoms could be misleading as many people may be spreading the virus without knowing.
marketplace.org

The economy is acting weird. Not even economists can fully say why.

It seems we’re living in an economy that doesn’t make so much sense. There are so many contradictory trends swirling. Interest rates are rising, yet employment is robust, as is spending. “Things have not moved in concert the way that they have in the past,” said Damon Jones,...
psychologytoday.com

Understanding the 5 Stages of Adult Development

The stages of adult development provide perspective on oneself and what actions are needed to improve. Only through transformation can people truly move from one stage of human development to another. The majority of people exist in Stage 3, the "Socialized Mind," where they are influenced by family, society, or...
psychologytoday.com

Think Your People Are “Quiet Quitting?" Think Again.

Organizational labels are masking real problems with work. People don’t just need a paycheck; they want meaning and purpose. Clear goals and expectations set people up for success. The work of management ultimately is the work of human connection. If there is one thing that I dislike about this...
nypressnews.com

The time you take statins can risk levels becoming ‘too high’ – NHS

After pooling together 11 articles for the meta-analysis, an overall picture emerged. Short-acting statins are “significantly more effective” in lowering LDL (the “bad” cholesterol) levels when they are administered in the evening, rather than the morning, the researchers found. Long-acting statins, on the other hand, had...
