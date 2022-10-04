Read full article on original website
CNBC
83% of workers have seen or experienced quiet firing—7 signs to look for
If you've noticed your boss isn't acknowledging your hard work and contributions like they used to, they might be quiet firing you. According to Team Building, a team development company, quiet firing is a "passive-aggressive approach to performance management." This concept can show up in different ways — both deliberately and inadvertently. Instead of outright firing employees, these managers will make the workplace as unpleasant as possible, by encouraging employees to quit or neglecting them through lack of feedback or resources.
Opinion: There Are Often Early Warning Signs A Manipulator Is Trying Their Victims
When I was young, I was always taught that physical abuse was the only thing really wrong in a relationship and that if someone ever hit me it was time to walk away. I wasn’t informed about the devastating effects of psychological abuse, or how manipulation could manifest in many different ways, which made me an extremely easy target for several controlling relationships.
'Quiet quitting is not for us': Black employees share why quiet quitting is not for people of color — and why they're outright quitting instead
People of color have historically had to work harder for professional success. Black employees told Insider why they're rejecting "quiet quitting."
Rising cases of variants BQ.1 and XBB could make COVID drugs all but useless, study finds
As colder weather sets in, public health experts are keeping a close eye on COVID-19 variants that could spell doom and gloom this winter, just like omicron did last year. Yet these nascent variants that are rapidly spreading abroad have an evil twist that omicron lacked: an ability to evade the drugs that humans have developed to fight the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
kalkinemedia.com
Six ways you may consider while preparing for recession
When tough times descend, our natural fight-or-flight tendency comes to the fore. A financial doom like a recession is also a situation that forces us to be worried and defensive. For instance, a recession in the economy brings tough times for people. When two consecutive quarters mark negative growth, a...
Some Workers Aren't Just 'Quiet Quitting' — They're 'Fast Quitting' and Leaving Companies Earlier Than Ever Before
Quitting isn't just 'quiet,' new data from LinkedIn's Economic Graph team found that more workers are quitting their jobs before the one-year mark.
Inc.com
Want a Good Relationship with Your Boss? Leave Ego at the Door
Recently, I've worked with two successful, ambitious, high-performing executives who are facing the same challenge. They excel at maintaining productive, positive relationships with the people they lead, but cannot do the same with their own bosses. They succeed at managing down, but struggle to manage up. According to my first...
psychologytoday.com
A Common Misunderstanding That Leads Couples Into Conflict
There are several types of support that relationship partners commonly offer each other: emotional, tangible, and informational. It is not uncommon for there to be a mismatch between the kind of support one partner seeks and the kind of support their partner offers. Learning to discuss explicitly the kinds of...
Inc.com
The Biggest Leadership Lesson from the Biggest Patagonia Donation
Imagine you're an exec with plenty of money, deciding what to do with the very successful privately-held company you founded. If you're Yvon Chouinard, founder of Patagonia, you donate it to perpetually support the environmental causes you believe in. All $3 billion worth. For leaders, there is so much pressure...
Inc.com
Why You Should Never Build a Product Before Finding a Customer That Wants It
Serial Entrepreneur Ron Ben-Zeev has built companies in multiple industries, including cloud software and real estate. Yet his current company, World Housing Solution--a three-time Inc. 5000 honoree based in Sanford, Florida--almost failed because Ben-Zeev didn't follow a fundamental rule of entrepreneurship.--Ron Ben-Zeev, as told to Steven Weiss. About 11 years...
ohmymag.co.uk
Covid-19: Experts warn of new symptom as 'devastating' wave hits Britain
Health experts in the UK are raising alarm over a possible ‘devastating’ wave of Covid-19 this autumn. This warning is coming on the back of a 14% increase in the number of Covid-19 positive cases in the week ending September 20, the first sustained rise since mid-July, according to the Office for National Statistics. The cause of the new wave is not certain, but experts say the government’s guidelines on symptoms could be misleading as many people may be spreading the virus without knowing.
marketplace.org
The economy is acting weird. Not even economists can fully say why.
It seems we’re living in an economy that doesn’t make so much sense. There are so many contradictory trends swirling. Interest rates are rising, yet employment is robust, as is spending. “Things have not moved in concert the way that they have in the past,” said Damon Jones,...
psychologytoday.com
Understanding the 5 Stages of Adult Development
The stages of adult development provide perspective on oneself and what actions are needed to improve. Only through transformation can people truly move from one stage of human development to another. The majority of people exist in Stage 3, the "Socialized Mind," where they are influenced by family, society, or...
psychologytoday.com
Think Your People Are “Quiet Quitting?" Think Again.
Organizational labels are masking real problems with work. People don’t just need a paycheck; they want meaning and purpose. Clear goals and expectations set people up for success. The work of management ultimately is the work of human connection. If there is one thing that I dislike about this...
Inc.com
Cutting Down on Meetings Could Save Your Company $25,000 Per Employee Each Year
If you’ve ever heard your employees complain that “this meeting could have been an email,” you should listen. Spending too much time in a conference room or on a Zoom call could be costing your company. Cutting down on unnecessary meetings could save your business an estimated...
'Stealth Layoffs' Reportedly Set To Increase As Recession Fears Grow
"Big Law" doesn't lay you off, exactly.
According to Companies Undergoing a 6-Month Experiment, a Four-Day Workweek Does not Decrease Productivity
nypressnews.com
The time you take statins can risk levels becoming ‘too high’ – NHS
After pooling together 11 articles for the meta-analysis, an overall picture emerged. Short-acting statins are “significantly more effective” in lowering LDL (the “bad” cholesterol) levels when they are administered in the evening, rather than the morning, the researchers found. Long-acting statins, on the other hand, had...
Opinion: Seemingly Insignificant Behaviors Have The Potential Of Evolving Into Red Flags
Most of us are able to look back on our relationships and identify behaviors that were red flags. That’s great, but it’s easy to look back on red flags because they are often blatant.
