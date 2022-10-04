ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Governor again suspends Georgia gas taxes into mid-November

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s governor is extending the suspension of the state’s motor fuel tax through Nov. 11.

Gov. Brian Kemp on Monday signed an executive order extending the suspension for a fifth time, meaning the suspension will be in place through the Nov. 8 election when Kemp, a Republican, seeks another term against Democrat Stacey Abrams.

Kemp previously signed a law in March that passed with broad bipartisan support, suspending the state’s gas tax through May 31. Kemp signed additional extensions in May, July, August and September.

The order also suspends the state sales tax on train locomotive fuel.

Under state law, Kemp can suspend taxes as long as state lawmakers ratify the action the next time they meet.

Georgia’s gasoline price normally includes a federal tax of 18.4 cents per gallon and a state tax of 29.1 cents per gallon. A number of counties and the city of Atlanta also charge taxes. Federal taxes on diesel fuel are 24.4 cents per gallon, while Georgia’s tax on diesel is 32.6 cents per gallon.

Kemp’s extension comes as gas prices begin to creep up after hitting recent lows last month. According to motorist group AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in Georgia was $3.17 on Monday. That’s down about 17 cents in a month, but up about a nickel from a week ago. While the national average is now $3.80, Georgia is one of eight states in the South, with average gas prices below $3.25 a gallon.

A gallon of diesel fuel is averaging $4.57 a gallon, down 17 cents in the last month.

The suspension costs the state more than $150 million a month in tax revenue, with Kemp estimating the amount of forgone tax revenue at $800 million so far. Kemp plans to backfill the money for road building using some of the $6.6 billion in state surplus.

Kemp, who has blamed President Joe Biden for inflation and high gas prices, seeks to tie Abrams to the unpopular president. Abrams has called for Kemp to commit to suspending the gas tax through the end of the year.

The price of oil has risen dramatically around the world since Russian President Vladimir Putin began amassing troops on Ukraine’s border and then invaded the eastern European country.

Comments / 0

Related
Government Technology

Georgia Health-Care Company Breach Impacts 54K Inmates

(TNS) — A Forsyth County company that provides healthcare for people inside correctional facilities nationwide was the target of a recent data breach, leaving tens of thousands of incarcerated people at risk of having their identities stolen. CorrectHealth reported the breach and notified the 54,000 affected inmates in late...
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Voting rights experts analyze Georgia Senate race

ATLANTA (WSAV) — Georgia is less than two weeks away from early voting and the last day to register to vote for the midterm is Oct. 11. But all eyes are on the Peach State’s highly contested Senate race that could shift the balance of power in Washington. Georgia’s Senate race is heating up this […]
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Verify: Two claims made by Gov. Brian Kemp during Town Hall

ATLANTA — Last night, political candidates gathered for a Town Hall meeting at Clark Atlanta University and responded to questions from constituents. But how accurate are their claims?. In this story, we break down two claims by Governor Brian Kemp, which focus on gun ownership and unemployment. THE QUESTION.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Traffic
Local
Georgia Government
13WMAZ

2 candidates vying for Georgia House District 144

MACON, Ga. — Two candidates are vying for Georgia District House 144 seat. Dale Washburn is the Republican candidate, and Nettie B. Conner is the Democratic candidate. The winner will replace Republican incumbent Danny Mathis. The district covers 3 counties including parts of Macon-Bibb, Monroe, and Jones counties. Washburn...
JONES COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Wawa announces plan to expand to Southern and Coastal Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Wednesday Wawa announced plans to spread its wings to Southern and Coastal Georgia. Current plans are for Wawa to open its first Georgia store in 2024 with the potential for up to 20 stores in the market in the future.  Jennifer Wolf, External Public Relations Supervisor of Wawa, Inc. told WSAV […]
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Wisconsin judge blocks absentee ballot spoiling

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge is prohibiting voters from canceling their original absentee ballot and casting a new one, siding with a conservative group created by prominent Republicans that said the practice known as ballot spoiling is illegal. The ruling Wednesday from a Waukesha County judge who was a former Republican attorney general comes as voters in the battleground state are submitting their absentee ballots for the Nov. 8 election. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican Sen. Ron Johnson are both on the ballot. Restoring Integrity and Trust in Elections filed the lawsuit on behalf of Brookfield voter...
WISCONSIN STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Ag Commissioner: I can't ban controversial farming practice

ATLANTA - Georgia’s Agriculture Commissioner said his hands are tied if critics expect his help to end a controversial method of farming. It’s called soil amendment spraying, a practice the FOX 5 I-Team has been looking into for months now. "A lot of the public wants us to...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Brian Kemp
Person
Stacey Abrams
Person
Joe Biden
11Alive

Issues continue with Georgia's cash assistance program

UNION CITY, Ga. — Georgians receiving government benefits are still having issues accessing cash payments doled out by the state. Many 11Alive viewers have reached out wanting answers on how to access and use the money. Edwin Robinson is one of thousands of Georgians eligible for the cash assistance...
UNION CITY, GA
The Associated Press

18 months in prison for man who threatened Colorado official

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska man was sentenced Thursday to 18 months in prison for online threats he made against Colorado’s top elections official, in one of the first cases brought by a federal task force devoted to protecting elections workers nationwide from rising threats. Travis Ford was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Lincoln, where he lives, after pleading guilty earlier this year to sending threats to Secretary of State Jena Griswold on social media. It was the first guilty plea obtained by the U.S. Justice Department’s Election Threats Task Force, which was launched last year after the 2020 presidential election, citing the potential effect on democracy of threats against election officials and workers. Griswold is a national advocate for elections security who has received thousands of threats over her insistence that the 2020 election was secure and that former President Donald Trump’s claims it was stolen from him are false. After serving his prison term, Ford must complete a year of supervision. He must report to a federal prison that will be named later on Jan. 11.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Gas Prices#Politics State#Politics Governor#Republican#Democrat
lanereport.com

Fiber optic internet provider Accelecom acquires Georgia Public Web

Accelecom, a wholesale and business fiber provider based in Louisville, completed its acquisition of Georgia Public Web, a leading regional broadband provider with more than 20 years of experience operating carrier-grade fiber optic networks in the Southeastern region. This addition will enable Accelecom to enhance state-of-the-art fiber-optic services to enterprise...
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

SNAP benefits increasing 12.5% to offset inflation for 530,000 Georgians

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - – Starting October 1, to offset inflation, SNAP benefits in Georgia increased 12.5%. More than 530,000 households participate in Georgia’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), according to the Georgia Department of Human Services. “I was shocked, I was happy, I said Thank...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Gas Price
The Associated Press

Kari Lake walks back 'rare and legal' abortion comment

PHOENIX (AP) — A spokesman for Kari Lake said Tuesday the Republican candidate for Arizona governor didn’t mean to suggest abortion should be legal, saying she’s not calling for changes to abortion laws weeks after a judge ruled that prosecutors can enforce a near-total ban on terminating pregnancies. In her most expansive comments on abortion since the ruling last month, Lake told a Phoenix talk radio host that it should be “rare and legal” before saying twice that it should be “rare but safe.” Ross Trumble, a spokesman for Lake, said she meant to say only “rare but safe.” “You know, it would be really wonderful if abortion was rare and legal — the way they said it before, remember? Rare but safe, rare but safe, I think is what they said,” Lake told conservative host Mike Broomhead on KTAR radio. “It’d be really wonderful if that’s how it turned out. But that’s not what they want, Mike. They don’t want rare but safe.” Lake appeared to be referring to former President Bill Clinton’s famous line that abortion should be “safe, legal and rare.”
ARIZONA STATE
townandtourist.com

Does It Snow in Georgia? (Average Snowfall & Temperature)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Don’t head to Georgia expecting to find a whiteout blizzard. The southern latitude of this US state makes that highly unlikely. However, if you time your visit right, you might find yourself treated to a winter wonderland. The chances of encountering enough snow to do more than lightly dust the ground are best in the northern mountainous regions of the state.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Texas executes inmate who fought prayer, touch rules

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — A Texas death row inmate whose case redefined the role of spiritual advisers in death chambers nationwide was executed Wednesday, despite the efforts of a district attorney to stop his lethal injection. John Henry Ramirez, 38, was executed at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. He was convicted of killing 46-year-old Pablo Castro in 2004, as he took out the trash while working at a convenience store in Corpus Christi. In March, the U.S. Supreme Court sided with Ramirez, saying states must accommodate the wishes of death row inmates who want to have their faith leaders pray and touch them during their executions. In the execution chamber, his spiritual adviser, Dana Moore, placed his right hand on the inmate’s chest, and held it there for the duration. With his back to witnesses, Moore offered a brief prayer.
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
536K+
Post
544M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy