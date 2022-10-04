ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

After Joe Biden Accused N. Korea of Violating Sanctions, the Nation Will Release a New Sub That Fires Ballistic Missiles

Recently, reports have surfaced indicating that images have been revealed of the Sinpo South Shipyard on the east coast of North Korea. The images were taken on Sep. 18, 2022. The reports allege that there were "six barges and vessels gathered around the construction hall quay." The new vessel is a submarine that can purportedly carry missiles. [i]
Reuters

U.S. VP Harris says N.Korea's missile test was destabilising

PANMUNJOM, South Korea, Sept 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said on Thursday North Korea's recent missile test was destabilising as she visited the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas a day after the reclusive North's test launch of two short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast.
Daily Mail

Australia condemns North Korea after the rogue nuclear-armed nation fired a ballistic missile over Japan in a 'reckless' act of aggression

Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong has condemned North Korea's launch of a ballistic missile over Japan as a 'reckless and unacceptable act' that threatens the security of Australia's neighbours and partners. The test missile was the first to overfly Japan since 2017. The Japanese government warned citizens to take cover...
KSLTV

North Korea launches missile over Japan, sending residents to shelter

(CNN) — Japan urged residents to take shelter early Tuesday morning after North Korea fired at least one ballistic missile over the north of the country in an escalation of Pyongyang’s missile tests that prompted immediate backlash from Tokyo. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) confirmed the...
KESQ

Seoul: North Korea fires another missile toward sea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has launched a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the launch was made Thursday morning but gave no further details like how far the weapon flew. Thursday’s launch came two days...
The Associated Press

Europe hails united stand over Russia's war in Ukraine

PRAGUE (AP) — Leaders across Europe hailed on Thursday their united front against Russia’s war on Ukraine at a summit that also saw the heads of old foes Turkey and Armenia meet face-to-face for the first time since they agreed last year to put decades of bitterness behind them. The inaugural summit of the European Political Community brought together the 27 European Union member countries, aspiring partners in the Balkans and Eastern Europe, as well as neighbors like Britain — the only country to have left the EU. Russia was the one major European power not invited to the gathering at Prague Castle along with Belarus, its neighbor and supporter in the war against Ukraine; a conflict fueling an energy crisis and high inflation that are wreaking havoc on Europe’s economies. “Leaders leave this summit with greater collective resolve to stand up to Russian aggression. What we have seen in Prague is a forceful show of solidarity with Ukraine, and for the principles of freedom and democracy,” said U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss.
Axios

U.S. slams Beijing and Moscow after latest North Korean missile tests

The U.S. ambassador to the UN accused Beijing and Moscow of "enabling" North Korea's military after it fired two more ballistic missiles on Thursday following a Security Council meeting on the country's recent launches. Why it matters: Thursday's launch was the sixth in 12 days, occurring after the U.S. redeployed...
World

Japan reacts to North Korean missile overhead

North Korea launched a missile over Japan this morning, for the first time since 2017. Alerts went off in Tokyo and other northern cities at 7:30 a.m., and there was fear and confusion about how to take cover. From Tokyo, reporter Thisanka Siripala tells host Carolyn Beeler about the reaction to the missile launch, and how Japanese leaders are responding.
AOL Corp

North Korea launches second missile this week amid US and South Korean drills

North Korea fired an unspecified ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Thursday morning local time, just two days after Pyongyang sent an intermediate-range ballistic missile flying over Japan, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said. About 40 missiles have been launched by North Korea this year, including six...
The Hill

North Korea condemns US, South Korea military drills

North Korea on Thursday pushed back at the U.S. military’s recent activity in the region, calling it a “serious threat to the stability” of the Korean Peninsula.  It marked the first time Pyongyang has responded publicly since the country began its most recent round of missile launches on Sept. 24.  The isolated nation fired two more…
americanmilitarynews.com

Videos: Ballistic missile explodes in South Korea

A South Korean ballistic missile malfunctioned during takeoff and fell back to the ground in a massive explosion on Wednesday. The South Korean military decided to conduct multiple ballistic missile tests on Wednesday in response to a North Korean missile launch on Tuesday. The South Korean Yonhap News Agency reported South Korean and U.S. forces together launched four MGM-140 Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) tactical ballistic missiles into the ocean off their east coast.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

US kills 3 Islamic State leaders in 2 Syria operations

WASHINGTON — (AP) — U.S. forces killed three senior Islamic State leaders in two separate military operations in Syria Thursday, including a rare ground raid in a portion of the northeast that is controlled by the Syrian regime, U.S. officials said. According to officials, U.S. special operations forces...
Hays Post

🎥White House unveils artificial intelligence 'Bill of Rights'

WASHINGTON (AP) —The Biden administration unveiled a set of far-reaching goals Tuesday aimed at averting harms caused by the rise of artificial intelligence systems, including guidelines for how to protect people’s personal data and limit surveillance. (Click below to watch the announcement) The Blueprint for an AI Bill...
Hays Post

Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

