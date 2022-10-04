Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy OhioTravel MavenAkron, OH
This Place in Westlake, Ohio Offers Great ScallopsIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
4 Places To Get Burgers in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Cleveland Sight Center Receives Gift of Art
Joseph O’Sickey (1918-2013) was a prominent artist of thhe 20th-century Cleveland school, known for his evocative paintings of garden scenes. His wife, Algesa O’Sickey (1918-2006), was an accomplished artist as well. Now the Estate of Joseph and Algesa O’Sickey has donated 22 works by Joseph O’Sickey, including oversized...
PHOTOSTREAM: Art-Inspired Performance by Dr. Lady J @ CIA by Anastasia Pantsios
On the final weekend of the second FRONT International Triennial, electrifyingly creative local drag artists Dr. Lady J performed at the Cleveland Institute of Art’s student lounge in front of a FRONT installation called Joy(FULL) by CIA alum Loraine Lynn. Her self-designed and constructed costume played off the installations colorful fiber shapes intended to be touched and to “incite joy.”
Three Area Artists Create “A Painter’s Table” at Waterloo Arts
Sun 10/23 @ 2-4PM This month at Waterloo Arts, visitors will see the work of three fairly well-known and much-shown area artists, doing something different — and collaborative. Painters Katy Richards and Nikki Woods, and multi-media artist Corrie Slawson have put together a show called A Painter’s Table, centering...
Charlie Mosbrook Brings His Open Mics to Coventry’s Made Cleveland
Made Cleveland, an artisan market that formerly hosted a pop-up shop in Coventry Village, has now installed itself in the former City Buddha space there. But its spaciousness not only provides room to show work by dozens of local artisans, it also offers space to present a calendar of special events to activate another piece of Coventry Road.
14th Annual LoveMuffinPalooza Raises Money for Cancer Support Nonprofit
Local musician Adam Rich has been hosting his LoveMuffinPalooza event, named after his record label Love Muffin Records, since 2008. In that time, its format and goal have evolved, from a multi-day festival that raised money for the bands to a benefit with a raffle for charity. And since 2012, it’s benefited The Gathering Place, a local organization that provides support and service for people and families dealing with cancer.
Podcast Series Features NE Ohio Jazz & Classical Musicians
Liz Huff is a singer/actor/educator who’s done musical theater, opera and jazz. Bruce Gigax was the long-time audio engineer (now retired) for The Cleveland Orchestra. What duo could be better qualified to host a podcast spotlighting the area’s jazz and classical artists? So the duo cofounded And Now the Music to spotlight some of that talent with interviews and performances.
PHOTOSTREAM: University Heights Fall Festival by Anastasia Pantsios
The 3rd annual University Heights Fall Festival in Walter Stinson park drew an all-ages crowd. There was plenty for kids to do including bounce houses, a balloon artist and pumpkin decorating. Parents could browse dozens of booths offering locally crafted, baked, painted and designed wares, or offering information on organizations working on climate issues, honing writing skills or registering people to vote. There were performances by Cleveland Heights-based variety group Wizbang Theatre, singer/songwriter/guitarist Diana Chittester and popular local reggae band, Carlos Jones & the P.L.U.S. Band which had everyone up and dancing. Even some of the many dogs at the event seemed to be tapping their paws!
Ohio Shakespeare Festival Brings Musical “Legend of Sleepy Hollow” to the Stage
Washington Irving’s classic novella The Legend of Sleepy Hollow has been a popular ghost story for two centuries. Published in 1819, it has all the elements of a campfire tale — the story of a nervous schoolteacher, prone to sharing gossip and believing stories of the supernatural in the little town of Sleepy Hollow where he’s landed. But when he rides off in despair after being turned down by the girl he’s set his sights on and is confronted by a headless horseman, well, the reader can only speculate what happened. My elementary school’s 8th grade class performed a version of the story every spring, although many find it more suited to Halloween.
Summit Artspace Opens a Batch of New Shows
Fri 10/7 @ 5-7PM Visitors to Summit Artspace this Friday will find a lot that’s new. Not only are there five new exhibits, but they’re introducing new name for three of the galleries. As Summit Artspace’s Director of Artist resources Natalie Grieshammer Patrick shares in a press release, “The Intersections Gallery, Forum Gallery and Horizon Gallery reflect both their physical locations within our building and our recent gallery alignment plan, designed so that artists of diverse abilities and at specific milestones in their career have a place to show their work.”
Talespinner Children’s Theater Opens Season With Tale from the Philippines
Like most area performing arts group, Talespinner Children’s Theatre, based in the Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood, was dormant throughout 2019 and 2020, as well as most of 2021. The theater was founded in 2011 by local actress/director/costumers Alison Garrigan as the fulfillment of a long-time dream to have a professional children’s...
Registered?
History is awaiting your vote. We are approaching CoolCleveland’s 20th anniversary. Yes, agree, it’s been awesome. And the region has really come into its own in the past two decades since we started mailing out this little newsletter every Wednesday. Who could have imagined that we would have...
