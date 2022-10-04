Washington Irving’s classic novella The Legend of Sleepy Hollow has been a popular ghost story for two centuries. Published in 1819, it has all the elements of a campfire tale — the story of a nervous schoolteacher, prone to sharing gossip and believing stories of the supernatural in the little town of Sleepy Hollow where he’s landed. But when he rides off in despair after being turned down by the girl he’s set his sights on and is confronted by a headless horseman, well, the reader can only speculate what happened. My elementary school’s 8th grade class performed a version of the story every spring, although many find it more suited to Halloween.

AKRON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO