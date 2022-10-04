ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

coolcleveland.com

PHOTOSTREAM: University Heights Fall Festival by Anastasia Pantsios

The 3rd annual University Heights Fall Festival in Walter Stinson park drew an all-ages crowd. There was plenty for kids to do including bounce houses, a balloon artist and pumpkin decorating. Parents could browse dozens of booths offering locally crafted, baked, painted and designed wares, or offering information on organizations working on climate issues, honing writing skills or registering people to vote. There were performances by Cleveland Heights-based variety group Wizbang Theatre, singer/songwriter/guitarist Diana Chittester and popular local reggae band, Carlos Jones & the P.L.U.S. Band which had everyone up and dancing. Even some of the many dogs at the event seemed to be tapping their paws!
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
coolcleveland.com

Charlie Mosbrook Brings His Open Mics to Coventry’s Made Cleveland

Made Cleveland, an artisan market that formerly hosted a pop-up shop in Coventry Village, has now installed itself in the former City Buddha space there. But its spaciousness not only provides room to show work by dozens of local artisans, it also offers space to present a calendar of special events to activate another piece of Coventry Road.
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

Podcast Series Features NE Ohio Jazz & Classical Musicians

Liz Huff is a singer/actor/educator who’s done musical theater, opera and jazz. Bruce Gigax was the long-time audio engineer (now retired) for The Cleveland Orchestra. What duo could be better qualified to host a podcast spotlighting the area’s jazz and classical artists? So the duo cofounded And Now the Music to spotlight some of that talent with interviews and performances.
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

PHOTOSTREAM: Art-Inspired Performance by Dr. Lady J @ CIA by Anastasia Pantsios

On the final weekend of the second FRONT International Triennial, electrifyingly creative local drag artists Dr. Lady J performed at the Cleveland Institute of Art’s student lounge in front of a FRONT installation called Joy(FULL) by CIA alum Loraine Lynn. Her self-designed and constructed costume played off the installations colorful fiber shapes intended to be touched and to “incite joy.”
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

Three Area Artists Create “A Painter’s Table” at Waterloo Arts

Sun 10/23 @ 2-4PM This month at Waterloo Arts, visitors will see the work of three fairly well-known and much-shown area artists, doing something different — and collaborative. Painters Katy Richards and Nikki Woods, and multi-media artist Corrie Slawson have put together a show called A Painter’s Table, centering...
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

Summit Artspace Opens a Batch of New Shows

Fri 10/7 @ 5-7PM Visitors to Summit Artspace this Friday will find a lot that’s new. Not only are there five new exhibits, but they’re introducing new name for three of the galleries. As Summit Artspace’s Director of Artist resources Natalie Grieshammer Patrick shares in a press release, “The Intersections Gallery, Forum Gallery and Horizon Gallery reflect both their physical locations within our building and our recent gallery alignment plan, designed so that artists of diverse abilities and at specific milestones in their career have a place to show their work.”
AKRON, OH
wtuz.com

Polar Express Tickets on Sale

Nick McWilliams reporting – Although the weather only recently changed, the Christmas season is right around the corner. In the spirit of the holidays, the Polar Express will be back at the Dennison Depot Railroad Museum from December 1st through the 4th and the 8th through the 11th. Tickets...
DENNISON, OH
coolcleveland.com

Meet the Peer Show Winners at the Cleveland Print Room

Sat 10/8 @11AM-3PM The Cleveland Print room regularly hosts its national juried exhibition, the Peer Show, which as of 2020 began accepting artwork in media other than photography. Now the CPR is hosting its Peer Show Winners Exhibition, featuring work of the three winners of the 2021 Peer Show: Akron-based...
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

Cleveland Sight Center Receives Gift of Art

Joseph O’Sickey (1918-2013) was a prominent artist of thhe 20th-century Cleveland school, known for his evocative paintings of garden scenes. His wife, Algesa O’Sickey (1918-2006), was an accomplished artist as well. Now the Estate of Joseph and Algesa O’Sickey has donated 22 works by Joseph O’Sickey, including oversized...
CLEVELAND, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio surgeon brings precision to pumpkin carving

CLEVELAND — An Ohio plastic surgeon is carving a name for himself, and not in the traditional way. Dr. Gregory Fedele finished his plastic surgery training in 1998 and has been in private practice since. For the past six years, he's been carving highly detailed pumpkins and other squash...
CLEVELAND, OH
WLWT 5

The circus-like baseball team Savannah Bananas will be performing in Ohio

AKRON, Ohio — The Savannah Bananas will be coming to Ohio in 2023, the team announced. The circus-like baseball team are bringing Banana Ball to Canal Park in Akron on July 3, 2023. The Savannah Bananas’ mission is to make baseball fun through on-field hijinks like choreographed dances, skits...
AKRON, OH
WFMJ.com

Ohio's newest getaway lodge starts taking reservations

Ohio has a new spot for weekend getaways about an hour southeast of Columbus. The new 81-room Hocking Hills State Park Lodge & Conference Center is taking reservations for as early as Sunday, October 8, 2022. Less than a five-hour drive from Youngstown, the lodge is located near some of...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Pizza shop owner represents Cleveland in Hulu competition show

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio—Picking out a perfect package of cheese is a part of Michael LaMarca’s profession. “I always like to use a parmesan reggiano,” LaMarca said. “It's a, I think a harder cheese so, it's more, you know, has a little bit of a salty finish at the end.”
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio

If so, then you should check out these places in the state of Ohio. If you like fish and chips, you can't go wrong with this old-school joint in central Ohio. Get a fish platter, which comes with two pieces of their crispy fried fish, chips, two hushpuppies, and your choice of coleslaw or macaroni salad. They also have tasty fried shrimp, smelts, and crab cakes. If you're really hungry, Marino's offers all-you-can-eat fish on Saturdays.
OHIO STATE
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Ohio

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Ohio offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Buckeye State has to offer along the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad.
AKRON, OH

