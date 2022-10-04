Read full article on original website
coolcleveland.com
PHOTOSTREAM: University Heights Fall Festival by Anastasia Pantsios
The 3rd annual University Heights Fall Festival in Walter Stinson park drew an all-ages crowd. There was plenty for kids to do including bounce houses, a balloon artist and pumpkin decorating. Parents could browse dozens of booths offering locally crafted, baked, painted and designed wares, or offering information on organizations working on climate issues, honing writing skills or registering people to vote. There were performances by Cleveland Heights-based variety group Wizbang Theatre, singer/songwriter/guitarist Diana Chittester and popular local reggae band, Carlos Jones & the P.L.U.S. Band which had everyone up and dancing. Even some of the many dogs at the event seemed to be tapping their paws!
coolcleveland.com
Charlie Mosbrook Brings His Open Mics to Coventry’s Made Cleveland
Made Cleveland, an artisan market that formerly hosted a pop-up shop in Coventry Village, has now installed itself in the former City Buddha space there. But its spaciousness not only provides room to show work by dozens of local artisans, it also offers space to present a calendar of special events to activate another piece of Coventry Road.
coolcleveland.com
Podcast Series Features NE Ohio Jazz & Classical Musicians
Liz Huff is a singer/actor/educator who’s done musical theater, opera and jazz. Bruce Gigax was the long-time audio engineer (now retired) for The Cleveland Orchestra. What duo could be better qualified to host a podcast spotlighting the area’s jazz and classical artists? So the duo cofounded And Now the Music to spotlight some of that talent with interviews and performances.
coolcleveland.com
PHOTOSTREAM: Art-Inspired Performance by Dr. Lady J @ CIA by Anastasia Pantsios
On the final weekend of the second FRONT International Triennial, electrifyingly creative local drag artists Dr. Lady J performed at the Cleveland Institute of Art’s student lounge in front of a FRONT installation called Joy(FULL) by CIA alum Loraine Lynn. Her self-designed and constructed costume played off the installations colorful fiber shapes intended to be touched and to “incite joy.”
coolcleveland.com
Three Area Artists Create “A Painter’s Table” at Waterloo Arts
Sun 10/23 @ 2-4PM This month at Waterloo Arts, visitors will see the work of three fairly well-known and much-shown area artists, doing something different — and collaborative. Painters Katy Richards and Nikki Woods, and multi-media artist Corrie Slawson have put together a show called A Painter’s Table, centering...
Fall festivals and other things to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend, Oct. 7-9
The average high might be in the 60s these days but that doesn't mean there isn't plenty to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend! Grab a jacket and get out and enjoy one of these events.
coolcleveland.com
Summit Artspace Opens a Batch of New Shows
Fri 10/7 @ 5-7PM Visitors to Summit Artspace this Friday will find a lot that’s new. Not only are there five new exhibits, but they’re introducing new name for three of the galleries. As Summit Artspace’s Director of Artist resources Natalie Grieshammer Patrick shares in a press release, “The Intersections Gallery, Forum Gallery and Horizon Gallery reflect both their physical locations within our building and our recent gallery alignment plan, designed so that artists of diverse abilities and at specific milestones in their career have a place to show their work.”
wtuz.com
Polar Express Tickets on Sale
Nick McWilliams reporting – Although the weather only recently changed, the Christmas season is right around the corner. In the spirit of the holidays, the Polar Express will be back at the Dennison Depot Railroad Museum from December 1st through the 4th and the 8th through the 11th. Tickets...
coolcleveland.com
Meet the Peer Show Winners at the Cleveland Print Room
Sat 10/8 @11AM-3PM The Cleveland Print room regularly hosts its national juried exhibition, the Peer Show, which as of 2020 began accepting artwork in media other than photography. Now the CPR is hosting its Peer Show Winners Exhibition, featuring work of the three winners of the 2021 Peer Show: Akron-based...
coolcleveland.com
Cleveland Sight Center Receives Gift of Art
Joseph O’Sickey (1918-2013) was a prominent artist of thhe 20th-century Cleveland school, known for his evocative paintings of garden scenes. His wife, Algesa O’Sickey (1918-2006), was an accomplished artist as well. Now the Estate of Joseph and Algesa O’Sickey has donated 22 works by Joseph O’Sickey, including oversized...
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio surgeon brings precision to pumpkin carving
CLEVELAND — An Ohio plastic surgeon is carving a name for himself, and not in the traditional way. Dr. Gregory Fedele finished his plastic surgery training in 1998 and has been in private practice since. For the past six years, he's been carving highly detailed pumpkins and other squash...
WLWT 5
The circus-like baseball team Savannah Bananas will be performing in Ohio
AKRON, Ohio — The Savannah Bananas will be coming to Ohio in 2023, the team announced. The circus-like baseball team are bringing Banana Ball to Canal Park in Akron on July 3, 2023. The Savannah Bananas’ mission is to make baseball fun through on-field hijinks like choreographed dances, skits...
WFMJ.com
Ohio's newest getaway lodge starts taking reservations
Ohio has a new spot for weekend getaways about an hour southeast of Columbus. The new 81-room Hocking Hills State Park Lodge & Conference Center is taking reservations for as early as Sunday, October 8, 2022. Less than a five-hour drive from Youngstown, the lodge is located near some of...
Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad's North Pole Adventure returns to Northeast Ohio: How to buy tickets
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — Tickets for one of Northeast Ohio's favorite holiday traditions are on sale now!. In previous years, the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad Christmas train has sold out, and it is expected to be once again as one of the most sought-after holiday experiences in Northeast Ohio. SUBSCRIBE:...
‘Lovely Jackson’ is a powerful documentary about a Cleveland man wrongfully imprisoned for 39 years
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- What if you spent 39 years locked up for a murder you didn’t commit? How would you survive the brutal and hopeless day-to-day of prison life? What kind of person would you be when you came out on the other side? Rickey Jackson knows the answers to those questions. He lived it.
whbc.com
New Downtown Canton Restaurant Features ‘Mix’ of Menu Items, Outdoor Space, More
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Nearly a week in the books. It’s been busy since “Mellange” opened in the space formerly occupied by Napoli’s on Market Avenue N near Second Street in downtown Canton. The word Mellange is a French term for “to...
spectrumnews1.com
Pizza shop owner represents Cleveland in Hulu competition show
MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio—Picking out a perfect package of cheese is a part of Michael LaMarca’s profession. “I always like to use a parmesan reggiano,” LaMarca said. “It's a, I think a harder cheese so, it's more, you know, has a little bit of a salty finish at the end.”
newsnet5
Cleveland nonprofit's food truck celebrates 1 year of service, offers up delicious foods and hope
CLEVELAND — A local nonprofit is giving Northeast Ohio residents a second chance at success and bringing some serious comfort in the form of food. Lutheran Metropolitan Ministry rolled out a social enterprise food truck one year ago. It's continuing to grow in popularity while creating new opportunities each...
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio
If so, then you should check out these places in the state of Ohio. If you like fish and chips, you can't go wrong with this old-school joint in central Ohio. Get a fish platter, which comes with two pieces of their crispy fried fish, chips, two hushpuppies, and your choice of coleslaw or macaroni salad. They also have tasty fried shrimp, smelts, and crab cakes. If you're really hungry, Marino's offers all-you-can-eat fish on Saturdays.
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Ohio
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Ohio offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Buckeye State has to offer along the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad.
