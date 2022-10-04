The 3rd annual University Heights Fall Festival in Walter Stinson park drew an all-ages crowd. There was plenty for kids to do including bounce houses, a balloon artist and pumpkin decorating. Parents could browse dozens of booths offering locally crafted, baked, painted and designed wares, or offering information on organizations working on climate issues, honing writing skills or registering people to vote. There were performances by Cleveland Heights-based variety group Wizbang Theatre, singer/songwriter/guitarist Diana Chittester and popular local reggae band, Carlos Jones & the P.L.U.S. Band which had everyone up and dancing. Even some of the many dogs at the event seemed to be tapping their paws!

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO