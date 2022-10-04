ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labette County, KS

WIBW

Investigation opens after 2 decomposing bodies found in Mound Valley home

LABETTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An investigation has been opened after two decomposing bodies were found in a Mound Valley home. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says it and the Labette Co. Sheriff's Office have opened an investigation after two Mound Valley residents were found dead on Monday, Oct. 3, in the rural part of the city.
MOUND VALLEY, KS
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: escaped inmates, fatal crash in Neosho

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. – Officers say the Ottawa County Jail's sally port door was open in order to give contractors access to the facility, however, four inmates used this opportunity to escape after the OCSO says they pushed their way past jailers leading to the open sally exit. Officers say that three inmates are still unaccounted for.
NEOSHO, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: bodies discovered, murder guilty plea

LABETTE COUNTY, Kan. – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Labette County Sheriff's Office open an investigation after finding two bodies in rural Mound Valley, Kansas. On October 3, the Labette County Sheriff's Office received a call from a subject who discovered the bodies at around 8:30 a.m. Officials say the Labette County Sheriff's Office then requested KBI assistance at approximately 9:10 a.m. When officers arrived, they located the decomposing bodies of both a male and female. Deputies say they are yet to identify the bodies.
LABETTE COUNTY, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Crash on E 32nd sends one person to hospital

JOPLIN, Mo. — Thursday morning at 10:05 a.m. two vehicle crash reported near 32nd and Texas, alerting Joplin Emergency 911. Joplin Fire Station 5, Newton County Ambulance 42 and Joplin Police responded. MoDOT Emergency Response were notified. On scene we learn a pickup traveling east on 32nd collided with a red passenger car traveling west. Ofc Dalton Farmer with Joplin...
JOPLIN, MO
KTUL

Four Ottawa County inmates escape from jail, two still at large

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — UPDATE: Daniel Zajicek is back in custody. According to the Ottawa County sheriff's office, he was found in a home near the Devil's Promenade Bridge. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office confirmed that four inmates escaped jail around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday. Deputies say the inmates were...
OTTAWA COUNTY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Washington County Man Arraigned on Domestic Abuse and Burglary Charges

Curtis Wayne Thomas was in Washington County Court Tuesday afternoon on charges alleging Domestic abuse, and Burglary in the First Degree. According to a probable cause affidavit, Thomas with his girlfriend and her family, were headed to an event when a verbal altercation occurred. Thomas exited the vehicle and walked back to his girlfriend’s home. He allegedly broke into the house and stole his girlfriend’s keys and her phone.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
kggfradio.com

Arrest for Warrant Turns Into New Drug Charges

A Coffeyville man was apprehended by the Coffeyville Police Department for a failure to appear warrant, and that escalated to new charges. In the process of arresting 56-year-old Johnny Glasgow for the open warrant, officers allegedly found an open container of alcohol, methamphetamines, and drug paraphernalia. Reports of the arrest have been sent to the prosecuting attorney for review and formal charges to be filed.
COFFEYVILLE, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

The fate of 8 is known in Lawrence County 2020 Murder; 1 of 9 remains facing a First Degree Murder trial, all others take deals

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – The fate of eight is now known of nine people charged in the August 2020 Kidnapping and Murder of Sarah Pasco, 27, of Aurora. In a change of venue to Jasper County, Siera Dunham, 20, pleaded guilty recently to Kidnapping. She will serve 15 years for her part in the crimes. She also recently pleaded guilty to an unrelated case of stealing from May 2020. She was sentenced five years for that crime. These are unrelated cases, so they run consecutively.
AURORA, MO
KTTS

Fatal Crash In Barton County

(KTTS News) — The Highway Patrol says the driver of a car is dead after a crash in Barton County. Benjamin Harrington, 18, from Lamar died when he lost control of his car and it hit a rock bluff northwest of Lamar on Highway V. Two other teenagers who...
BARTON COUNTY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Home Burglary leads to theft of 2 dogs; shooting of 1 dog

WEBB CITY, Mo. – A Webb City Police Officer wounded a dog after the animal charged him down during a burglary investigation. At around 5:30 p.m. today, the Webb City Police Department was called to the 1000 block of West First Street in Webb City in reference to a burglary and assault in progress.
WEBB CITY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Granby man killed in t-bone crash with tractor trailer on US-60

NEOSHO, Mo. — Just before 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, October 4, 2022, reports of a crash at HH and US-60 alerted Newton County Central Communications. Neosho Fire Station 2, Newton County Ambulance, Newton County Deputies responded. The Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Google Maps screenshot during fatal crash investigation involving a pickup and tractor trailer on October 4, 2022. US-60...
GRANBY, MO
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

OSBI: Human Remains Found In Nowata County

Human remains have been found in rural Nowata County, The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) said. The skeletal remains were found Friday, OSBI said. The location is a rural pasture approximately 10 miles east of Highway 169, according to OSBI. The Medical Examiner's Office is on the scene and...
NOWATA COUNTY, OK
